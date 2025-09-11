Segway Ninebot E3 Pro Review - Comfort, Range, and Tech in One Package

TweakTown Rating: 94% Our Verdict The Segway Ninebot E3 Pro strikes an impressive balance between performance, comfort, and smart connectivity. Its smooth suspension, large tubeless tyres, and stability systems make it one of the most comfortable commuter scooters in its class. Pros Versatile and Apple's Find My integration

Smooth riding experience

Stable and confident handling

Decent range (34 miles / 55km)

Robust feature set and price Cons Front braking requires riders to lean back

220 pound / 100kg weight limit

34 miles / 55km maximum range isn't accurate

Battery indicator lacks precision Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Electric scooters have revolutionized urban transportation, particularly in congested areas where driving can be as time-consuming as walking.

Those looking for a nice, easy, and smooth way to get from point A to point B, whether that be just for some quick errands or for a daily commute to work, are turning toward electric scooters, and when used regularly, the bill at the end of the week adds up quite quickly. To cut through the hassle of having to find an electric scooter every day, and to reduce your overall monthly bill on transportation, Segway has released the Ninebot E3 Pro. This new electric scooter sits between its entry-level scooters and its premium long-range options.

The Ninebot E3 Pro is a blend of performance, comfort, and smart features, along with a considerable range that is more than enough for a decently long commute. With a range of 55 km (34.18 miles), a dual suspension system, Apple's Find My integration, and a price tag of $800, the E3 Pro intends to condense all of the features found on many high-end e-scooters into a smart, accessible design intended to provide a smooth riding experience and offer versatility.

Specifications

Model Ninebot E3 Pro Battery Capacity 368 Wh internal + optional 184 Wh external (extends range up to ~80 km) Charging Time 7 hours Dimensions (Unfolded) 1165 - 563 - 1235 mm Dimensions (Folded) 1235 - 564 - 445 mm Net Weight 39.5 pounds / 17.9 kg Max Range (Eco/Sport) Eco: ~55 km / Sport: ~40 km Max Speed 25 km/h Max Climbing Slope Up to 18% Nominal Power / Max Power 400 W nominal / 800 W peak Motor Details Rear-wheel motor Suspension Dual elastomer suspension (front & rear) Tyres 10-inch tubeless tyres Brakes Front drum + rear electronic brake Display 3-inch LED display Lighting 4 W headlight, turn indicators, brake light, 256-color RGB ambient lighting Water Resistance (IP Rating) IPX5 Connectivity & Smart Features SegRide Stability System, TCS, Apple Find My, Segway Mobility App Frame Material Magnesium-alloy frame Max Load 220 pounds / 100 kg

Close-up

Design

Segway's Ninebot E3 Pro is constructed of a durable magnesium frame that is surprisingly lightweight but also very resilient. Throughout my testing, I found the frame to be extremely sturdy under my weight (100kg/220lbs), and even at top speeds, I never once felt like it was going to break, bend, or snap in any place. Keeping to the physical aspects of the E3 Pro, Segway has finished the scooter in muted greys and blacks, which have been paired with vibrant red accents on cable housing and suspension rings.

Overall, the aesthetic of the E3 Pro is a blend of sophistication, minimalistic style, and performance. Starting at the wheels, Segway has equipped the E3 Pro with 10-inch tubeless tyres, which have been designed for an all-terrain ride, making them ideal to take on any environment within a typical urban area. I had no problems cruising across grass, concrete, dirt, and even loose gravel. Keeping to the wheels, Segway has highlighted the suspension system in red, which has been built through 400,000 suspension cycles and nearly 20,000 km (12,427.42 miles) of vibration testing.

I'm not exactly sure what those numbers equate to in terms of real-world experience, but what I can tell you is that throughout my testing, I found the suspension on the E3 Pro to be absolutely blissful. I regularly took the E3 Pro off the sides of curbs without any problems at all. There is quite a bit of give in the suspension, which I appreciate, as it reduces any impact on the knees and enables me to maintain control and stability over the scooter.

Moving up to the deck, or the area where a rider would be standing, Segway has placed a very nice, subtle grip across the area, which I believe is more than enough for even the slipperiest of shoes. What is great to note is that the grip complements the general design of the E3 Pro, and doesn't stand out at all. However, after stepping on it, your shoe really does stay firmly planted, even when wet.

