GAMEMAX Blade Concept Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Today, we have a new case from a brand we haven't worked with before, GAMEMAX, which has sent over their new Blade Concept ATX open case for us to review. The Blade Concept, featuring an open-frame design, differs from the traditional norm of ATX cases. GAMEMAX prides itself on producing the Blade Concept through metal CNC machining, laser cutting, and high-precision molding. With a price point of $240.99, the cost of entry is not for the budget-minded.

So, why don't we take a look at what the Blade Concept has to offer?

Item Details Model GAMEMAX Blade Concept Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions (L)498*(W)254*(H)463mm Weight 12.5 kg / 27.56 lb Materials SPCC:1.0-3.0mm, nylon weave Color Black w/green accents Motherboard support Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX Cooling Compatibility Rear/Side: 3 x 120mm fan or 360mm radiator Drive bay internal 3.5": 2 | 2.5": 2 Pre-Installed Fans NA CPU cooler height (max.) 105mm VGA card length (max.) 400mm Warranty 1 year for electrical components

Packaging

GAMEMAX has packaged the Blade Concept in a traditional brown cardboard box, but they decided to go a bit overboard with the brown shipping tape.

The back side of the packaging features a detailed side profile image of the Blade Concept, accompanied by a fragile sticker.

On the side of the packaging, the full specifications are in view, along with another fragile sticker.

The inside packaging of the Blade Concept included a metric ton of packing pillows, alongside two pieces of open-cell foam placed on top and bottom. The Blade Concept has also been placed inside a white cloth to keep any other debris away.

Outside the GAMEMAX Blade Concept ATX Mid-Tower Chassis

Now that the Blade Concept has been removed from all the packaging, we can see what GAMEMAX means by the open design. Most components will be exposed, especially the GPU, which is vertically mounted and supports a triple-slot GPU.

With a view of the side profile of the Blade Concept, I couldn't help but notice the odd protrusion featuring the GAMEMAX logo. This chunk of metal features an ARGB element, held in place by two screws. Aside from the ARGB lighting, I struggle to see the purpose of this.

The front of the Blade Concept shows five "blades" that have lighting integrated into them. Between those "blades" are straps that closely resemble car seatbelts, which extend from the top rear of the Blade Concept.

The rear side, although it has no actual side panels, allows all to see what is going on inside. The design is essentially an open design.

The rear of the Blade Concept features a solid steel plate with cutouts for a three-slot vertical GPU, a standard ATX power supply, and a motherboard I/O panel.

Just above the HDD/SSD pedestal, there is the GAMEMAX logo, followed by the statement that it was designed and engineered by GAMEMAX. Also noted is the year the company was founded, which was 2013.

22 22

The front I/O, located in the bottom right section of the Blade Concept's pedestal, consists of two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a single USB Type-C port, a combo 3.5mm microphone/headset jack, and a circular power button.

Inside the GAMEMAX Blade Concept ATX Mid-Tower Chassis

Now, moving inside the Blade Concept, we can see the included PCIe riser cable, pre-installed. However, I sense it may be slightly too short for the first x16 slot, as opposed to many x16 slots being located in the second slot position on any given motherboard.

Here we have a good look at the only fan or radiator mount in the whole Blade Concept. Support for either a 360mm AIO or radiator. This support is held in place with two screws and can be removed for easier installation. No support is provided for 140mm fans or radiators here, folks. Also, for the astute among you, there is no support for reverse-connect motherboards, which, in 2025, I have come to expect as a standard.

So, looking at the included ARGB/Fan controller, we can see support for up to 9 ARGB devices and 9 PWM fans; however, 6 of those ARGB connections are already filled up from each of the five blades, each with its own ARGB connector, as well as the decorative faceplate in the main compartment. This ARGB/Fan controller is also magnetic, allowing it to be placed just about anywhere there is steel.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

Ryan's Test System Specifications

For testing, GIGABYTE has sent over their new B850 AORUS Wifi 7 AM5 motherboard to use in conjunction with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-core, 16-threaded AM5 CPU. For RAM, two sticks of Patriot Viper Venom RGB DDR5-5600 RAM. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity GPU was run at its stock power limits and clocks via MSI's Afterburner GPU Overclocking and Monitoring utility for the test GPU. The AMD Ryzen 7700X CPU is cooled by Fractal's S36+ Dynamic 360mm AIO, which features three 120mm fans pulling air from the rear side, where the AIO mount is located. For the fan configuration, GAMEMAX has decided not to include any fans, so we will be relying solely on Fractal's S36+ Dynamic 360mm AIO fans for the CPU, as well as the three fans on the Zotac RTX 3090 Trinity, to cool themselves.

Temperatures for the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X rose to a maximum of 76.9 °C but averaged 74.8 °C while maintaining a clock speed of around 5 GHz with a 1.078 V vcore voltage. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX 3090 Trinity reached a maximum temperature of 80.6 °C but only lowered the average temperature to 79.8 °C. Overall, the temperatures were decent, considering the components had to fend for themselves in terms of cooling.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.60.7300 for over 3 hours at an ambient temperature of 22 °C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.30-5800, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68, and CPU-Z 2.16.0.x64.

Now, with the system fully installed inside the GAMEMAX Blade Concept, it reveals the true nature of the open concept design that GAMEMAX was aiming to achieve.

Peering more inside, a better look at the motherboard, as well as the GPU that is vertically mounted. The PCIe riser cable is a bit tight in the 1st PCIe x16 slot, so keep that in mind. The other standout features include the light-up breakout box, which features GAMEMAX's Beast logo illuminated in any color the user chooses, thanks to its connection via an ARGB header on the included ARGB/Fan controller. The last feature, as indicated by its name, is the five "blades" that are also lit up via an ARGB cable each, totaling 277 ARGB LEDs.

The rear, again being an open concept design, shows the three fans from the AIO, the PSU, and a cable shroud that keeps things looking very tidy. One may ask, where are all the hard drive mounts? At the bottom, by taking out a few screws, you can give access to two 2.5" HDD/SSD mounts.

22 22

In conclusion to the GAMEMAX Blade Concept, I can honestly say that, despite its uniqueness, the Blade Concept remains a very niche product with a minimal target audience. Having support for only 240 or 360mm AIOs, which does seem quite limiting, especially given the abundance of 280mm AIOs currently on the market.

Looking at pricing as well as availability, GAMEMAX has set the MSRP at $240.99; however, it remains to be found in the US or Australian markets, which seem to have more availability in other parts of the world. With all that being said, the Blade Concept is one of those cases that seems to be trying to make a statement more than being functional.