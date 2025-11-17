InWin DLITE Mid-Tower Chassis Review

The InWin DLITE is a good case, with great thermals and included extras, but they really should have carried the color options available to the interior.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

InWin knows how to make a PC case. Well, they should do, given they have been at it for over thirty years now, so they certainly have enough background and experience in this field. InWin is now launching a delightful new case, aptly named the DLITE, and they even include this play on words in their marketing material, to "deliver a joyful and satisfying user experience". InWin lists some of the key features of this new case, including:

"Modernized Minimalism Meets Superb Functionality. Definitely a DLITE!"

"Designed for High-Performance Components to Build Powerhouse PCs"

"8-Slot Expansion Compatible with the Latest GPUs"

"Optimized Airflow with Tool-Friendly, Functional Interior"

"Hair-Brushed Aluminium Strip Exuding Refined Elegance"

The DLITE is available in two color options, Mocha Bronze or Lilac Silver, with pricing coming in at $120 plus applicable taxes. The DLITE includes four case fans (InWin XM120mm versions), a fan/ARGB hub, and supports BTF motherboards, so it looks like good value for the price, with the included extras. InWin notes that the DLITE also inherits its DUBILI mid-tower design elements, with an optimized panel layout that enhances usability and maintains visual consistency across the case. While I haven't had hands-on with the DUBILI, looking at that case online, I can see where InWin is coming from with their marketing material and references to it.

For review, I decided to go with the Lilac Silver version of the InWin DLITE, so let's see if it's worth considering if you are looking to either upgrade your current case or build a new system. Note that at the time of writing, a different version of the DLITE will be made available to the US market. This is due to import charges on aluminium, with InWin making a new product page, to be ready before CES.

Item Details Model InWin DLITE Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions (D) 441mm x (W) 245mm x (H) 528mm Weight 9.25kg / 20.4lbs Materials SPCC, Tempered Glass, Aluminium, ABS Color Mocha Bronze or Lilac Silver Motherboard support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX BTF Motherboard Support ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI Cooling Compatibility Top: 3x120mm / 2x140mm or 280mm / 360mm Radiator | Rear: 1x 120mm (Included) / 1x 140mm | PSU Shroud: 2x120mm | Front: 3x 120mm (Included) or 360mm Radiator | Side: 3x120mm ARGB / FAN Hub 4 Port Fan / ARGB (Partly Pre-Populated) Drive Support Basement: 2 x 2.5" SSD or 2x 3.5" HDD Front I/O 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type?C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, HD Audio Combo, LED Lighting Control, Power CPU cooler height (max.) 165mm PSU Length (max.) 200mm (With HDD cage installed) GPU Card Length (max.) 380mm Warranty N/A

Packaging

InWin is not playing around with the packaging, wanting to let everyone know what is in the box. The front features many DLITES, with a picture of the case embedded in the text.

The packaging includes comprehensive specification information about the DLITE.

Unboxing is complete, with the traditional open-cell foam top and bottom to protect the chassis, and a plastic bag to keep the case safe and dust-free.

Outside the InWin DLITE

When I unboxed this, since I had requested the Lilac Silver version, I actually thought there had been a mistake with the color. It's only when you take a second to focus that you see this isn't actually just silver. The lilac is implemented so it doesn't just jump at you; instead, it blends softly into the rest of the case, and I love it. Sometimes less is more, and the subtle contrast with the silver looks fantastic.

Starting with an external inspection at the top, InWin includes a full-coverage magnetic dust filter to keep the DLITE clean. This dust filter covers the majority of the top, with an even recess and distribution around the case. I would have liked to see the dust filter color-matched to the lilac top, but it is perfectly functional. Removing the dust filter reveals the top fan mounting for 120mm or 140mm fans and radiators. The chassis frame is well ventilated, and as I always say, if you are using the top as an exhaust, I would keep the filter off the case. Here, not only will this aid ventilation, but it will also show off some more of the nice paintwork.

This case sits tall and proud, around the back, I didn't expect the rear side panel to be black, I would have guessed lilac here, but for whatever reason, probably cost, InWin has added black to the equation. The DLITE logo is printed on the top right, with ventilation at the front for side-mounted fans.

Both side panels are held on with two captive thumbscrews. IO is standard, with an adjustable 120mm or 140mm rear exhaust fan mount; eight PCIe slots sit below, and space for a rear-mounted power supply with an installation bracket and captive thumbscrews. The InWin DLITE is compatible with its own riser cable bracket, allowing you to showcase your graphics card in both horizontal and vertical installation modes; however, this bracket is not included with the case and is an optional extra. Again, the back is black, but you won't be staring at it too often.

Underneath, the DLITE sports another full-coverage dust filter, implemented the same way as the one at the top. While this is not framed and will require you to tip the case for access, it's still worth having protection included. Here, the case feet include rubber pads to prevent the case from moving and protect your work surface. Removing the dust filter again reveals plenty of ventilation for the basement area and the power supply, with an HDD caddy installed towards the front, secured underneath with two screws.

Front on, that lilac really, really looks good, with IO situated at the bottom. A single USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, combo audio, lighting control, and a backlit power button make up IO in a well-laid-out solution. The InWin DLITE's included painted-plastic frame case feet lift the chassis well, providing good airflow underneath.

