Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra 28Nm Wheelbase Review

Simagic has produced a solid wheelbase that delivers an amazing experience. While it might not appeal to the masses, high-end enthusiasts will love it.

TweakTown Rating: 95% Our Verdict Simagic continue to impress with great value, build quality, and end user experience with its new Alpha EVO Ultra 28Nm wheelbase. Pros Build quality

FFB detail

Overall performance

QR system

Value Cons Front mounting option (if a DDU is required)

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

The current Simagic Alpha EVO lineup includes three variants: 9Nm, 12Nm, or 18Nm, which, for most people, will be more than enough for a great experience and to feel fully immersed while racing. Simagic is, however, now going one step further, returning with an even larger unit to compete at the top end of the direct drive market.

Today, I am covering the all-new Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra, a new centerpiece that packs a whopping 28Nm, making it the strongest wheelbase that Simagic has ever produced. Their aim with the Ultra is to bring uncompromising control and precision to every race, as the marketing tells me, and if it is anywhere near as good as the standard EVO, then they might be onto something.

At this point in the market, though, Simagic has some competition, with the likes of the Simucube 3 available in 25Nm or 35Nm, Asetek's Invicta at 27Nm, and MOZA's R25 to name just a few. Simagic, then, is keen to deliver something in this space that stands out from the crowd, while maintaining the excellent build quality and driving experience of the existing EVO lineup.

Simagic lists the features of this new wheelbase, with the key detail being the increase in maximum torque, while response rate, encoder, and frequency remain the same as found within the existing Alpha EVO wheelbase range, and that's certainly not a bad thing.

28Nm Direct Drive Wheelbase: For pros and peak performance.

Ultra-Low Inertia Tech: Lightweight rotor, instant, detailed FFB.

Ultra-Fast Force Feedback: 28Nm torque with low inertia, lightning-fast response.

Zero-Cogging Tech: Smooth, uninterrupted FFB.

21-Bit Encoder: Ultra-precise input detection.

DFDF Algorithm: Optimized force feedback fidelity.

Third-Party Ready: Compatible with third-party wheels.

Instant Dash Access: Snap on, no extra needed.

Built-In Extender: CAN, CAN FD, and USB supported. 11 ports for full expandability.

Hyper Cool: Advanced cooling system for 100% torque.

Next-Gen SimPro Manager: Supports personalized halo, one-click sharing, and

unlimited racing titles.

So, how much is that extra 10Nm going to cost you? Well, Simagic is listing this wheelbase for $969. To put that into perspective, the 9Nm is $399, the 12Nm is $549, and the 18Nm currently retails on the Simagic store for $699. Pricing, we will discuss more towards the end, but for now, let's jump into the review.

Packaging

Simagic packages the Alpha EVO Ultra in a similar way to their other EVO bases, with full-colour print design on the exterior. At the front, there is the Simagic logo, and model information at the top, with an image of the wheelbase in the center. Simagic shows off the ring light RGB functionality here, with the Up+ logo in the bottom left, above an award designation.

The rear shows what is included in the package; however, this is a sticker at the moment, so Simagic may change it slightly, with this possibly serving as a placeholder for now. Dimensions of the wheelbase are shown, along with warning information and QR codes for downloads, tutorials, and support.

Speaking of QR codes, we know Simagic likes these, so there are more on one side of the product box, this time for social networks to share your setup. The rest of the exterior is plain, so let's get inside.

Unboxing the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra

Simagic includes some inspiration near the top packaging carry handle, to promote their new high-end wheel base, and get you in the mood for some racing.

Unfolding the top, open-cell foam lines the innards, with a quick-start guide below the now-familiar Simagic sticker sheet, which they include with every wheel base, wheel rim, and pedal set.

Finally, we get to the wheelbase itself, transported within its own drawstring plastic bag. I have not mentioned the weight of this yet, but we will get to that soon. This thing is really heavy!

Now that we know exactly what is included with the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra, we can take a closer look at the individual components. First, the power brick, which is larger than the one supplied with the 12Nm model, and given the increase in power requirements, it's no surprise. Here, Simagic provides a 550W unit wrapped in a silicone-like cover, similar to what you find on a phone case for protection. While larger than the other EVO lineup power supplies, you will have no issue finding somewhere to tuck this away. The cable length is good, and everything feels sturdy.

Given the power the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra can deliver, it makes sense to include an emergency stop button in case things go wrong. I would advocate one for pretty much any direct-drive wheelbase, and having one included in the package is a great bonus.

