GIGABYTE X3D Turbo Mode: Free performance for your AMD Ryzen CPU

GIGABYTE's new X3D Turbo Mode for its motherboards accelerates your AMD Ryzen CPU and super-boosts Ryzen X3D processors. Here's what you need to know!

Introduction to GIGABYTE X3D Turbo Mode

GIGABYTE has been in the motherboard-making business for decades, with boards in all shapes and sizes, all sockets and processors supported, and features galore. The company is continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and in the wake of AMD's new Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000X3D processors, GIGABYTE has introduced "X3D Turbo Mode".

X3D Turbo Mode is GIGABYTE's revolutionary new feature that is designed to maximize gaming performance on its range of X870E, X870, and 600 series motherboards powered by AMD Ryzen 7000X3D and Ryzen 9000X3D processors.

The new X3D Turbo Mode feature is a huge win for gamers and Ryzen 7000X3D and 9000X3D processor owners. It offers a performance increase of up to 18% for the new Ryzen 9000X3D processors in 16-core, 32-thread form (Ryzen 9 9950X3D), an 18% boost for Ryzen 9000 non-X3D processors, and 5% more performance for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor (8 cores, 16 threads).

GIGABYTE's new X3D Turbo Mode uses a unique optimization algorithm that allows Ryzen 9000 non-X3D processors to achieve similar performance levels that the Ryzen 9000X3D processors enjoy. This means you can enjoy smoother gameplay, higher performance, and reduced latency on your GIGABYTE motherboard with X3D Turbo Mode enabled.

How do I get X3D Turbo Mode on my PC?

For X3D Turbo Mode, you'll need three things: a GIGABYTE motherboard with an AMD AM5 socket and X800 or X600 series chipset, the latest BIOS, and an AMD Ryzen X3D processor or Ryzen 9000 series CPU.

GIGABYTE's new X3D Turbo Mode is built into the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2a in the latest BETA BIOS release and is synchronized with the newest version of AORUS AI SNATCH when activated. You can update to the latest BIOS for your GIGABYTE motherboard here and unlock your CPU's hidden potential for higher performance using GIGABYTE's new X3D Turbo Mode feature now.

Note: Performance will vary depending on the processor + RAM combination used.

What CPUs does it work on?

AMD Ryzen 7000 + 7000X3D series CPUs:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 7700

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7900

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

AMD Ryzen 9000 + 9000X3D series CPUs:

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X3D (not released yet)

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D (not released yet)

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D (not released yet)

What GIGABYTE X870E + X870 motherboards support 3D Turbo Mode?

GIGABYTE's family of X800 series and X600 series motherboards support 3D Turbo Mode, where you can browse the motherboards on GIGABYTE's website here. There's a new fleet of X870E and X870 motherboards from GIGABYTE ready for your new AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPU:

X870E AORUS MASTER

X870E AORUS ELITE WIFI 7

X870E AORUS PRO ICE

X870E AORUS PRO

X870 AORUS ELITE WIFI 7 ICE

X870 GAMING X WIFI 7

X870 EAGLE WIFI 7

X870 GAMING WIFI 6

X870E AORUS EXTREME AI TOP

X870I AORUS PRO ICE

X870 AORUS ELITE WIFI 7

If you're building a new Gaming PC, the GIGABYTE X870E and X870 motherboards in the list above will all support X3D Turbo Mode out of the box with a fresh BIOS update. Handy hint: take a look at AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor + GIGABYTE X870E/X870 motherboard + X3D Turbo Mode enabled, and enjoy!

X870E AORUS MASTER

GIGABYTE's flagship X870E AORUS MASTER is a masterpiece - pun intended - series X870E motherboard. It is an everything-including-the-kitchen-sink motherboard, with every feature in GIGABYTE's arsenal thrown into this badass motherboard ready for X3D Turbo Mode.

9

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The X870E AORUS MASTER supports every AM5 processor from AMD, right up to the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D. It supports up to DDR5-8600 memory, has digital twin 16+2+2 phases VRM, M.2 EZ-Match for easy installation of super-fast M.2 SSDs, and an utterly gorgeous aesthetic. It also includes enthusiast-grade 5GbE ethernet with Wi-Fi 7 and directional Ultra-high gain antennas.