Removing the front panel reveals that it is held on with pogo-style ball pins; the front case fans are exposed. Only 120mm fans can be installed on the front of the DLITE, with InWin prepopulating this area for you. InWin does not include a dust filter on the front panel, relying on the mesh panel to cut out as much dust as possible while not restricting airflow into the case.

Inside the InWin DLITE

As we venture inside the InWin DLITE, the tempered glass side panel is quite heavily tinted, almost limo-style, with thick brushed aluminum strips on each side and the DLITE logo printed in the top front corner. I like the aluminium, but it's an add-on to the glass rather than a structural part of the case.

Removing the side panel reveals a BTF-compatible interior that's nice and spacious, with support for ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI motherboard models. There is capacity to add three 120mm side-mounted fans, and there are no cable grommets; the openings are spacious and smooth-edged all around the case.

Looking at the power supply basement area, InWin includes mounting options to add two additional 120mm fans on top of the shroud, with a recessed cut-out for front-mounted radiators. Towards the back, the front fan cables are routed above the basement, so they are on show. If the retention pins had been bent the other way, I think InWin should have routed them underneath, just to tidy up the interior a bit more.

Looking up at the top of the chassis, the top fan mounting is visible, along with more motherboard tray cut-outs. The side-mounted fan area is recessed from the motherboard tray, but isn't too deep, with the right-hand side mounting locations sitting behind the sides of the front-mounted fans. InWin rightly doesn't mention radiator support for the side mount, given that the depth isn't sufficient to support one, as it would interfere with the front fans.

InWin includes four ARGB fans as standard. The XM120 fans are only available with the DLITE and won't be sold separately, so if you want to add more fans to this system, you'll have to mix and match or replace the ones included, incurring extra expense to match everything up. The XM120 fans provide 63.83 CFM airflow and, being PWM-controlled, can spin up to 1500 RPM. Looking at the front fan installation, they are daisy-chained, so more can be added to the existing loop with the included plug.

37 37

The basement area is roomy enough, and the included drive cage supports up to 2 2.5" or 3.5" drives. Of course, if using onboard NVME storage, it can be removed to free up space for the power supply. The DLITE can support power supplies up to 200mm, but with the drive cage removed, you can fit virtually any ATX power supply you would like.

Having four included fans and a control hub is a good addition. The fan hub is partly prepopulated, with two PWM and ARGB ports spare for adding additional fans and lights. Lighting can be controlled either via the front control switch or by your motherboard. InWin includes the usual presets that range from static, flashing, and dimming options, and an array of color choices is also present. One area I did pick up on is that the ARGB extension that is included is not capped off, leaving the pins exposed, so be mindful of this when sitting against the case to prevent any unwanted issues.

Before testing, the included accessory kit is sparse, with only the required screws and zip ties provided. InWin also includes a QR code card to access the product manual, as no paper copy is included. Some velcro ties would have been nice, but the zip ties should be fine for most users.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

InWin makes installing a standard air-cooled test system into the DLITE a delightful experience. Okay, let's be honest: it's a straightforward installation with no surprises along the way, but if you are building a new system, you are going to be excited! Cable pass-through cut-outs are well placed for my particular system; easy routing and sensible choices have been made, with the BTF-compatible motherboard tray offering even more places to run cables. Adding the power supply bracket was fine, and getting the motherboard and graphics card into place took all of five minutes. The rear fan cables are tucked out of the way so they don't get caught on the motherboard IO cover, which is always something to look out for in other cases. There is no included GPU support bracket, but the ASUS card isn't too heavy anyway, so sagging isn't an issue.

Kris' Test System Specifications

Testing, of course, was carried out using the preinstalled InWin fans, creating positive pressure within the DLITE, and given how well ventilated this case seems to be, I am hoping for some half-decent results today. Testing was carried out at an ambient temperature of 22 °C. The system I have built for testing includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, housed in an MSI B850 Tomahawk Max Wi-Fi Motherboard, paired with two sticks of 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory. Our CPU is kept cool using the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite. For storage, I am using a Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB NVMe M.2 drive. Finally, for graphics, I have an ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12 GB Super. Testing is completed with PBO enabled, AXMP1, and MSI Smart fan configuration.

For the CPU, temperatures were great, with the AMD 9600X peaking at 72.2 °C, and averaging 69 °C over the two-hour test period. These results, with ambient delta calculated, sit the InWin DLITE near the top of my CPU results chart, sandwiched between the HAVN BF360 and be quiet! Light Base 900 FX. Both these cases also include fans as their standard setup. Our graphics card's temperature performance was a little worse but still good, hitting a maximum of 73.2 °C and an average of 71.9 °C. With ambient factored in again, the DLITE places just above the Lian Li Lancool 217 INF.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test v7.65.7400 for 2 hours. Other software used was HWiNFO 64 v8.30-5800, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z v2.15.0 x64.

InWin has then produced a well-built and well-performing case with fans and a hub included out of the box. I love the lilac colour, but I really wish this had been carried over into the interior and a few other places. The tempered glass is also fairly dark; you can hardly see your system within the chassis. Should you want your system on show, this probably isn't the case for you. The DLITE has water cooling and BTF motherboard compatibility, so a tidy little system can be achieved, with good thermals, as we have seen from testing. The included fan lighting looks nice when the system is complete and integrates well with any other ARGB components.

It's not perfect, but overall, the InWin DLITE is certainly worth considering, and yes, it was a delight to review, too.