This unit measures 52mm x 52mm, with the Simagic logo etched to the top. Mounting holes are spaced at 40mm for convenient attachment to aluminum profiles, 40x80 or above; however, you can use just two of the holes provided to mount elsewhere. The all-aluminum housing is 42mm deep, with the red button itself taking the overall depth to almost 65mm. Our emergency stop button is 25mm in diameter and is surrounded by four backlit LED segments. Green LEDs for normal operation, turning red when activated. Connection to the wheelbase is handled via a single port on the bottom edge and a 2m RJ45-to-RJ11 cable.

All the cables and accessories included with Simagic Alpha Evo Ultra are pictured above, including the E-Stop RJ45-RJ11, a USB Type-A-B, and a USB Type-C, all again 2m in length.

47 47

47 47

47 47

Finally, the wheelbase gets its reveal, and when I said earlier it was heavy, I wasn't kidding. The Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra comes in at a solid 11kg, or just over 24lbs. Yes, it's certainly not something you want to drop on your toes. The housing is all CNC-machined aluminum for structural stability and a secure connection to your setup.

Viewed side-on, the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra is undeniably large, measuring 359mm x 130mm x 110mm, and given the torque upgrade, it's no surprise that the wheelbase housing is larger than its siblings'. In comparison, the Sport and Standard versions measure 130mm x 110mm x 281mm, while the 18Nm Pro measures 130mm x 110mm x 317mm. Here, then, the all-new Ultra model is 42mm longer.

As this is Simagics strongest wheelbase to date, they have included some clever tech that, beyond the basics, may go over most people's heads, but I will try to explain without going too in depth. Simagic uses a 21-Bit High-Resolution Encoder that monitors every minuscule movement of the wheel, including over 2 million steps per full rotation, for greater accuracy. Even if you turn the wheel by just touching it, the base will detect the input and respond accordingly.

The Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra features a 5-pole industrial servo motor to deliver high torque with almost zero torque ripple. Torque ripple produces a notching effect, which detracts from the experience and disrupts the smooth, stable forces needed for an immersive experience.

In simple physics, the lighter something is, the easier it is to move, and the easier it is to change the direction of travel. To put that into context, Simagic is using a lightweight, low-inertia, small-diameter rotor for more responsive and reactive control. Simagic is also implementing its Dynamic Force Domain Filter (DPDF) algorithm to process force feedback signals almost instantly and dynamically rebuild the feedback curve in real time. This should help to smooth output and preserve details during high-frequency torque changes.

With some techy stuff out of the way, let's keep looking around!

Both sides of the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra include mounting locations, and while the Ultra is longer than the 12Nm Alpha EVO we recently checked out, the mounting holes are in the same position from the front on both models, so if you are looking to potentially upgrade from one of the other EVO series bases, then your driving position does not need to be adjusted, just additional space around the back is required.

Simagic has kept the magnetic socket design for a stable, secure connection to your wheel rim, preventing disconnections and signal loss. Of course, all existing compatible wheel rims for the EVO lineup can be used with the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra; it's essentially the same base, just larger to provide additional torque. I have praised both Simagic and MOZA for their quick release implementation, and here, Simagic hasn't changed anything; if it isn't broken, then it doesn't need fixing. Just keep in mind that some wheel rims or extensions are only rated for a certain torque level, so if you are looking to adapt a wheel to use all 28Nm of force, be mindful of this. While Simagic hasn't released an extension for the Alpha EVO Series (the world is waiting for this), third parties such as IGNI Racing have, but they denote maximum torque levels; simply check before you buy.

As with the rest of the EVO lineup, the Ultra also includes the magnetic dash attachment on top. While we are still waiting for Simagic to release their dash, this new wheelbase is ready and waiting to go. Front-mounting options are limited, requiring an adapter to mount the wheel base. Once again, if you do use the Simagic adapter kit, you will lose the ability to mount a dash, and it feels like a bit of a compromise, but nothing that can't be overcome with an alternative base mounting method. Telemetry feedback can be provided via the LED ring included within the plastic shroud around the steering shaft. As with other Alpha EVO models, it's implemented the exact same way.

Connectivity is provided at the rear, with enough ports to connect everything you could possibly need, from handbrakes to shifters, pedals, and more from the Simagic ecosystem. I've noted on Reddit and other forums that people are confused about where to attach certain items, and I can partly understand why. Simagic explains them fairly well in the user manual, but the best advice I can give is to consult the guide and, if you have any queries, contact Simagic customer support.

The power supply and PC connection ports are also here, with the power button at the bottom. I mentioned in other reviews that I would prefer the power button on wheelbases to be located on or near the front, but Simagic has kept it here, and I can understand why: given the additional cost of changing anything around on an already established lineup, it simply doesn't make sense.

