HYTE X50 Mid-Tower Chassis Review

HYTE keeps delivering quality cases, and while the X50's quirky design won't suit everyone, it still offers strong performance and solid build quality.

TweakTown Rating: 84% Our Verdict Good build quality and performance give the HYTE X50 some credit, but price, divisive looks, and lack of extras may make it a selective choice. Pros Quirky looks

Spacious design

Color options Cons Quirky looks (Yes, it's a Pro too, depends on what side of the fence you are on)

Only a single dust filter

No fans or other extras included

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

HYTE is introducing its latest mid-tower case, the X50. This new case moves away from the modern, clean-cut, straight-line looks of the Y40, Y60, and Y70, instead offering something a little different. The X50 is a curvier, quirkier-looking chassis than its siblings and is available for $159.99 with tempered glass. If you want to save a little cash, the X50 Air version with a mesh side panel is available for $129.99.

For your $159.99, you also get to choose from a wide variety of color options. Where the X50 air is limited to white and black versions, the tempered glass version adds four other funky color choices: Wild Cherry (Red), Matcha Milk (Green), Strawberry Milk (Pink), and Taro Milk (Purple).

HYTE seems to be offering a more playful approach to this case than its other offerings and may make for a more attractive option for younger PC builders or parents building for their kids. PC building seems mainly focused on being serious and clinical, with cables perfectly aligned and nothing unsightly on show. Well, maybe we have forgotten about the fun aspect of PC building, so let's see if HYTE can help regain some of that lost magic.

Item Details Model HYTE X50 Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions (D) 501mm x (W) 255mm x (H) 515mm Weight N/A Materials Steel, Plastic, Silicone, Laminated Glass Color Snow White, Pitch Black, Wild Cherry, Strawberry Milk, Taro Milk, Matcha Milk (Version dependent) Motherboard support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX BTF Motherboard Support No Cooling Compatibility Rear: 1x 120mm Front: 3x 120mm / 3x140mm or 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm Radiator | Side: 3x 120mm or 120mm / 240mm / 360mm Radiator | Bottom: 3x 120mm ARGB / FAN Hub None Drive Support Behind Motherboard: 2 x 2.5"" SSD 1x 3.5""HDD Front I/O Power, 2x Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x Type-C 3.2 Gen 2?, 1x Audio Combo Jack CPU cooler height (max.) 170mm PSU Length (max.) 223mm GPU Card Length (max.) 430mm Warranty 4 Years

Packaging

HYTE ships the X50 in standard packaging with print on the brown cardboard. The front shows an exploded view of the case at an angle, with a large sticker at the top right to clearly show the color we went with. For this review, the Wild Cherry seemed a good option!

The rear of the box shows the case side-on, with the side-mounted fan bracket and vented front panel on display.

The side of the box shows specifications, along with some HYTE-style points about the X50 above.

Shipping is traditional, with the HYTE X50 wrapped in closed-cell foam and a clear plastic bag. The red does remind me of the Y60 I had a while back, and I believe it is the same red in use.

While unpacking the case, HYTE seems to go the extra mile in places you might otherwise overlook. Here, on the foam, they have added text about the characteristics of the X50.

Outside the HYTE X50

Getting my first honest look at the X50 in person, it's certainly rounded and bubbly as the packaging suggests. The only straight lines on the exterior are where panels meet. The case is made from 1mm-thick steel and ABS, and overall, fit and finish seem very good, as we have come to expect from HYTE. The X50 measures 485mm (H) x 510mm (L) x 255mm (W) and is bigger than I imagined from the screenshots I have seen of this case. Especially in this Wild Cherry, the X50 reminds me of an old-fashioned Coca-Cola-style vending machine and is undoubtedly a mod idea if you are looking for a theme.

The top of the case features part of the wrap-around 4mm laminated acoustic glass side panel. Bending glass is quite a feat, and this panel reminds me of a Mercedes-Benz Gullwing-style door (now there's a thought for another case mod!). HYTE says this is more resistant to splintering if the glass breaks, something we are not going to test, hopefully, so I will take their word for it. The glass also provides some acoustic damping due to the bonding used in the laminate. Having said that, I don't think this acoustic deadening would give much benefit, given that the rest of the case is so well ventilated and allows noise to escape. Inside, you can see the top-mounted power supply enclosure bulging out with its rounded edges.

The center of the top includes a now-almost-industry-standard IO selection, consisting of one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a tactile mechanical backlit power button. The power button feels good, but it's not like you are pressing it repeatedly like a keyboard, so yes, it works well. The top also shows the curved vented rear panel. Both front and back clip into place, so no captive thumbscrews are required, providing a clean, seamless look.

