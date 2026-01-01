PXN V10 Ultra Direct Drive Sim Racing Bundle Review

If you're unsure about sim racing or just a casual racer, the PXN V10 Ultra Direct Drive Bundle offers a solid low-end experience for very little money.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

If you are in the market for an entry-level sim racing wheel, Logitech and Thrustmaster are most likely on your radar for belt or gear-driven options. Step up to an entry-level direct drive wheel, and the MOZA R3 will probably sit atop your search history. However, there is another manufacturer within the entry-level space, offering a peak 3.2Nm wheel set, say hello then, to the PXN V10 Ultra Direct Drive Bundle.

Now, you might not have heard of PXN, but I recently covered their CB1 Control Box, and while it was, so to speak, cheap, it offered great value for what it was. The question is: can PXN do the same with a direct-drive wheel? PXN offers three variants of the V10, with the Ultra being the most premium set. For just $259.99, PXN is giving you a direct-drive wheelbase, a two-pedal set, and a 270mm wheel rim. Add to this that the V10 Ultra is compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, so unlike some wheels, it comes with PlayStation compatibility out of the box.

As of writing, the MOZA R3 bundle is on offer at $339, down from a RRP of $359, so the PXN bundle undercuts MOZA, even while it's on offer, but is it any good? Time to find out.

Unboxing the PXN V10 Ultra Direct Drive Bundle

The PXN V10 Ultra Direct Drive Bundle arrived within a plain brown cardboard box. Once that was removed, I was greeted with full colour printed packaging. The front and back show the same image, with the wheel and pedals below the model name, and compatibility listed in the top right.

One side of the packaging details the included contents and supported platforms. The other side delves deeper into the key features of this wheel, notably app control, and provides additional information.

64 64

The top of the box is reminiscent of the PXN CB1 packaging, with the black-and-grey chequered background returning here.

64 64

Opening the box revealed a top layer of cardboard that contained the 270mm wheel rim, the user manual, and a UK power plug.

64 64

After removing the top layer, the wheelbase, pedals, and the accessories box form the bottom layer.

64 64

Starting out with the wheel rim, this is a D-shape Ultra-Fiber Leather Grip 11" / 270mm wheel. Yes, it's a little on the small side, but it seems to include most of the features you'll want from an entry-level wheel set. PXN offers a bolt-off/bolt-on rim replacement that keeps all the button functionality, but gives a Formula-style experience as an optional extra.

64 64

The wheel features 14 buttons on the aluminum alloy faceplate, offering plenty to map most of your control requirements, with D-Pad and A/B/X/Y labeling. There is a select and start button familiarity to the center, while the "PXN" button in the middle is also usable, so for console use, you should feel fairly at home with what's on offer here. A small LED indicator sits above the PXN "Home" button, and they all feel fairly good, which I was pleasantly surprised about. While they are not the most premium, they feel positive, similar to say an Xbox or PlayStation controller. The wheel rim is also light, weighing 590g.

64 64

64 64

64 64

Red stitching surrounds the wheel, and while it looks quite good in places, the way it terminates is a little questionable. I'm not going to give PXN much of a hard time here, though, given the price they are asking. The top of the rim also includes a red center stripe.

64 64

64 64

On the rear, you can see the plastic housing for the center button hub, with four included paddles. The paddles include springs and linear elastomers that actuate via a micro switch. On the face of the paddles are the printed button labels. There is some flex in the paddles, but given the price point and included metal construction, there is nothing really to complain about.

64 64

64 64

64 64

Finishing off the rear, the connection to the wheel base uses spring-loaded pins, with a securing mechanism similar to that of Thrustmaster variants, implementing a screw on collar. PXN also included a latch here, rather than a screw, to prevent it from coming loose from the base under use.

64 64

64 64

Moving over to the V10 Ultra Wheel Base, here we have a base that includes a 15-bit encoder, an intelligent cooling system that automatically adjusts power delivery to ensure stable performance, and an aerospace-grade slip ring. At the front are the wheel connection pads, and you can see the cutout in the collar where the wheel latch slots to keep it from coming loose. The housing is entirely plastic, but it feels well-made and rugged enough for everyday use, given the power the wheelbase will deliver.