Underneath, the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra includes bottom mounting, the same as with the rest of the EVO range. At the front, just below the steering shaft, three vents draw in fresh air to keep the wheelbase cool. Simagic has implemented active cooling, including vacuum potting, a process in which components are filled with protective resin in a vacuum chamber to eliminate air bubbles and voids. This provides high-quality insulation and thermal management for sensitive electronic parts.

Before we move on to mounting and testing, I've taken some photos alongside the Simagic Alpha EVO 12Nm model. Should you be looking to upgrade from within the EVO range, these should give you an idea of the size differences. Dimensions in height and width remain the same, with the housing only longer to the back.

Installation & Software

Installation of this new wheel base was simple, thanks to the universal plate and wheel deck on the Trak Racer TR120S V2. Conveniently, for testing, I am swapping this out from the 12Nm variant, so I could even reuse the screws for mounting. While I didn't exactly struggle with mounting, the unit's additional weight means you just need to take a little more care. In our setup, the additional length beyond 12Nm is notable but doesn't interfere with anything around the rig. Installation of the emergency stop button was also simple, mounting directly to the right-hand side of the wheelbase. Going forward, I might move this to the side of the frame more, as it is close to the wheel, and may interfere with accessing the switch in a panic.

Simagic sent over the new version of their SimPro Manager software, initially V3.0.0.9101, from which I have included screenshots from the initial setup. During testing, Simagic has upgraded this to V3.0.0.9104. Once the new version was installed, it picked up the new wheelbase, updated the firmware, and I could start looking at the settings.

On the face of it, not a lot has changed from the previous version of SimPro Manager. The first thing I did was adjust the maximum torque; a warning popped up, reminding me that this is a serious bit of kit and that caution should be used. After signing my life away via a couple of tick boxes, it's time to delve into SimPro Manager some more.

After updating the software version, it's time to set up a few things. If you are not familiar with Simagic SimPro Manager Software, it includes presets for many popular titles and the ability to save, load, import, and export profiles. It's nice to have and fairly standard, so if a friend has the same setup or you want to copy settings from someone, perhaps on YouTube, they can either send you a copy to import, or you can save it as a custom profile.

With a profile created, I could change a few things, including how the integrated RGB LED ring light is implemented. I have a Simagic GT Neo that also provides telemetry feedback, so I don't need everything flashing at me all at once. Here, you can adjust or even turn off the lighting effects if needed for a range of functions, such as flags, Pit Limiter, TC, or ABS activation.

I did have a play around with some settings between some initial test sessions, trying to dial it in to my preferences, and I am sure that over the coming weeks and months, I will play around with this a lot more. There are a whole load of settings to mess around with, from wheel rotation speed, slew rate control, and the Dynamic Prediction Level. Here, though, I have decided to use the default profiles predominantly for review, to give a level playing field and an experience as similar as possible to what you will get out of the box, subject to Simagic refining anything else before release. Time then to turn some laps, and for our review, I will be using Assetto Corsa EVO, iRacing, and ACC to see how this new wheelbase performs.

Kris' Sim Racing Test System Specifications

Final Thoughts

28Nm is certainly a lot of power; it is instantly noticeable and is in stark contrast with the 12Nm EVO model. Running at 100% in-game, the new Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra wheelbase is an animal, hard work, and provides way too much power to be realistic or fun. Start turning it down, though, and it comes into its own.

12Nm to 15Nm is often touted as the sweet spot for sim racing, but running a 12Nm or 15Nm wheelbase at 100% will induce clipping and leave no capacity to expand the dynamic range further. I left the SimPro Manager on the default preset for Assetto Corsa EVO and ran some laps. It feels nice, responsive, and predictable, but I wanted a little more, so I ramped up the base settings to around 14Nm, and it felt much better. I did push it more, towards 18Nm, but it's too much for me personally, so I brought it back down.

Here, though, running a 28Nm base at half its maximum power, it provides excellent dynamic range with plenty of headroom. With a wider dynamic range, you have more scope to pick out smaller details from the larger ones, resulting in a better driving experience, greater predictability, and more detailed feedback to help the driver know where to push and where to start finding the limit.

I wanted to feel a little more through the rumble strips in Assetto Corsa EVO, and that was an in-game setting I had to tweak. Once I had it, and after a fair few races and hot laps, the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra really felt good. Being so used to the 12Nm version now, I had a bit of a reference point to start with, and the new Ultra takes everything I felt from its little brother, refines it, and makes it feel a little bit more alive, more responsive, with more depth and detail. Steering, suspension, weight transfer, and all the details you would expect from a wheelbase like this are nicely pronounced; they feel natural, not robotic. Everything is smooth; there is little to no cogging, and you can only just sense this with the base turned off and by turning the steering shaft by hand. While my current settings may not be perfect, they certainly aren't a million miles off.