Around the front, externally, its uniform shape allows plenty of airflow into the case. HYTE states that this "Serves as a low-pressure and low-resistance air intake for optimal temps & noise levels", so we will put that to the test later on.

50 50

50 50

50 50

Underneath the feet, the bottom of the case features a magnetic dust filter, the only filter employed on the X50. With this removed, you can see the mounting area for three 120mm fans.

50 50

Snapping the filter back in place, you can see it's a little tricky to access without tipping the case over to remove it. A side-mounted slide mount filter may have been the better option here, but it's not the end of the world in terms of maintenance effort.

Finally, before we move indoors, let's take a look at the rear.

Around the back, things seem familiar, yet different. The layout of the IO and 120mm exhaust fan placement is standard, along with the seven PCIe slots below. It's what surrounds them that is different. HYTE is implementing what they are calling the "Patent-Pending Louvered Blade Ventilation", which is expected to reduce exhaust impedance by slicing through hot air while reinforcing chassis rigidity. I like the look; it feels a bit retro, and hopefully, it will assist with thermals later. There are also external tie-down points at the rear, with the power supply slid in at the top and secured in position.

HYTE also includes a logo badge on the back, with their website stating that units 1,001-10,000 will receive a polished silver badge, while units 10,001-100,000 will receive a polished bronze badge.

Inside the HYTE X50

I gently removed the tempered glass side panel to get access to the internals. While it's heavy and delicate, I didn't feel too concerned about it breaking. The red banding is a good color match and blends the panel into the rest of the chassis.

Looking closer at the internal design of the X50, if you strip it back, it's a rather conventional layout with the power supply mounted at the top, as we see in other cases, including the Antec P120, for example, so there's nothing out of the ordinary in terms of the case layout functionality. Side-mounted fans are an option; they can accommodate up to three 120mm fans or a 360mm radiator up to 70mm thick, so radiators from the likes of Alphacool and their thicker range are options here.

Motherboard tray markings are clear, including the HYTE print on the panel. Large cutouts are spaced around the motherboard tray, with the louvered rear panel visible. No BTF motherboards are listed as compatible for the HYTE X50, sadly.

The bottom-fan mounting implementation is reminiscent of other HYTE offerings, using their "Cold-Floor Cooling" to help keep graphics card temperatures in check. Three 120mm fans, up to 32mm thick, can be installed here to push air directly into the card, with space for cable management at the rear.

Viewing underneath the power supply shroud, there is a large opening for the fan to pull in air, keeping it nice and cool.

Popping off the pogo-pin-mounted front panel provides access to the removable front fan and radiator mount. Three 120mm or 140mm fans can be placed here, with the option to install a 360mm radiator up to 105mm thick. The front fan mount is also adjustable, so its depth can be adjusted depending on the type of setup you wish to run. Simply unscrew the attached mounting bracket, move it to one of the other three available positions, and reinstall it.

With the rear side panel removed, we get a good look at where we can hide all our unused cables. The top-mounted power supply bay is spacious and features a preinstalled Velcro cable tie-down point, with further Velcro ties running top to bottom. Other tie-down points are also included to keep everything nice and tidy. The motherboard tray cutout is generous for installing coolers, with a drive sled fitted below.

This drive sled is removed using a captive thumb screw and supports two 2.5" drives and one 1x 3.5" drive. If not needed, it can be removed to create more space internally.

Looking closer at the power supply bay, units up to 223mm can be installed, with Velcro ties for cable management and a cutout for the bottom intake fan I mentioned earlier.

One thing I really like about the X50 is the cable grommets, if you will. Rather than pieces that slot into the tray, these are more full-on covers, like a silicone case for your phone. They wrap around areas of the case and make it flow better. I didn't notice it at first, given the color matching, which blended them in so well with the rest of the case, but they are a nice addition to the norm we see on most cases.

Before testing, a quick look at the accessories HYTE supplies. While it isn't a lot, what is included is useful, with Velcro ties for the rear external mounting points and screws for installation. HYTE, as always, label each bag so you know exactly what goes where.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

This is a very spacious case, so installing my standard test system didn't throw up any issues. Around the back, the installed Velcro ties came in handy for our main cable run, and I have left the CPU power connectors to rest freely, given the amount of space and that this is purely a test setup. There are tie-down points around the top of the motherboard tray that can be used to strap these down as needed.