Keeping to the deck, Segway has placed reflectors on each side of the back wheel and on the front neck. These reflectors are so that a rider is spotted by vehicles at night. To enhance safety, Segway features a powered reflector light on the back wheel that faces behind the rider. When the brakes are engaged, this light glows bright red, alerting vehicles behind the rider to the braking action.

The E3 Pro has a two-step folding feature that allows for quick and safe compacting of the scooter for easy storage and transportation. The instructions for folding are found on the scooter itself and state that releasing the latch at the base of the scooter's neck will allow for the handlebars to be folded down toward the deck. Unfortunately, the instructions on the scooter don't actually say how to engage the folding process, which is as follows:

Unlock the latch on the deck of the scooter

Put kick up

Hold the brake on the handlebars

Press down the protruding latch with your foot and begin to pull down on the handlebars

The E3 Pro will fold in half, and the latch on the neck of the scooter will meet with the latch on the back wheel of the scooter, holding the E3 Pro in a folded orientation

The latch on the neck of the scooter has a 2kg weight rating, making it ideal for a light bag of groceries. Let's move up to the handlebars. Segway has designed the handlebars with ergonomics in mind, as they feature a gentle curvature that fits very naturally to wrist angles when riding. On the right-hand side of the handlebars is the throttle, which sits about 1cm away from your thumb when holding the handlebars, making it very easy to control speed.

Moving to the left-hand side, the handlebars feature a bell that can be activated by flicking down on a plastic spring-loaded latch, and the turn indicators, which are buttons that can be engaged and disengaged by pressing the desired direction. At the end of each side of the handlebars, there are built-in turn LEDs that light up when the direction is pressed. Additionally, Segway has built-in hazard lights, which can be engaged by pressing both of the turn indicators at the same time.

Moving to the center of the handlebars, users will find a 3-inch full-color LED display that showcases essential riding data such as real-time speed, battery level, current riding mode, and Bluetooth connectivity. The display is extremely easy to read and even works in direct sunlight, which is greatly appreciated. The speedometer is very easy to interpret, with the text being clear and prominent during a ride.

All in all, Segway has designed a beautiful, minimalistic, stylish scooter that distils down all the bells and whistles into the essential basics of what a rider would want and placed them into a versatile, compact, lightweight, electric scooter.

Distance, Battery, Charging

Segway's max distance estimate is 55 km (34.18 miles), and is based on tests with a 75kg (165lbs) individual riding on pavement at 12 km/h (7.46 miles). Unfortunately, I exceeded the 75kg weight, and at 100kg, I certainly didn't get the 55 km range. In fact, it was much, much less. I took the E3 Pro on a 6km (3.73 miles) ride to get a haircut. I left with a full battery and arrived at my destination with 25% of it drained.

Notably, my journey covered some hilly areas, which, when the E3 Pro engages its stronger 800W motor, it drains much more power. I was also riding the E3 Pro at maximum speed where possible, and not attempting to conserve any battery at all. I returned home from my trip with 25% battery left in the tank.

This journey demonstrates that while the advertised 55km total distance is most likely achievable on a flat road at the speed and weight Segway tested, it isn't a realistic measurement for an average rider who encounters different variations in terrain (small hills), or is more than 75kg.

At 100kg exactly, I'm more likely to get about 24km of distance on a full battery due to the area I live in. Ultimately, keep this in mind when making a purchasing decision, because if you are expecting to get a 55km tank, and you are more than 75kg, or live in an area with a lot of variation in terrain, such as slopes or small hills, that total distance estimation is going to be impacted quite severely.

With that being said, the E3 Pro would be incredibly effective at moving through a city or any other area that has a mostly flat surface. Furthermore, when traveling through a highly congested area, it is rare to exceed the maximum speed limit of 25kmph (15.53 miles per hour), as you are constantly breaking and stopping. All of this would contribute to maintaining a lasting charge and, therefore, improving total possible distance.

Another point of contention for me is that the battery level indicator is too simplistic. What I mean by this is that a rider is unable to tell exactly how many kilometers are left in the tank by looking at the battery level, as it's just a line broken into sections. It would have been much better if Segway had a "distance remaining" metric located on the handlebar display.

Charging the E3 Pro is very simple. All a user has to do is find a wall outlet and plug in the provided charging cable into the scooter. The scooter will light up, and the LED display will showcase the battery percentage with the speedometer digits. I would have liked to see the E3 Pro charge much faster, as the current charging time on the scooter from completely flat to fully charged is about 7 hours. Notably, the E3 Pro has a built-in 368 Wh battery, and the charger is a 70W standard wall charger, meaning that for 1 hour of charging, the E3 Pro is getting anywhere between 7 and 8 km of range (based on the estimated 55 km total distance).