64 64

64 64

Both sides of the V10 Ultra feature product branding at the top, with a plastic shroud covering the wheelbase itself.

Unboxing the PXN V10 Ultra Direct Drive Bundle Continued

64 64

64 64

Also featured on the sides is the wheel angle adjustment. PXN includes a preinstalled mounting plate on the bottom of the wheel base, with the rear attachment screw acting as a pivot point, and the front adjustable in height through four positions using the included Allen key.

64 64

The top of the wheelbase is quite attractive, featuring a red stripe down the center and the shroud covering the wheelbase.

64 64

Underneath, you can see the pre-installed mounting plate. PXN offers several ways to mount the wheel base, including two table clamps in the accessory box, which we will take a look at later. Two further mounting holes are located closer to the center of the plate, with pads surrounding some of the mounting points to protect the surface and prevent slippage.

64 64

64 64

Around the back, there are ventilation grilles for the motor. This unit is not actively cooled, so the vents help regulate its internal temperature. Below are all the wheel connection ports. Included here are a number of USB-C ports for various add-ons, and a USB-A port so an Xbox-style controller can be connected and use the wheel base as a pass-through point. E-Stop, power, and on/off switch finish off the back of the wheel base. While I don't like the power buttons located on the back of wheel bases, it is what it is.

64 64

Looking at the pedals now, the PXN PD HM two-pedal set is very reminiscent of the MOZA SRP-Lite pedals, featuring all-metal construction and an adjustable metal heel plate for pedal spacing.

64 64

64 64

The pedals feature Hall-effect sensors that detect position via magnetic fields, and the pedals are presented at a 60-degree slope.

64 64

64 64

The brake and accelerator pedal plates are adjustable in height and angle to help you find the most comfortable driving position.

64 64

64 64

64 64

Underneath, you can see the pedal mounting holes, so these can be fitted to a cockpit. Non-slip pads are also included, should you want to run them on a carpet or hard floor instead. The pedals are linked via a cable, with a switch and ports on the brake pedal for connectivity to the wheel base and system. The brake also features a connection point for an add-on clutch pedal.

64 64

64 64

Both pedals include springs for pedal resistance, and the strength is varied on each pedal.

64 64

64 64

Included in the accessory box is this little guy. While it isn't mentioned in the product manual, this is an elastomer kit for the brake pedal with tool-free installation. Slotting the elastomer into place finished up the pedal nicely.

64 64

64 64

The PXN V10 Ultra includes several accessories. Opening the box, we first find the connection cables and the two table clamps, which can be installed on the sides of the preinstalled mounting plate.

64 64

Mounting hardware is also included, along with all the required tools to install the wheel and pedals.

64 64

64 64

Our brake elastomer and the additional connection cables are also in the box, along with the power brick and an additional wall plug.

64 64

Finally, looking at the manual, there is no note here on the brake elastomer inclusion or installation, but having a paper manual included is good, with an electronic copy available via the PXN website.

Installation & Software

Now it's time to install the PXN V10 Ultra to the Trak Racer TR120V V2, or not. The preinstalled mounting plate on the wheel base makes fitting the wheel to the Trak Racer chassis difficult, given how I have the TR120S V2 setup. The universal mounting bracket Trak Racer sent over is compatible, but I have it mounted inverted, so I'd have to change out the rig quite considerably to get the wheel fitted.

64 64

64 64

64 64

Here, I have mounted the PXN wheel to the Next Level Racing GTRacer 2.0 to show it with the preinstalled mount. I wish PXN had included mounting points directly on the bottom of the wheelbase casing, but sadly, there aren't any, and this is undoubtedly due to the housing's plastic construction. Today, I am going to use the included table clamps to set this up on my son's desk for testing. Given who this wheel set is aimed at, this would most likely be the standard way it would be used, with cockpits being a niche market that uses higher-end wheels. Going back to a desk-based setup takes me back a few years, so it's nice to use this option for a change, too.

64 64

64 64

64 64

With the wheel and pedals on the desk, installing the wheel clamps is as simple as placing them over the mounting plate and tightening them up with an Allen key. The clamps don't screw to the base, but use locating pins instead. With everything nice and secure, I connected all the cables required and installed the PXN Sim Racing software.

