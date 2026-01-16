Aura Triple Boost 14 Pro Review - Triple Portable Monitors for $479

The Aura Triple Boost 14 Pro is an intuitively designed portable monitor workstation that requires drivers that may not be compatible with your machine.

The Aura Triple Boost 14 Pro is a portable triple-monitor setup with quite a lot of potential, but it comes with a very unfortunate price tag and faulty drivers that may make the product unusable.

Driver requires screen recording

Tough hinges

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Aura's Triple Boost 14 Pro is a compelling solution in the multi-monitor portable workstation market, with the company specifically targeting users who are looking to acquire desktop-level screen real estate with a laptop.

The Triple Boost 14 Pro features three 14-inch IPS displays, each with 1920 x 1080p resolution, arranged in a panoramic configuration. Users place their laptop in the designated area, and the triple monitor setup straddles the sides and top of the laptop screen, providing four displays in total. Additionally, the Triple Boost 14 Pro can power all of these displays over a single USB-C cable that also acts as the display's input.

Aura has priced the Triple Boost 14 Pro at $479 on its website, and mentions that the product is useful for creative professionals, content editors, and remote workers. Each of these professional thrive with more desktop real estate, and the Triple Boost 14 Pro aims to provide that with almost any laptop. Lastly, the Triple Boost 14 Pro folds its three 14-inch panels into a 4.96 lbs package ready for transport to the next location.

Specifications

Item Details Model Aura Triple Boost 14 Pro Size 3x 14-inch Resolution 1920 x 1080p (Full HD) Pixels Per Inch (PPI) 157 Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 65Hz Response Time 10ms Brightness 320nits Contrast Ratio 1500 to 1 Aspect Ratio 16 by 9 Viewing Angle 175-degrees Color Coverage 99% sRGB HDR Support None Video Ports 1x USB-C USB Ports 2x USB-C VESA Mounting None Adjustments Hinge system Warranty 1 year

Close-up

Design

Aura has attempted to balance portability with structural integrity with the design of the Triple Boost 14 Pro. The product relies on its folding mechanism that enables each of the displays to be folded in on themselves to form a somewhat uniform footprint. I found each of the hinges for the displays to be quite tough to move, and while most of the time it's better to have a stiffer hinge than a hinge that is too loose, the Triple Boost 14 Pro has hinges that were annoyingly tough to move. When attempting to manoeuvre the displays into the unfurled orientation, I had to apply so much pressure that I was worried the hinges were going to buckle, or I was going to snap the display.

Despite this problem, I found the general build of the hinges to be extremely strong. I don't believe they are going to break over general use for many years, given their rigidity. Additionally, with such tough hinges, there is very minimal wobble of the displays even when the desk is bumped. In fact, I found my laptop display wobbled more than the Triple Boost 14 Pro displays when I bumped the desk.

Keeping to the general design, Aura has crafted the Triple Boost 14 Pro with a premium aluminium metal, giving it both a nice aesthetic and a low total weight of 4.95 lbs. The Triple Boost 14 Pro is compatible with laptops from 12 to 16 inches, and it doesn't require any adapters or clamps to work with laptops, as the Triple Boost 14 Pro has its own stand. After the Triple Boost 14 Pro is unfolded, users pry up the stand from its initial orientation of sitting flush against the middle section of the Triple Boost 14 Pro.

Once opened, the stand can be positioned at various angles and provides the necessary support to maintain an upright position for the array of displays. As for I/O and power design, the Triple Boost 14 Pro offers 2x USB-C ports; one for additional power in the event the USB-C port a user is plugging the Triple Boost 14 Pro into doesn't provide enough power to enable the display, and a second USB-C port for both power and display out.

Additionally, the Triple Boost 14 Pro can run off two USB 3.0 ports, giving it backward compatibility without sacrificing performance.

Panel Breakdown

Each of the Triple Boost 14 Pro's three 14-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080p displays is built on IPS matte panel technology, which enables wide viewing angles, reduced reflections, and consistent color representation. Aura touts that the displays have 99% sRGB coverage, 320 nit brightness, and an anti-glare coating to help maintain image quality under office lighting conditions. Additionally, the 1500:1 contrast ratio is intended to provide deeper blacks and defined separation between darker and brighter scenes.

These aren't gaming monitors, as Aura has maximized the refresh rate of all three displays to just 65Hz. While gaming could still be achieved on these monitors, perhaps a Microsoft Flight Simulator experience or a similar title that can take advantage of all three monitors simultaneously, it isn't recommended as each of the displays has a lengthy response time that falls between 5 and 14ms (GtG).

While not great for gaming, the response time on the Triple Boost 14 Pro is ideal for productivity-based tasks.

Performance

The idea behind the Triple Boost 14 Pro is to provide a solution to laptop users looking to significantly increase their workflow efficiency while maintaining a relatively small footprint. By maintaining this small footprint, the Triple Boost 14 Pro can be transported to different locations, whether that be coffee shops, new locations in the office, or even in luggage for an overseas trip.

Unfortunately, I was unable to get the Triple Boost 14 Pro to even display one of the monitors due to the faulty drivers that are required to run the displays. The drivers that are required on both macOS and Windows, which I tested the Triple Boost 14 Pro on both, seem to be faulty, or at the very least, not compatible with my testing systems.

After downloading and installing the SiliconMotion SM77X driver on my MacBook, I noticed it requests permission to record the screen. There was no explanation in the manual or on the Aura website that I could find for why the driver needs access to screen recording to enable the displays, and you aren't given an option to deny this access.

Begrudgingly, I gave the driver permission on my MacBook Pro (2017) and successfully installed the software. However, the Triple Boost 14 Pro still failed over a singular USB-C cable. I tried with dedicated power to the monitors and a USB-C cable for display out. This failed as well.

With doubt on the success, I moved over to my Windows 11 machine and carried out the same process. Unfortunately, the displays didn't work there either, and with no alternative way to display out (mini-HDMI ports), there was simply no way for me to turn on each of the monitors. I found this very unfortunate for Aura, and it makes me extremely concerned that the company is shipping these products with a faulty driver that customers are potentially going to encounter after spending $479 on a set of monitors.

Final Thoughts

So, should you buy the Triple Boost 14 Pro? In my opinion, no. I cannot confidently recommend the Triple Boost 14 Pro for several reasons. The first is the price being far too expensive for what you are getting, and second, and most importantly, there is a real chance the product just won't work due to driver-related issues.

While this product does have potential with its intuitive design, great build quality, and uniqueness, I believe it has far too many hurdles customers need to overcome to warrant purchasing it. A customer looking for additional screen real estate would be far better off buying separate portable monitors that all plug in via USB-C without any drivers. These monitors would likely still be lighter than the Triple Boost 14 Pro, and are guaranteed to work as soon as they are plugged in.