Performance, App & Security

Throughout my testing time with the E3 Pro, I found the riding experience to be extremely enjoyable. I have taken the E3 Pro on several quick and longer rides, and found that it's extremely effective and gets me from point A to point B without any hiccups. I set the E3 Pro to engage the motor after reaching 3kmph, as I found that this just requires one simple push off to reach that speed. Users can customize when the motor engages within the Segway app, which connects to the scooter via Bluetooth.

The Segway app is quite intuitive, enabling riders to check the scooter's health metrics, such as battery levels, speed, remaining mileage, vehicle temperature, riding duration, and more. A fantastic feature of the E3 Pro is the Guard Mode, which locks the scooter out from being used. If the scooter is moved when Guard Mode is enabled, the rider will receive a notification via the app informing them that the scooter is in Lock Mode. Additionally, the scooter will beep and the lights will flash when it's being moved in Lock Mode, while simultaneously engaging the back electronic brake. Ideally, Guard Mode would be used once the rider has parked the scooter.

In addition to the Guard Mode, Segway has also integrated Apple's "Find My" network, enabling iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch users to locate their scooter with the Find My app. This feature enables offline tracking via Apple's extensive network of devices, allowing for location even when you're not connected to the internet or out of Bluetooth range.

Unfortunately, the Guard Mode doesn't prevent a potential thief from picking up the scooter and running away with it. Although you can track the scooter's location through the Find My app, this doesn't stop the theft from occurring initially. I would have liked to see Segway include a bike or scooter lock, allowing users to attach their scooter to public bike racks, poles, etc.

The first journey I made on the E3 Pro was to purchase a cheap bike lock for $11 AUD, and while I'm sure a determined thief could break the lock, it gave me much more peace of mind knowing the E3 Pro was secured to a public bike rack, while also in Guard Mode. Given the price of bike locks, I can imagine it wouldn't cost Segway very much money at all to include one in the box, as I believe that any conscientious owners of the E3 Pro will head out and buy one as soon as they realize one isn't included.

The Segway Mobility app setup is extremely simple; you just scan the QR code on the scooter, and it automatically links the E3 Pro to the Segway app.

The E3 Pro is a very enjoyable ride. I felt safe at all times during each of my journeys, even when maxing out the speed. As for speed, it takes approximately 5 seconds or so to reach the maximum speed limit from 3kmph. The E3 Pro has some get-up-and-go, but the scooter isn't going to zoom out from underneath you if you jump on and push the throttle down all the way. The speed ramp is quite gradual and is a nice balance between speed and maintaining stability.

As for speed, there were a few times when taking the E3 Pro down hills that I exceeded the 25 km/h speed limit. In these events where I exceeded the speed limit, the E3 Pro engages its safety regulation and proceeds to beep. This beeping continues until you have dropped back down to at least 25kmph.

Notably, when cruising at 25kmph, I found it quite dangerous to use the front brake while standing upright. The front brake is quite touchy, and if you are cruising at the maximum speed and engage the front brake, it stops the scooter quite quickly, even to the point where you can almost lose control of it.

To remedy this, I found leaning back before using the front brake keeps your center of gravity in the middle of the deck, enabling a smoother and more controlled stop. Of course, don't use the throttle while engaging the front brake, as taking your hand off the throttle automatically engages the electronic back brake. So, the order of process for stopping is: Hand off the throttle to decrease speed, and then engage the front brake if necessary while leaning slightly back to compensate for the forward momentum.

Final Thoughts

So, should you buy Segway's E3 Pro? I think that depends entirely on your location and the distance you need to travel.

The ideal owner of the E3 Pro is someone living in a city/suburban area who doesn't need to travel far regularly. The E3 Pro excels at short trips in congested areas with lots of traffic, especially if those short trips are across predominantly flat surfaces. Riders can take full advantage of the E3 Pro's versatility by traversing across various surfaces, including grass, concrete, pavements, and even gravel, making shortcuts an extremely viable option.

If you live in a location where you don't need a car and frequently use electric scooters for trips, the E3 Pro is a fantastic option. It's a one-off payment that provides a much smoother riding experience than the scooters found around cities, and the ride is immensely more enjoyable.

Fantastic work here, Segway!