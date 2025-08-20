GIGABYTE's Back to School Campaign has Unbeatable Deals on Laptops for Gaming and Productivity

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

GIGABYTE's laptops have always been at the forefront of delivering performance alongside impressive thermal performance and often overlooked features, like a high-quality display, a responsive keyboard, versatile connectivity options, and intelligent software. And in 2025, GIGABYTE's new lineup of laptops and notebooks level up all of the above with the latest hardware and some of the company's lightest and most compact form factors to date.

Take the GIGABYTE AERO X16 for 2025, which pairs a vibrant Pantone Validated 165 Hz high-resolution WQGXA (2560x1600) 16-inch display in a stylish ultrathin form-factor that measures just 16.75mm thin and weighs only 1.9kg. It's powered by the latest Ryzen AI 300 Series CPU with integrated NPU and Radeon graphics, alongside featuring a GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU, so you've got cutting-edge local AI capabilities for productivity and creator tasks, alongside the groundbreaking new DLSS 4 that boosts performance and fidelity in the latest games.

The GIGABYTE GAMING A16 for 2025 is similarly impressive. With gaming right there in the name, its GeForce RTX 50 Series performance is backed up by the company's WINDFORCE cooling that features AI-enhanced power management for optimal performance for gaming, creating, or leveraging AI tools to enhance your day-to-day workflow and productivity. And with a display tuned for responsiveness and speed, you won't miss a thing - even when capturing a heavily contested point in Battlefield 6.

This is just the beginning of what makes the GIGABYTE AERO X16 and GIGABYTE GAMING A16 laptops stand out from the pack. And thanks to GIGABYTE's Back to School sale, which is live right now, you can save up to $250 on select AERO X16 and GAMING A16 laptops. Let's take a closer look at these fantastic deals while covering more features, specs, and capabilities that make them worth checking out.

GIGABYTE AERO X16 Deal - $250 off this Ryzen AI and GeForce RTX 5060 powered beast

With its Ryzen AI processor, the GIGABYTE AERO X16 is a powerful Copilot+ PC. It's also a gaming and creative workhorse thanks to its GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU, while sporting a stylish and lightweight design. Thanks to the current GIGABYTE Back to School deal, you can save $250 or get 17% off this Space Grey-colored model powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 AI 350 processor, with eight cores, 16 threads, and a maximum Boost Clock speed of up to 5 GHz. This APU also includes an integrated AMD Radeon 860M GPU for lightweight, low-power gaming that doesn't require that you tap into that RTX goodness.

Speaking of which, the GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU sports 8GB of fast GDDR7 memory for gaming and AI, with 16GB of fast DDR5-5600 system memory (expandable up to 64GB), 1TB of Gen4 M.2 SSD storage (expandable up to 4TB), a Full HD 1080p camera, and fast Wi-Fi 6E wireless networking rounding out the topline specs. All of this for just $1,199.99 is impressive, especially when you factor in the AERO X16's build quality and features.

Although we mentioned the 16-inch IPS WQGXA (2560x1600) specs earlier, it's worth adding that its 100% sRGB color gamut capabilities make it perfect for creators, artists, editors, and students. And the display adds to the GIGABYTE AERO X16's overall stylish design, thanks to the four-sided slim bezel and impressive 92% screen-to-body ratio.

Underneath the hood, you'll also find GIGABYTE's new Windforce Infinity cooling that incorporates all-new slim fans with a custom vent design and airflow system that not only keeps temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions but also ensures that WASD movement keys are always kept cool. When it comes to laptops, battery life and on-the-go efficiency and performance are arguably as important as any other feature. With the GIGABYTE AERO X16, you've got up to 14 hours of battery life with fast charging support, getting you several hours of usage after a quick 30-minute charge.

Outside of being able to run the latest games and upcoming blockbuster releases like Battlefield 6, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old Country, and more, the GIGABYTE AERO X16 also excels when paired with creator-focused apps in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite and generative AI. From the onboard Ryzen AI NPU opening the door to Copilot+ AI tools and the RTX 5060's AI capabilities opening the door to more complex models and cutting-edge RTX Blackwell technologies, you've also got GIGABYTE's AI companion and assistant, GiMATE.

Using natural language, GiMATE offers an intuitive way to interact with the GIGABYTE AERO X16. From optimizing performance through to image generation, it's a powerful AI companion that's just one more reason to consider the AERO X16 over the competition. As part of GIGABYTE's Back to School sale on laptops, head here to save big on the GIGABYTE AERO X16 with Ryzen AI 7 350 processor and GeForce RTX 5060 laptop graphics card.

GIGABYTE GAMING A16 Deal - Gaming Performance in the AI Era, up to $150 off

When it comes to affordable gaming laptops, people often only look at CPU and GPU specs before making a decision. With GIGABYTE's Back to School sale, you can currently save up to $150 off the price of a GIGABYTE GAMING A16 laptop featuring a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor with a maximum frequency of 4.9 GHz, with either a GeForce RTX 5050 laptop GPU for just $999.99 or a GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU for $1099.99. Throw in 16GB of fast DDR5-5200 memory and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage, and the specs start painting a picture of a great deal.

However, taking a closer look at the GIGABYTE GAMING A16's design and features, and this great deal on an RTX 5050 or RTX 5060 gaming laptop becomes an excellent one. The 16-inch IPS WUXGA (1920x1200) display with its 165 Hz refresh rate and fast response times is built for delivering smooth gameplay and supporting exclusive GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell technologies like DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation. With NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI rendering, the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 laptop offers immersive, responsive, and crisp gaming at 100+ FPS.

Suppose you're looking for something that will power those evenings playing Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, Marvel Rivals, or Rainbow Six Siege X. In that case, you'll be able to max out the display for a buttery smooth 165 FPS with a GIGABYTE GAMING A16 laptop. And with GIGABYTE's 'Golden Curve Keyboard,' which features larger keycaps, a longer travel distance, and an integrated force curve, you've got a laptop keyboard that's also built for gaming. Throw in Dolby Atmos audio delivered via downfiring speakers, and a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, and you've an all-in-one gaming rig and a personal cinema.

The build quality is equally impressive, with a look that feels like it belongs in a sleek sci-fi future. The GIGABYTE GAMING A16 can also be opened and laid flat at 180 degrees, and with it measuring 19.45mm thin with a lightweight 2.2kg build, it's also portable. And speaking of portable, you've also got up to 14 hours of battery life with a quick charging feature that restores 50% of the 76Wh battery. And GIGABYTE's WINDFORCE cooling combines small and efficient fans, ultra-thin heat pipes, and a custom 3D VortX airflow system to keep things cool under pressure, with a 0dB mode also available for whisper-quiet performance during non-gaming tasks.

Although the word gaming is right there, the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 is also a fantastic all-rounder and an entry-level choice for generative AI enthusiasts, thanks to the up to 798 AI TOPS of performance courtesy of RTX Blackwell. And like the GIGABYTE AERO X16, you've got access to GIGABYTE's impressive GiMATE assistant that lets you get the most out of the laptop. As part of GIGABYTE's Back to School sale on laptops, head here to save big on the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 with GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU, and here for the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 with GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU variant.