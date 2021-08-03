AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G APU Review

Zen 3 powered APUs are here in the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G, but did AMD drop the ball? Join us as we put them to the test.

Introduction and Pricing

AMD's Zen 3 parts were released to the market last November and ushered in an increase in IPC at 19%, along with design changes that gave us improved efficiency through front end enhancements and a core SoC change that unified the core complex to 8C/16T with 32M of L3 cache.

Using the Zen 3 architecture, AMD is launching two new APU platforms to market; Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G. With these platforms, AMD is claiming a 15% improvement in single-thread performance over the Zen 2 Ryzen 5 3400G while offering the same level of graphics performance with Vega 7 and 8 graphics.

For the 5600G, this means a 6C/12T design, base frequency at 3.9GHz, and boost at 4.4GHz. 5700G is an 8C/16T part, 3.8GHz base, and 4.6GHz boost; both APUs have 16MB of L3 cache, 24 PCIe Gen 3 lanes, and a 65W TDP. 5600G is paired with a Vega 7 graphics core, while 5700G has Vega 8.

Pricing

Both CPUs are set to hit store shelves on August 5th. Pricing will be $259 MSRP for the Ryzen 5 5600G and $359 MSRP for the Ryzen 7 5700G.

Packaging and Test System

Test System

WPrime, Cinebench, RealBench and AIDA64

WPrime

WPrime is a leading multi-threaded benchmark. In our setup, we will manually set the number of cores for the CPU under test.

I tossed in both the 5800X from AMD and 11700K from Intel to live alongside our 4750G as comparisons for this review. In our first workload, WPrime showed some pretty solid performance from the 5700G, on par with the 11700K and slightly quicker than last year's 4750G.

CPUz Bench

CPUz bench offered 642 single thread, which puts the 5700G ahead of the 4750G and right behind the 11700K. 5600G pulled 610, again ahead of the 4750G.

Multi-thread the 5700G wins out with a score of 6521, 121 points over the 11700K and 700 over the 4750G.

Cinebench

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to showcase their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU

Single thread performance has the 5600G at 1424 and 5700G at 1505; this puts these new APUs behind both the 5800X and Intel's 11700K but ahead of the 4750G. nT has the 5700G about 1500 points over the 4750G, the lesser 5600G pulls out 10482.

RealBench

In RealBench, the imaging workload had all current-gen CPUs equal; the 5600 and 5700 G series were 6 seconds quicker than last year's 4750G. Encoding, the middle shade of blue above shows the 5600G as the slowest of the batch while the 5700G is on par with the 4750G and right behind the 11700K.

The OpenCL workload ran the best on the 4750G, 120 points higher than the 5700G.

AIDA64

Memory bandwidth is much better on the 5600 and 5700 with full duplex memory controllers. On both, we see 46K read, 42K write, and 41K copy.

UL Benchmarks and Storage Performance

PCMark 10

PCMark is a benchmark from UL and tests various workload types to represent typical workloads for a PC. Everything from video conferencing, image import, and editing, along with 3D rendering, are tested.

PCMark 10 showed a substantial gain in productivity with the 5600 and 5700G over the 4750G; it is on par with the 5800X as well and beats out the 11700K by a fair margin.

3DMark Night Raid

With our first gaming workload, we find the 4750G to be quite a bit better than the 5600 or 5700G, especially in graphics score with a near 6000 point advantage.

3DMark Firestrike

Firestrike brings things together, the 5700G outscoring the 4750G by a narrow margin in CPU performance while graphics and combined scores are nearly identical.

Storage Performance

Storage performance for the 5600 and 5700G is marginally better than it was with last year's 4750G, though it does live behind the 5800X and 11700K since it does not have Gen4 PCIe.

That said, the 5600 and 5700 produced 3729 MB/s reads and 3415 MB/s write in sequential testing.

4KQ1 brought in 67.6 MB/s reads and 166 MB/s write for both APUs.

Final Thoughts

Off the bat, I will say I'm on the fence with these new APUs, and if I'm honest, if the Zen 2 powered Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G were easily attainable for consumers, I don't think AMD would need to introduce these new SKUs today. I'm on the fence because while" technically" these are Zen 3 APUs, they don't carry with them the full complement of technology we were introduced in November last year, namely PCIe Gen4.

In addition, we still have the same Vega 7 and Vega 8 Graphics that were launched on Raven Ridge APUs in 2018, but not all is bad with the 5600 and 5700 G Series. In day-to-day tasks, the single-core IPC gain over even last year 4750G is substantial and damn close to the 5800X. Multi-threaded workloads will run even better too, in our testing, we found a jump of 1500 points in R23 between the 4750G and 5700G. Memory bandwidth is improved, with an adjustment to the controller giving these APUs full bandwidth across all channels while CPUs like the 5800X are hobbled in write operations.

In our two 3DMark workloads, we did see better graphics performance from the older 4750G, but we are chaulking that up to the higher core clock on the Vega 8, 2100MHz vs. the 5700G that operates 100 MHz slower. Assuming these CPUs are readily available at launch, both the 5600 and 5700G will be attractive options for those building a daily driver or those wanting to get into gaming with the performance of Zen 3 + Vega Graphics while waiting for a discrete GPU to become available.

What We Like

Zen 3: Zen 3 IPC.

Vega Graphics: No need for discrete GPU.

Compatibility: Socket AM4 allows this APU to run with BIOS update.

What Could Be Better

PCIe: No reason to not have Gen4 at this point.

Vega Graphics: Vega 7 and 8 are dated.