With the amount of room available around the back, even a large amount of wiring can be accommodated for fan hubs and unused items. Having the cable grommets positioned vertically was great for cables above the motherboard, too, making connector installation easier and keeping them well-positioned.

From the front, our test system looks a little lost in this case, but it is overall well presented. There is no GPU support bracket included, which we are seeing more manufacturers include nowadays, but it doesn't make or break the HYTE X50.

Before testing, HYTE sent over a four-pack of their FA12 120mm 1500 RPM fans. I will run tests on both the stock case and then with the fans installed. I want to cover the installation of the fans HYTE sent over here, as this was part of the installation process, but was done after my initial testing.

During installation, I ran into a minor issue with the three front fans, and it's not a big thing, just something worth mentioning. If you are looking to build a clean setup, with all wiring from the fans hidden, then routing them from the front did pose a little challenge. The middle and bottom fan cables ran through the bottom channel, where the IO wiring is located, between the chassis and front panel, and this was fine to get them to the back of the motherboard.

The top fan, however, posed a little issue. This had to be run through the top channel, where I expected it to appear at the rear of the motherboard tray, but it didn't. Here, in the photos above, HYTE has capped off the corner with a rounded plastic piece, which means the cable had to be routed down and then through the grommet to the side of the motherboard tray. Given that the internals of this corner won't be seen, HYTE could have included a small opening here so that this cable doesn't have to take a detour.

Again, a minor issue, and I know how much attention HYTE pays to the little details, so this could do with a minor revision. Of course, you could drill a small hole here if you wish to run the cable straight through.

The fans HYTE provided also color-match really well to the case, just as the cable grommets I mentioned earlier.

Kris' Test System Specifications

Enough mumbling from me then, let's get this case tested.

The system I have built for testing includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, housed on an MSI B850 Tomahawk Max Wi-Fi Motherboard, paired with two 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory modules. Our CPU is kept cool using the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite. For storage, I am using a Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB NVMe M.2 drive. Finally, for graphics, I have an ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12 GB Super. Testing is completed with PBO enabled, AXMP1, and MSI Smart fan configuration.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test v8.00.8000 for 2 hours. Other software used was HWiNFO 64 v8.30-5800, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z v2.15.0 x64.

First, in the default configuration, the case is set up as stock, with no fans installed, which creates negative pressure as the CPU cooler and GPU pull in air from around the case. In this round, ambient sat at 21C, and with over two hours of testing complete, the AMD 9600X averaged 72.1C, placing it between previous case tests of the Endorfy ARX 700 and above the Lian LI Lancool 217 INF in standard configuration, when ambient delta is taken into account. The CPU here reached a maximum of 77.8 °C.

If we focus on graphics card temperatures for the ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12GB Super, we peaked at 74.2 °C and averaged 71.4 °C. Again, taking the ambient temperature into account, this positions the X50 below the Corsair 4500X and above the Antec C8 Curve.

Next, it's time to add the additional HYTE fans. It's getting colder here in the UK, so, with the aid of central heating at my wife's request, testing moved to a relatively warm 24 °C. Toasty. Running the same test for the same duration, things change quite a bit. Looking at our CPU temperatures, we reached a high of 72.6 °C and settled with an average of 69.9 °C. Where this gets impressive is when we factor in the ambient again; this then positions the HYTE X50 near the top of my testing temperature chart, only beaten by the HAVN BF 360, with its additional 180mm fans installed on the roof, by 1 °C. On graphics this time, the X50 is shoved between the GAMDIAS NESO P1 Pro and sits atop the HAVN HS420.

The HYTE X50 is, then, an interesting case. I think its primary challenge is the looks, and I think that will divide opinion in the building community; you will either love it or hate it. It's playful, fun, different, and quirky, with a selection of color options that, again, people will love or hate. Away from the aesthetics, in terms of functionality, the test results prove that HYTE has once again built a well-performing case. Its $160 price tag includes zero fans, zero hubs, and no GPU support bracket, so there is a question of value, but I still like it.

HYTE continues to put together well-built, well-performing cases, and while the HYTE X50 won't please all the people, all the time, it may give other manufacturers something to think about in terms of color options and how styling can be achieved in a way different from the norm. I want to praise HYTE for trying something different here, taking a leap of faith with the X50's looks. Not everyone will want a top-mounted power supply or the number of curves the X50 offers, but it adds something curvier to the market. Is it a case I would like to sit on my desk as standard? Probably not, but from a modding standpoint, I think the X50 might raise its head over the coming months in a range of themed builds.