Teamgee S1 14-inch Portable Monitor Review - 1920 x 1080 (FHD) 60Hz IPS for $110

Teamgee's S1 provides a portable display solution that focuses on mobility and ease of use, and it achieves both very competently and affordably.

Text clarity

Works on 13 to 17-inch laptops

Connectivity options

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Being productive on the go is becoming more important than ever, with now countless businesses relying on digital tools to carry out daily workflows.

Everyday jobs are adopting the digital age, which means employees are having to also convert over from a once primarily paper-based workflow to platforms such as computers or laptops. To make that transition easier, and to bring more value to a worker who already lives on a laptop for daily activities, Teamgee has introduced the S1, a portable monitor that attaches directly to the back of a laptop and instantly doubles display space - all for just $110.

The S1 is a 14-inch IPS display with a 1920 x 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, designed to be light and easily connected to a laptop via USB-C. It is intended to replace bulky external monitors, making it easier to carry around. Why would you want a display such as this? Many professions benefit greatly from multiple displays, as users can have what they are directly working on their primary monitor and constantly reference necessary information on a second monitor, typically positioned to the side.

Specifications

Item Details Model S1 Size 14-inch Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Per Inch (PPI) 157 Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 60Hz Response Time Not Specified Brightness 300nits Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Viewing Angle 178° (both horizontally and vertically) Color Coverage ~70-75% NTSC, ~99% sRGB HDR Support Not Supported Video Ports Mini HDMI via USB-C cable USB Ports 3x USB-C port VESA Mounting Not Supported Adjustments Built-in kickstand; 0-180° rotation; brackets/clamp to attach to laptop; brightness/volume controls Warranty Not Specified

Close-up

Design

The S1 has been built with portability in mind, with Teamgee's design language really focusing on making the S1 as easy to move around as possible. To achieve this goal, Teamgee has made the S1 weigh just a little over one kilogram, or 2.3lbs, and folding to the following dimensions: 13.89" x 8.14" x 0.9".

The S1 is surprisingly light in the hand, and after some use with my laptop and taking it out to my local coffee shop, I can really see it being light enough to travel with daily. To further speak to the portability of the S1, Teamgee has included a travel bag within the box.

Moving back to the S1, Teamgee has maintained such a lightweight design by housing the 1080p panel in hard plastic that has a matte black design. The aesthetics are minimalist and don't draw unnecessary attention to itself, making the S1 suitable for business and even school environments.

The S1 can attach to laptops between 13 and 17 inches in size via a sliding rail mechanism. Each side of the S1 can outstretch, and with the padded sides, it clasps the outer edges of the back of a laptop screen, securing the S1 in place. The anti-slip pads ensure the sides of the laptop aren't scratched or damaged.

Additionally, the S1 features an anti-slip pad on its top surface, positioned just above where a camera would be on a laptop screen. This anti-slip pad serves as a stabilizer for the S1, ensuring the display doesn't continuously slide down the back of a laptop.

The S1 comes with a built-in kickstand, which is useful if the laptop's hinge isn't strong enough to hold the S1 display's weight. The kickstand can easily be adjusted to the desired angle of the primary laptop screen. Keeping to the back of the S1, Teamgee has equipped the portable monitor with 3x USB-C ports.

Two of these USB-C ports are for laptops that are capable of powering the monitor and displaying out, and the third is a USB-C to HDMI port. Notably, when using the HDMI port, users will have to plug in an additional USB-C port into a power source, as the HDMI port doesn't provide enough power to run the display. This is clearly outlined on the back of the S1.

One of the downsides I noticed with the S1 was that the screen wasn't sitting exactly straight with my MacBook laptop screen, and on the display side of the S1, it was slightly drooping. I wouldn't call this a dealbreaker by any means, as I got used to it very quickly during S1 testing, but I thought it was worth pointing out. I also wished there was a way to manually tighten the clasping mechanism to prevent this droop, or a way to compensate for the droop by adjusting the display itself via a hinge.

Panel Breakdown

Teamgee has equipped the S1 with a 14-inch IPS panel that runs a resolution of 1920 x 1080p at a 60Hz refresh rate. At those dimensions and resolution, it means this display has 157 Pixels Per Inch (PPI). That level of PPI means text will be extremely crisp. Now, colors and extremely fine detail won't be at the level of a 2560 x 1440, or a 4K display that's OLED, but that isn't the intention of the S1.

Teamgee is aiming this portable monitor directly at a business/school environment where productivity is the main use case. Email reading/replying, document reading/editing, web browsing, and any other text-based/number-based workflow are super easy to read on the S1.

The IPS panel provides users with a wide 178° viewing angle, ensuring that when viewing the S1 from the side, you don't experience significant color or contrast shifts. Why does this matter? Let's say you are trying to show something to multiple people at work, and they are all gathered around your laptop. People on the outskirts of the group will be able to see what it is you are trying to show clearly.

The S1 has a brightness rating of 300 nits, and I found this to be entirely suitable for indoor use under regular lighting. However, this level of brightness is insufficient for outdoor use. The S1 covers about 72% NTSC, which is roughly equivalent to near-full sRGB. This level of color coverage means the S1 isn't suitable for any heavy image or video editing workflows, but is completely fine for general media consumption, web browsing, and text-based workflows.

Performance

Since the S1 isn't a gaming monitor, there was no reason to run any games on it. However, that didn't stop me at all. I played a few games on the S1 just to try it out, because why not? I opened up Old School RuneScape, Age of Mythology: Retold, League of Legends, and Overwatch 2. Each of these games played about how I expected. Image clarity was adequate, color performance wasn't great, and the 60Hz refresh rate made the competitive titles quite difficult to stomach.

Where the S1 excelled was in solely being extra desktop real estate for me to carry out my daily workflow. It was the perfect addition to my laptop that I sometimes bring to my local coffee shop to get out of my office. The S1 was used entirely for emails and instant messaging. It was also used for anything I needed but didn't need directly on my main desktop. I would simply throw it over to the S1 display and locate it when I needed it a few minutes later, which saves me from minimizing and maximizing windows.

The simplicity and convenience of the S1 are its biggest highlights, as a single USB-C connection powers the entire display. Convenience is probably the biggest performance compliment I can give the S1, as the monitor doesn't actually do anything spectacular, such as provide a ridiculously good image, but what it does do is seamlessly complement my normal workflow by mimicking the same setup I have at the office.

Compared to a single-screen laptop workflow, the S1 made everything feel twice as easy. Moreover, it conveniently fits in my backpack with my laptop. It's extremely light, so I didn't even notice the weight, and its setup is easy. If I were to sum up the S1 in one word, it would be convenience.

Final Thoughts

So, should you buy a Teamgee S1? The ideal owner of an S1 would be someone who is constantly moving around with a laptop and finds the single laptop screen to be encumbering their workflow.

A student or an employee of a company who frequently switches between multiple windows, tabs, or even desktops to manage their open tasks would greatly benefit from the S1. For $110, you get double the desktop space, allowing you to spread everything you have open across two desktops. This means you can keep all your windows open without having to minimize and maximize them constantly.

Given its weight, price, and ease of use, I have added the S1 to my personal travel bag, as I don't think there is anything else I need from a portable monitor. The S1 simply hits all the marks for me. Great work here, Teamgee.