64 64

64 64

Installation only took a couple of minutes, and then I was greeted by an update page on startup. After clicking the update, the progress is displayed on the software's settings page. If you wish, PXN also offers an App version of the software for on-the-fly changes, and this will be handy for console-based players.

64 64

When updated, we start on the home tab. The software has a familiar feel and is intuitive to use, with everything well laid out. There are overviews of all connected items, with the shifter and handbrake options greyed out.

64 64

64 64

In the devices tab on the left, the wheel base tabs offer basic and advanced options to adjust wheel base strength, rotation limits, and other core features you would expect from a modern wheel base. Tool tips are also included if something seems confusing.

64 64

64 64

Navigating to the wheel page in the bottom menu reveals pages dedicated to paddle settings, including individual or combined clutch paddles that can also be mapped as buttons. The next page for the wheel rim includes options for button mapping.

64 64

64 64

Moving to the pedals, output curves can be adjusted manually or by using the default curve above each pedal output. Each pedal can be reassigned on the bottom row, with presets available, or custom profiles can be saved within the software.

64 64

The games tab lists installed titles and allows you to set a default profile for each sim. Here, you can link a dashboard via your phone if you wish to add it to your setup. It's a nice touch from PXN and something many manufacturers are now including if you don't have a dedicated DDU in your home setup.

64 64

An update page lets you see at a glance whether anything requires attention and lists the current firmware versions for all connected elements. The Arena and Help tabs provide information on PXN-related events, with the Help tab directing you to the PXN YouTube channel.

64 64

The final tab offers software update and launch options within Windows. Overall, the PXN Sim Racing software is a comprehensive suite that is easy to use, navigate, and work around when launching sims.

Final Thoughts

After racing with the PXN V10 Ultra Direct Drive Bundle for a few sessions, I have been fairly impressed with what PXN is offering, especially at the price point. I threw on a few titles to see what this wheel can do, and for a desk-type setup, it's perfect for the younger or more casual racer. Overall, the feedback is a little softer than that of other entry-level, but higher-priced wheels, which is to be expected. I did play with some of the settings for the base in RaceRoom Racing Experience and other titles, to try and dial things in a little more. In RaceRoom in particular, gear changes sent a positive whip to the wheel, and a constant vibration let me know when I was on the road, with a change in the feeling when slipping off onto the grass.

Rumble strips and other characteristics were a little dull or numbed, but it didn't put me off having fun when on track. Gear changes are spongy with flex to the paddles, and there is some cogging to the wheel, again, as I would expect, but it's not terrible, and it wouldn't stop me jumping back on again in the future. The wheel strength, while good, certainly doesn't warrant a full cockpit, and it's suitable for a wide range of ages. It was more than content bolted to the Ikea desk top, with no hint of movement, so the clamps performed well.

64 64

The pedals really shine through, especially with the bundled elastomer. Having the pedals pressed up against the wall and skirting board is worth doing, with or without this installed. Without the elastomer, braking was as linear as you would expect; with it installed, the feel was much better and progressive. Having a firmer pedal here, though, did mean that I lifted the heel plate from the floor under braking. If using the elastomer, I would certainly consider hard-mounting the pedals to something, and a compact wheel stand would be an ideal companion for the PXN V10 Ultra. There is so much in common here with the likes of MOZA or Fanatec pedals, and overall, the design works well; hence, so many manufacturers go with this type of setup.

Having the ability to connect a controller via the wheel base is a bonus, while the little add-ons that are available for the PXN V10 Ultra, such as a hand brake, shifter, or Formula-style rim, certainly make it a viable entry-level option with upgrade routes further down the road. If you have never used a wheel setup before, then you will be impressed, no doubt, but if you have used other wheels in the past, maybe a Thrustmaster T300 RS belt driven wheel, or the MOZA R3 direct drive package, then you start to see where paying a little bit more starts to bring out the subtle differences that can be had, for not too much more money.

I can wholeheartedly recommend the PXN V10 Ultra, though; it's a fairly well-built bundle, with some tradeoffs given the price. While I couldn't mount this to the Trak Racer chassis, the wheel-deck mount angle adjustment and the ability to quickly mount it to a desk with the included clamps make it so easy to set up and go racing. Overall, PXN is delivering an entry-level package here that completely undercuts anything else on the market, and while it's not perfect, it's certainly worth a look.