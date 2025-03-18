GIGABYTE X870E Motherboards and AMD Ryzen 9000X3D Processors - A Perfect Match

AMD X3D processors and GIGABYTE X870E motherboards are ready for work and play

AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs with second-generation V-Cache are the fastest gaming CPUs money can buy. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a gaming powerhouse, while the Ryzen 9 9950X3D's 16-core / 32-thread design offers great gaming performance while sacrificing nothing in multi-threading grunt for all workloads.

GIGABYTE's X870E motherboards are ready for these processors, not just in terms of features, power delivery, BIOS maturity, DIY friendliness, reliability, and value but also GIGABYTE's X3D Turbo mode, which can extract even more from Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 9000 series X3D processors.

GIGABYTE's X870E motherboards are built to meet the power demands of X3D processors

GIGABYTE's X870E motherboards are designed to meet and exceed the power requirements of the most demanding Socket AM5 processors, whether standard or X3D models. Their digital VRM designs are overbuilt for their purpose, so even if you are overclocking manually, using AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO), or using air or water cooling, GIGABYTE X870E boards won't break a sweat.

Power delivery itself is one thing, but keeping the voltage regulator module (VRM) temperatures under control is another. GIGABYTE's X870E motherboards include VRM heatsinks with a large surface area. These heatsinks will usually be placed in the path of front-to-back case airflow and are essential for maintaining acceptable operating temperatures.

If you go to the top of the range, motherboards including the X870E AORUS Xtreme AI TOP and the X870E AORUS Master take things to the next level. Such designs can even handle the demands of liquid nitrogen-cooled processors, should your interests lie in that area. Both models include 110A stages, so even if you wanted to insta-kill your X3D processor by shoving 1000W through it, these boards can do it. Hey, it's better to be overbuilt than underbuilt! It's not like you drive your car in 1st gear at 8000 RPM!

Both boards include finned heatsinks, which dramatically increase the overall surface area of the entire assembly. They both include higher-performing 12 W/ mk thermal pads and are joined by a heatpipe for better overall heat dissipation. The latter is essential when considering the diverse range of case designs and cooling layouts.

Build the ultimate gaming PC with a GIGABYTE X870E motherboard

Of course, you don't have to buy an X870E motherboard to extract the most from a Ryzen X3D processor. GIGABYTE has plenty of affordable B850 boards that will do the job, but nothing compares to the feature-rich, gamer-friendly, and easy-to-build designs of GIGABYTE X870E motherboards.

The X870E chipset comprises two chips, meaning it is the best option for users looking for the ultimate connectivity and expansion potential with the fewest compromises. That means X870E boards generally come with more M.2 slots, PCIe slots, faster (or more) USB ports, or other auxiliary functionality compared to X870 or B850 motherboards. Simply put, X870E supports more PCIe lanes for connecting various devices or controllers. If you're planning an X3D build with a high-end graphics card, an appropriate partnering X870E motherboard makes sense.

GIGABYTE X870E motherboards include PCI Express 5.0 slots for use with the latest graphics cards. These slots are reinforced and highly durable, so even the largest and heaviest graphics cards - and the slot itself - are protected from potential damage even after repeated insertion and removal cycles. These slots include GIGABYTE's PCIe EZ-Latch Plus release mechanism, which makes it easy to remove the graphics card, such as when you need to access the M.2 slots underneath.

GIGABYTE X870E motherboards include a host of DIY-friendly features. In addition to the aforementioned EZ-Latch Plus, they include a one-click WIFI 7 EZ-Plug, which allows a user to connect the WIFI antenna via a single plug, as opposed to dual-screw designs.

The M.2 heatsinks feature GIGABYTE's quick release and screwless EZ-Latch Quick mechanism. Personally, I see this as a godsend, as installing fiddly M.2 SSDs with their tiny screws and awkward screw-in heatsinks is now mostly a thing of the past. It's just so much easier.

Speaking of heatsinks, GIGABYTE's X870E motherboards include M.2 Thermal Guard heatsinks with a high surface area. They're critical when used with the latest PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs. When pushed hard, such SSDs can face throttling issues, so keeping temperatures to a minimum can reduce temperatures and maximize performance, not to mention extend the longevity of the SSD.

With a host of high-end features, including WIFI 7, fast LAN, USB 4, fast M.2 SSD support, and PCIe expansion potential, a GIGABYTE X870E motherboard is all set to form the heart of the ultimate gaming system housing a Ryzen 9000 X3D processor.

X870E and X3D - a perfect match

Earlier in this article, we mentioned GIGABYTE's X3D Turbo Mode. It's designed to optimize the performance of X3D CPUs by dynamically adjusting the core, voltage, and frequency characteristics of X3D chips to deliver the best performance across a variety of workloads. The GIGABYTE X3D Turbo Mode is present in all X870E BIOSes beginning with the release of AMD's AGESA 1.2.0.2a microcode update. Check your model's support page for more details.

So how does it work?

GIGABYTE X3D Turbo Mode implements various core distribution, bandwidth tuning, and hardware power balancing methods designed to optimize gaming performance. According to GIGABYTE, enabling X3D Turbo Mode can deliver up to 18% higher gaming performance with a Ryzen 9 9950X3D and up to 5% for Ryzen 9800X3D processors.

Such gains are not limited to X3D processors. The X3D Turbo Mode even allows non-X3D processors to achieve gaming performance similar to their X3D-equipped counterparts. It's a great way to enjoy smoother gameplay, with less stuttering, lower latency, and higher frame rates overall.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the gaming champion, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, offer awesome gaming performance for a reasonable price. However, their 8-core designs can never match the multi-threaded grunt of higher core count CPUs like the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D. The dual-CCD designs of the latter chips can sometimes run into issues with scheduling or poorly optimized games (especially older ones).

X3D Turbo Mode can dynamically switch cores or park cores in order to optimize performance, depending on the application. For example, a game can be assigned to run on the X3D-equipped CCD, while some tasks will run at a higher frequency on the non-X3D CCD. This allows certain applications to benefit from higher clock speeds, while parking cores can reduce or disable cores entirely, freeing up the CPU power budget and allowing the other cores to reach higher boost clocks or maintain them for longer.

Forcing applications such as games to run on a single CCD can reduce latency, which is critical for optimal gaming performance. This means that games receive the maximum benefit of V-Cache, while non-X3D chips gain for the same reason.

X3D Turbo mode is a simple and easy-to-enable option for users who are overwhelmed by the interface of an application such as AMD's Ryzen Master. Try it if you own a GIGABYTE X870E motherboard, even if you own a non-X3D-equipped Ryzen 7000 or 9000 model.

GIGABYTE's X870E motherboards are engineered to extract the maximum possible performance from a Ryzen 7000 or 9000 X3D CPU, or a non-X3D model for that matter. With their impressive VRM designs and cooling, user-friendly DIY features, impressive connectivity, and expansion options, GIGABYTE X870E motherboards are ready to support your new AMD X3D build.

Pending confirmation from AMD, there's every chance GIGABYTE X870E motherboards will support another CPU generation beyond this one, giving you a solid upgrade path. With PCIe 5.0 support, future graphics cards will be right at home, too, and there's no doubt they'll run exceptionally well when powered by a Ryzen 9000 X3D processor.