Noise levels from this base are also good; it's a little louder than the 12Nm when turned up, but it doesn't detract from the experience. Throughout all my time testing, the base felt cool, and I didn't have any concerns over it getting too warm. While Simagic has employed active cooling, it was quiet, and I didn't notice it kicking in at any point; it may have done, but I simply couldn't hear it. Being actively cooled, it is a potential area of failure down the road, but I am confident in Simagic's build quality for longevity.

iRacing and ACC also needed a little tweaking, and again, with time, I am sure I will play about a lot more, car to car, and sim to sim, to really dial this wheelbase in. One thing I say in every wheel review is that what works for me may not work for someone else, especially given the large number of settings you can play with in SimPro Manager. I like to feel rumble strips pound through the wheel rim, have early warning signs when a car is starting to lose its way, and the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra can certainly provide these indicators. The old saying about less is more is true: with almost every feedback component in sim racing, you find people start out with everything maxed, and then, as they turn the volume down, so to speak, things get better, more realistic, and more immersive.

So then, the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra offers an amazing experience, plenty of power, and retains the build quality, features, and Simagic ecosystem support that already exists. But, is it worth buying?

The problem with the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra isn't actually a bad thing; the problem is that modern higher-end wheelbases are so good that the gap between them is getting smaller and smaller. I want that to be a positive, because it means that Simagic, Asetek, and the likes are doing a great job with their products. Let's discuss the pricing some more then.

At $969, I have reviewed some of Simagics' competitors' current pricing and listed them below. Note that these are wheelbase prices, standalone, exclude shipping and any applicable taxes. Simucube models do not include the Simucube Link Hub.

Wheel Base Nm Price Price / Nm Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra 28Nm $969 $34.61 Simagic Alpha EVO Sport 9Nm $399 $44.33 Simagic Alpha EVO Standard 12Nm $549 $45.75 Simagic Alpha EVO Pro 18Nm $699 $38.83 Asetek Forte 18Nm $949 $52.72 Asetek Invicta 27Nm £1349 $49.96 MOZA R25 Ultra 25Nm $899 $35.96 Simucube 3 Sport 15Nm $1,399 $93.27 Simucube 3 Pro 25Nm $1,599 $63.96 Simucube 3 Ultimate 35Nm $3,299 $94.26

Now then, the price starts to come into perspective, and while I haven't tested many of the other wheel bases listed here, as I said a minute ago, wheelbases are becoming harder and harder to differentiate because they are all becoming so good. That makes the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra a great prospect given the $/Nm value, build quality, experience, and the ecosystem that surrounds it. While the Simucube might be 5% better, for example, it's certainly more than 5% extra when you look at the cost, and personally, I could not justify the extra expense for marginal gains.

For casual, weekend, or semiserious racers, the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra might not be for you, purely because Simagic already offers three wheelbases that are more than competent at what they do. For some, even the 9Nm might be too much of an investment if you are only racing very occasionally, so here, the Ultra makes no sense at all.

Moving on to those who race weekly, maybe in iRacing seasons, private leagues, or maybe someone who is playing through a career mode solo, it starts to be a more attractive option. You get a wider range and may notice slight differences compared to other EVO models, but the Ultra is certainly not a necessity. If your current 12nm to 18Nm wheelbase is on its last legs and you are looking at a replacement anyway, then it becomes a more attractive option.

For me, though, this is a wheelbase for those who race as regularly as clockwork, put in hours upon hours of practice time, and are trying to move up the ranks. These are the people who will really fine-tune this wheelbase, pick up every nuance, and relentlessly work on improving their lap times, tweaking settings acutely to squeeze out every last millisecond on track. I'm talking about the sort of track wizards who will notice a single percentage change on a value, and be able to tell you exactly what you changed while they weren't looking.

Will this wheelbase make you faster? If you are coming from a poorly optimized, low-end wheel, it's a big jump, and I would certainly like to think that you will pick up some time. Given how well the feedback detail is implemented and the responsiveness, it will certainly make a difference, but if you are already within the higher-end wheelbase space, then it's less likely you will see as much of an improvement because of how good wheelbases are nowadays.

Personally, I love the Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra, but I won't be rocking it anywhere near its limit, aiming for around 14Nm and getting on with my day. If I had two sims set up side by side, one with the Alpha Evo 12Nm and another with the Ultra, would I be able to tell the difference? Yes, I would like to think there are subtle differences that set them apart, but it's certainly not a night-and-day scenario. Would I take the Ultra over the standard version? Possibly not, because the 12Nm version already offers an excellent wheelbase and great value, and I wouldn't be able to justify the extra expense.

So then, Simagic has done it again: produced an excellent wheelbase at a great price. The EVO series is renowned for its value, and that is continued with the all-new Simagic Alpha EVO Ultra.