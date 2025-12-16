Create a Private, Secure Network Anywhere with a Portable Router

The ASUS RT-BE58 Go portable wireless router offers fast, secure, and portable networking on the go, while you work, or when you're at home.

Public Wi-Fi, which is essentially free and accessible internet, is available almost everywhere you go in major cities, airports, shopping, and commercial districts. Whether you're traveling to and from work or sitting in a hotel lobby or cafe, there are inherent risks that come from connecting to public Wi-Fi. Given its convenience, many don't give it a second thought, with statistics showing that most users on public Wi-Fi log in to their personal email and other accounts.

But this convenience comes with security risks, including data interception and identity theft, as well as malware installation on your devices. Many public Wi-Fi hotspots are unencrypted, making interception relatively easy for hackers, and malicious hotspots often mimic legitimate Wi-Fi names to create dangerous copycats. The solution? Well, it's usually multi-layered, involving a mix of VPNs to create a private, encrypted tunnel, keeping sensitive information private, enabling two-factor authentication, and using tools like antivirus and firewall software for protection.

And as most people with a laptop also carry a smartphone, the multi-layered solution becomes more complex as you add more devices to the mix. In fact, this has led many to use their smartphones as a Wi-Fi hotspot as a seemingly quick and easy fix - assuming they have data. But even that solution still carries risks, as a smartphone isn't designed to double as a network security hub.

The good news is that there is a simple solution to fast, secure, and private networking, no matter your location, even if you're going the smartphone as a hotspot route - a portable, pocket-sized router. Enter the ASUS RT-BE58 Go, which combines WiFi 7 with cutting-edge 24/7 end-to-end protection in a compact device you can take anywhere.

Connect to Public Wi-Fi Safely

Right off the bat, the ASUS RT-BE58 Go mitigates the risks of connecting to a public Wi-Fi network thanks to its innovative WISP mode feature. WISP, which stands for Wireless Internet Service Provider, allows you to connect to an existing or public Wi-Fi network and then share that connection as a private, secure network. Essentially, it's like taking your at-home wireless setup with you wherever you go.

For the data roamers out there, you can also connect the ASUS RT-BE58 Go directly to a smartphone for the same on-the-go Wi-Fi effect. The beauty of this plug-and-play approach, or using the WISP mode, is that it doesn't require any complex setup, with the ASUS Router App (available for all iOS and Android devices) making it easy to manage your network, scan for security threats, enable safe browsing and ad-blocking at the router level, with DNS over TLS traffic encryption to protect your digital footprint.

For everyday users, the ASUS RT-BE58 Go is built from the ground up to be a simple solution, and that means comprehensive AiProtection network security that protects you from internet-based threats, protects each connected device with commercial-grade security, and even protects itself with advanced features. This includes automatic blocking of malicious sites with real-time, up-to-date data from Trend Micro, as well as protection against any infected or compromised devices connected to the router.

There's even support to connect to your preferred VPN service on the router, including NordVPN, Surfshark, and up to 30 others. Basically, you're getting the same features, support, and tools that you'll find on ASUS's award-winning range of at-home routers in a compact device small enough to fit in your pocket that an everyday power bank can power via 18W USB-C Power Delivery.

One Portable Wi-Fi 7 Router to Rule Them All

Despite its compact size, the ASUS RT-BE58 Go is a powerful and fast router thanks to its dual-band Wi-Fi 7 technology, which delivers speeds of up to 3600 Mbps. It's not just about speed; the ASUS RT-BE58 Go benefits from the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology that improves stability and coverage. 4K-QAM, which packs more data into every transmission, improves upload and download speeds across multiple connected devices. Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technology allows devices to connect to multiple bands simultaneously, whether 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz, with all the benefits of both.

If the ASUS RT-BE58 Go were a highway, it'd have more lanes, clearer signage, and be chock-full of efficient, modern vehicles traveling safely at full speed. Speaking of travel, the ASUS RT-BE58 Go's lightweight, compact form factor also makes it the perfect travel companion. Weighing just 232 grams with foldable antennas, it can easily slot into any bag - and a simple one-touch button gets you online in seconds.

In addition to the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, this compact router also packs a powerful quad-core CPU and a design that delivers up to 1,800 square feet of coverage, supporting over 150 connected devices.

And with ASUS AiMesh, it can connect to existing home networks or off-site networks for broader, stable, and more secure coverage. AiMesh is ASUS's flexible, easy-to-use technology for maximizing WiFi speed and coverage, with AiProtection's commercial-grade security. When connected to an AiMesh system, you connect to a single location-wide network, with the technology automatically selecting the best WiFi signal for each device. Detailed, comprehensive customization options are available via an intuitive interface, including the ability to manually dedicate bands for backhaul and uplink.

From Productivity to Entertainment and Gaming, the ASUS RT-BE58 Go is Ready

In addition to the flexibility of 4G LTE and 5G mobile tethering over USB, you've also got the option to connect a device like a laptop or gaming console directly to the ASUS RT-BE58 Go's high-speed 2.5G WAN port. With 2.5Gbps, you've got more than enough bandwidth to stream 4K videos and power cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass or GeForce NOW without any issues.

And for those setting up a remote office or traveling with a big group, you're looking at one of the most compact, versatile, and robust solutions for connecting multiple devices with the peace of mind that comes from robust security and protection. With ASUS Guest Network Pro, you can create and manage multiple independent networks with their own SSIDs, permissions, bandwidth management, and content filtering.

This means you can set up a separate VPN Network for privacy, an IoT Network for connecting to Wi-Fi-enabled devices, a Kid's Network to manage and track online behavior, or a Guest Network for others to connect to the ASUS RT-BE58 Go like it's a public Wi-Fi hotspot.