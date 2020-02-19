XPG Battlecruiser Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

XPG is a newcomer to offering chassis as it has branched away from its parent company ADATA. Originally XPG was a series of gaming memory and SSD's from ADATA, but now they have been split as a separate virtual entity. We recently had the opportunity to check out the XPG Invader chassis, and it did well but had some minor issues which we pointed out. Since this chassis is from a similar range and timeframe of the new chassis offerings from XPG, we imagine they still have a bit of learning, so there will likely be things that can be improved with the XPG Battlecruiser we are looking at today.

According to XPG, the Battlecruiser is "Built for the ultimate gamer," and it is listed as a super mid-tower. This, to me, means that they built in most everything that an enthusiast's gamer would desire, so let's see if that's the case.

Key features pulled directly from the XPG Webpage are as follows:

Metal Construction with Glass Panels

XPG PRIME ARGB Combo Controller

Efficient Air-Flow Cooling Design

Modular Tool-Less Design

Magnetic Dust-Filter, and Front Panels

Smart Cable Management

Excellent Interior Space for Setup and Upgrades

Versatile I/O Ports Selection

All of the above features look prime for an enthusiast-class chassis, so we will have to dig in and see how they stack versus what is out there.

The part number for the XPG Battlecruiser is BATTLECRUISER-BKCWW, which is a black chassis with tempered glass. There is also the suffix WHCWW, which is the white version of the Battlecruiser. The battlecruiser measures in at 485mm high, 506mm deep, and 225mm wide. The width is a bit troubling as that is one of the determining factors if a radiator can fit up top with taller RGB RAM modules. We will check that out when we build in it.

Motherboard fitment is from ITX up to E-ATX, and when looking at the motherboard tray in the chassis, I believe it. 3.5" HDD's can mount up to two with one extra from the plate on the PSU shroud. 2.5" drives can mount five on the rear of the motherboard tray area while one more can be put on top of the PSU tray should you opt for that versus an HDD. PSU clearance is up to 225mm, which is plenty for most any consumer supply. The PSU shroud in the chassis is vented on the top and adorned with the XPG logo outward-facing and is most of the length of the frame. The HDD cage is separate but similarly shaped, so it looks like a continuation of the PSU shroud.

Cooling fitment is quite expansive, with triple 120mm fans upfront and top, or two 140mm. The bottom can fit up to a single 120mm along with the rear. Included fans are quad ARGB 120mm models with three upfront as intake and one back for exhaust. They are all DC models with three-pin ARGB headers. The radiator fitment is similar, with up to 360mm in the front, while the top can support up to 360 or 240 but omits 140mm based due to clearance. Rear and bottom can fit single 120mm based units. The air cooler height limit is 170mm. As previously mentioned, the radiator fitment up top can be problematic, as the tray is rather close to the RAM, and taller modules such as our Vengeance Pro RGB do not fit with a top-mounted AIO and fan combo.

The Battlecruiser is available as of the time of writing at $179.99, and one thing I have to say right out of the gate is that this will be a fierce battle for the Battlecruiser. Competitors of note would be the Vector RS from Fractal Design, the Evolv X from Phanteks, and the Dark Base 700 from Be Quiet. There are many others, but let's dig in and see how the new XPG Battlecruiser stacks up.

Shannon's Chassis Test System Specifications