There's also USB4 Type-C, Ultra Durable PCIe Armor that'll handle the next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs in 2025. Its PCIe UD Slot X is the main PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with 10x strength for the biggest and baddest graphics cards now and in the future.

X870E AORUS PRO

The GIGABYTE X870E AORUS PRO is another fantastic X870E motherboard. It offers support for all AMD AM5 processors and is ready for X3D Turbo Mode.

9

GIGABYTE's X870E AORUS PRO motherboard features a new Power Monitor in HWinfo for real-time monitoring of CPU power phases, which is important for enthusiasts who like to keep an eye on every piece of silicon in their system.

There's ultra-fast 2.5GbE ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 and a directional Ultra-high gain antenna on the X870E AORUS PRO, joined by USB4 Type-C, There's also USB4 Type-C, Ultra Durable PCIe Armor that'll handle the next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs in 2025, with its PCIe UD Slot X as the main PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with 10x strength for the biggest and baddest graphics cards now, and of the future.

X870 GAMING WIFI 6

GIGABYTE has a more mainstream X870 non-E motherboard in its fleet of X3D Turbo Mode-supported boards, with the X870 GAMING WIFI 6. We've got the same AM5 socket support, with four DIMMs ready for oodles DDR5 memory.

9

The X870 GAMING WIFI 6 motherboard features the same EZ-Latch Plus, EZ-Latch Click, and more features from the higher-end boards. The X870 non-E board also rocks ultra-fast storage goodness with PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD storage at the ready, along with multiple Gen4 SSD slots.

There's also fast networking in the form of 2.5GbE wired ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax connectivity, and USB4 Type-C ready to pump super-fast speeds into your external devices. Not only do the 800 series boards get X3D Turbo Mode support, but GIGABYTE's fleet of X600 series boards also enjoys a performance boost!

X670 GAMING X AX

The X670 GAMING X AX is a motherboard that features the X670 chipset, with powerful twin 16+2+2 phases digital VRM solution, 4 DIMMS that support AMD EXPO technology, and support for 1 x Gen5 SSD and 3 x Gen4 SSDs for a huge amount of super-fast SSD storage.

9

GIGABYTE uses its Mega-Heatpipe and M.2 Thermal Guard on the X670 GAMING X AX motherboard, ensuring VRM power stability and stable performance from your Gen5 SSD. The motherboard also has 2.5GbE ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, with USB-C ports supporting 20Gbps bandwidth.

Show me the FPS!

AMD's new gaming CPU champion is the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, with its 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 5 processing power and second-generation 3D V-Cache.

9

With GIGABYTE's new X3D Turbo Mode enabled, the 9800X3D enjoys an additional 4.5% performance in Horizon Zero Dawn, another 5% in Tomb Raider, and an additional 3.56% in Far Cry 6.

AMD's new Zen 5-based flagship Ryzen 9 9950X processor was tested alongside the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X3D with GIGABYTE's new X3D Turbo Mode showing some great performance lifts across Horizon Zero Dawn, Tomb Raider, and Far Cry 6.

9

Starting with the Ryzen 9 9950X, the new X3D Turbo Mode provides 7.31% more performance, with +9.39% more performance in Tomb Raider, and an impressive 17.98% more performance in Far Cry 6 with GIGABYTE's new X3D Turbo Mode enabled.

Moving over to the Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor, with GIGABYTE's new X3D Turbo Mode enabled, we see 11.03% more performance in Horizon Zero Dawn, 8.53% more performance in Tomb Raider, and a decent 16.14% uplift in Far Cry 6.

How do I get X3D Turbo Mode for my GIGABYTE motherboard?

To activate X3D Turbo Mode on your GIGABYTE AM5 motherboard, you'll need the latest BIOS and AORUS AI SNATCH. You can check if X3D Turbo Mode is working by downloading and installing Orus AI Snatch from the GIGABYTE Control Center, where an icon will show up on your desktop to show you that X3D Turbo Mode is enabled.

You can check for your GIGABYTE motherboard BIOS here.