Level Up Your PC Gaming with an ASUS Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU

If you're looking to upgrade your existing rig for faster Call of Duty and Counter-Strike 2 performance, or getting ready for the upcoming release of Battlefield 6, odds are you're already eyeing a couple of Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs. Likewise, if you're the sort of gamer who's building a brand-new gaming PC to experience the immersive cinematic ray-traced visuals of titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages, Cyberpunk 2077, and the upcoming The Outer Worlds 2, an ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 or ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB OC Edition is an excellent choice.

With the release of the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series, AMD has unleashed the next generation of Radeon graphics for PC gaming. With double the ray-tracing performance compared to the previous generation, and the arrival of the groundbreaking AI-enhanced AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4, or FSR 4, picking up a Radeon RX 9060 XT or the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT will open the door to fast and responsive competitive gaming, alongside being able to play the latest AAA blockbuster titles at 100+ FPS with max settings.

Whether it's the mainstream and affordable ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB GPU or the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, ASUS's Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU lineup offers fantastic performance, cutting-edge build quality, exceptional cooling, and is primed and ready for a little overclocking action. But, before we go through the cards, performance, and features of ASUS's Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, which all come in a compact SFF-ready size, let's take a closer look at the Radeon RX 9000 Series and the game-changing technologies that power the RDNA 4 generation.

Next-Gen Radeon Has Arrived Thanks to RDNA 4, Ray-Tracing, FSR 4, and HYPR-RX Technologies

The Radeon RX 9000 Series is powered by AMD's new RDNA 4 architecture, which presents a complete overhaul of how Radeon graphics cards handle 3D rendering, alongside the introduction of powerful new AI hardware. Right off the bat, RDNA 4's new 3rd Gen Ray-Tracing technology delivers an impressive 2X (and sometimes higher) generational leap in RT performance. This means even the mainstream Radeon RX 9060 XT offers a fantastic experience playing heavy ray-tracing titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p.

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

And with the RDNA 4-exclusive FSR 4, which is a part of AMD's impressive HYPR-RX suite of performance boosting technologies, Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs can leverage advanced AI hardware to deliver a sizeable and free 30% boost to performance on top of the already impressive gen-on-gen gains. FSR 4's native-like image quality is a game-changer for Radeon GPUs. With this combination of next-gen hardware, neural rendering capabilities, and intelligent software features, Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs deliver exceptional performance.

8

AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2.1, which is also a part of HYPR-RX, is a frame generation solution that you can enable in any game that doesn't include AMD's FSR Frame Generation as an option. With Fluid Motion Frames 2.1 enabled, you'll get up to a 2.9X increase in performance in games like Borderlands 3 on the Radeon RX 9070 XT, and a massive 3.0X increase in performance in games like Alan Wake 2 on the Radeon RX 9060 XT. And when paired with AMD Radeon Anti-Lag technology, latency is reduced by up to 54%, allowing you to enjoy additional frames in a responsive and input-lag-free experience.

8

The HYPR-RX suite also includes the driver-based Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), an upscaling solution for games where FSR isn't available. And finally, there's the groundbreaking Radeon Boost technology that dynamically lowers the resolution when fast on-screen motion is detected. Designed for competitive titles where the action is fast and constantly moving, Radeon Boost can increase performance in the popular Fortnite by up to 27%. With AMD HYPR-RX, gamers can achieve up to a 2.3X performance boost in hundreds of games, and it's one of the reasons why Radeon is an excellent choice for PC gaming in 2025.

Unbeatable Mainstream Performance with the Radeon RX 9060 XT

With its more advanced process and RDNA 4 architecture, the Radeon RX 9000 Series is AMD's most efficient and powerful Radeon generation to date. And these impressive improvements and gains can be found across the entire lineup, starting with the entry-level ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB graphics card. Perfect for pairing with a Full HD or 1080p display, this GPU can deliver triple-digit performance in the most popular games. Even though it's affordable, ASUS's compact Dual design doesn't compromise on features, performance, or build quality.

8

Like all ASUS Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, the dual-fan design features two of the company's latest Axial-Tech Fans, which offer up to 31% additional airflow over standard fans. The Dual-Ball Fan Bearing design not only ensures smooth and quiet performance but also doubles the lifespan to over 80,000 hours. ASUS's stylish Dual design features a full-cover shroud with a reinforced vented backplate and a 2.5-slot thickness. It also ships with a Dual BIOS mode, allowing you to toggle between Performance and Quiet Modes. The fans intelligently stop once the GPU temperature drops below 55 degrees Celsius, too, and with ASUS's GPU Tweak III software, it can be overclocked to push clock speeds to 3150 MHz and higher.

For those seeking a little more performance, with expanded VRAM capacity for 1440p gaming, there's the ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB OC Edition and the ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB OC Edition. Although you've now got three high-performance and quiet Axial-Tech Fans with Dual-Ball Fan Bearings and Dual BIOS Modes, ASUS's Prime graphics cards maintain the 2.5-slot thickness and compact design that will have no trouble slotting into an SFF build.

8

With the combination of a full cover and a stylish shroud, a vented protective backplate, and a larger heatsink, ASUS's Prime range also benefits from the company's advanced MaxContact manufacturing process. MaxContact expands the surface area of the heat spreader that sits on the GPU, providing better contact and enabling Prime GPUs to run up to 2 degrees cooler than the competition. Put all of that together, and the ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB OC Edition can run with a blazingly fast 3330 MHz Boost Clock speed with temperatures in check and the Axial-Tech Fans staying quiet.

Next-Level 1440p and 4K gaming with the Radeon RX 9070 Series

AMD's mid-range and flagship Radeon RX 9070 Series unleashes the full potential of RDNA 4 performance, and is a fantastic choice for smooth, responsive, and crisp 1440p and 4K gaming. With FSR's superb image quality at 4K, the flagship ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB OC Edition has no trouble pushing 80 to 100+ FPS in demanding titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages, F1 25, and Horizon Forbidden West with Ultra-like quality settings. The more affordable ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 16GB OC Edition is still a very capable 4K gaming GPU; however, it's best viewed as an uncompromising 1440p powerhouse designed to maximize the potential of modern high-refresh-rate 1440p displays.

8

And yes, even when you look at the more powerful Prime models, ASUS's design and cooling maintain the SFF-Ready 2.5 slot thickness and compact size. One of the ways it does this is by switching from traditional thermal paste to a phase-change thermal pad on the GPU. By changing from a solid to a more liquid form, phase-change thermal pads fill in more of the gaps between the GPU and the heatsink, resulting in more effective heat dissipation that lasts longer.

The ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT also feature the same Axial-Tech Fans, Dual-Ball Fan Bearings, a Dual BIOS Mode, and ASUS's MaxContact technology, seen in other models, which is born from the company's precision-driven, fully automated manufacturing process dubbed Auto-Extreme Technology. In fact, there's one more cool manufacturing process that we haven't covered that can be seen in all ASUS Prime and Dual models, and that's ASUS GPU Guard. This provides an additional layer of security and durability, as adhesive is applied to all four corners of the GPU die to reduce the risk of cracks.

8

With ASUS Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, you can unlock the full potential of AMD's new RDNA 4-powered GPUs, with unmatched performance, industry-leading thermal design, and durability that will last you several years of PC gaming.