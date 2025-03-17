DapuStor Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review - Boss of 1-DWPD Storage

With the rise of AI comes the need for more powerful storage, and DapuStor's newest model delivers the most performance we've encountered to date.

Introduction and Drive Details

DapuStor has launched a new enterprise SSD series, the Roealsen6 Series. The new SSD is built on DapuStor's in-house developed DP800 controller and firmware. The new series features a PCIe 5.0 interface and 3D eTLC NAND Flash. Supporting the NVMe 2.0 protocol, it delivers twice the performance of PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

DapuStor states that its Roealsen6 R6101 Series is designed with a range of enterprise-grade advanced features. The series provides industry-leading performance and cost-efficient solutions for mission-critical business operations, cloud infrastructure, and AI applications.

For TweakTown, the Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB will be the third PCIe Gen5 enterprise SSD we've tested from DapuStor. Our first encounter with a DapuStor PCIe Gen5 came via its H5100 7.68TB back in February, 2024. Next, we reviewed an updated 3.84TB E1.S version of the H5100.

In fact, until today, the only PCIe Gen5 Enterprise SSD we've encountered able to meet and or exceed all factory performance specifications is our current performance champion, Solidigm's D7-PS1010/PS1030 Series. Today, we finally have another that exceeds all of its quoted performance metrics. In fact, DapuStor's newly minted Roealsen6 Series R6101 7.68TB is our new 1-DWPD performance champion. This SSD is incredible, now let's see why by the numbers:

Specs/Comparison Products

Item Details Model DapuStor Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB Model Number DPRP5108T0 Interface PCIe Gen5 x4 Form Factor U.2 Sequential BW Up to 14,000 MB/s Random IOPS Up to 3300K IOPS Warranty 5-Years Limited

DapuStor Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB PCIe Gen5 x4 U.2 SSD

DapuStor's Roealsen6 Series is available at capacity points ranging from 1.92TB to 15.36TB in the 15mm 2.5-inch U.2 form factor. The drive we have in hand is 7.68TB DapuStor DP800 16-channel controlled and arrayed with eTLC flash. These SSDs are compatible with major operating systems such as RHEL, SLES, CentOS, Ubuntu, Windows Server, and VMware ESXi.

Test System Specs & Enterprise Testing Methodology

Enterprise SSD Test System

Prior to the AI revolution, datacenter SSDs' normal operating range would typically never exceed QD32. With AI data pipeline storage being directed by GPU, high queue depth performance has become paramount. Queue depths in the thousands are now commonplace, which is why we've changed our test platform, methodology, and operating system. Our charted upper queue depth range has been revised from QD256 to QD4096 for random data and up to QD1024 for sequential testing.

Testing Methodology

TweakTown strictly adheres to industry-accepted Enterprise Solid State Storage testing procedures. Each test we perform repeats the same sequence of the following steps:

Secure Erase SSD Write the entire capacity of SSD 2x (2 loops) with 128KB sequential write data, seamlessly transition to the next step (sequential testing skips step 3) Precondition SSD by filling the drive twice with 4K or 8K random writes Run test-specific workload with a 30-second ramp up for 5 minutes at each measured Queue Depth, and record average result

Benchmarks - Sequential

128K Sequential Write/Read

We precondition the drive using 100 percent sequential 128K writes at QD256 using 1-thread for 2-drive fills, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state and to verify steady-state is in effect as we seamlessly transition into testing at queue depth. A steady-state is achieved after 1-drive fill. Average steady-state 128K sequential write performance at QD256 is approximately 10,800 MB/s.

DapuStor specs its R6101 7.68TB SSD as capable of delivering up to 10,000 MB/s 128K sequential write throughput. We are getting up to 11,000 MB/s, so the factory spec seems to be on the conservative side. This is the second-highest 128K sequential write throughput we've ever extracted from any enterprise SSD. Impressive.

Here the drive is factory spec'd for up to 14,000 MB/s 128K sequential read throughput. We are hitting up to 14,628 MB/s. Impressive. But even more impressive is the performance curve the R6101 generates, as it's better than any we've seen to date.

Benchmarks - Random

4K Random Write/Read

We precondition the drive using 100 percent random 4K writes at QD256 for 2-drive fills, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state and to verify steady-state is in effect as we seamlessly transition into testing at queue depth. A steady-state is achieved after 1-drive fill. Average steady-state 4K random write performance at QD256 is approximately 485K IOPS.

Our 7.68TB contender is rated at up to 480K for 4K random write IOPS. We are getting up to 495K, so again, more than advertised. As the chart demonstrates, our test subject delivers incredibly well for a 1-DWPD SSD, in fact, potentially the best for any 1-DWPD SSD currently in circulation.

Performance here is exactly where the drive is designed to deliver. Factory spec here is up to 3,300K IOPS at QD512. We are getting 3,562K IOPS at QD512 with our configuration, which happens to be a new high mark for any SSD we've tested or seen. This is a stunning performance that is absolutely maxing out the PCIe Gen5 x4 interface. Look at that performance curve, we've never seen anything like it before. Outstanding. The most performance where it matters most - gotta love that.

4K 7030

Here our 7.68TB contender is delivering better at queue depths up to 128 than any 1-DWPD SSD appearing on our chart.

4K 5050

As we add more programming into the mix, naturally 1-DWPD SSDs take a performance hit. However, our test subject is still holding its own, again delivering more than any other in its class at queue depths up to 64.

8K Random Write/Read

We precondition the drive using 100 percent random 8K writes at QD256 for 2-drive fills, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state and to verify steady-state is in effect as we seamlessly transition into testing at queue depth. A steady-state is achieved after 1-drive fill. Average steady-state 8K random write performance at QD256 is approximately 245K IOPS.

We expect 8K random to track pretty much the same as 4K random here, just at a lower IOPS rate because it's moving twice the amount of data. Exactly half of what we saw at 4K. Overall, this is the second-best performance curve for any 1-DWPD for appearing on our chart.

Again, our test subject delivers more than we've ever seen before from any SSD. Impressive.

8K 7030

8K 7030 is representative of a common database workload. No 1-DWPD SSD we've encountered can deliver more at queue depths of up to 64, which is ideal for a database considering this workload hovers around QD32 max. Additionally, most 3-DWPD SSDs have no real advantage over our test subject at queue depths of up to 16.

8K 5050

Again, no 1-DWPD SSD can deliver more at queue depths of up to 32. Impressive.

Final Thoughts

DapuStor's Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB PCIe Gen5 x4 U.2 SSD is an engineering masterpiece. The drive delivers a record breaking 3.62 million 4K random read IOPS at QD512. This is a whopping 10% more than anything we've encountered previously. Additionally, its 14,600 MB/s sequential read throughput is right up there with the best of them, as its over 11,000 MB/s sequential write throughput.

Then there is its mixed workload prowess where our 1-DWPD test subject delivers more than anything in its class at queue depths of up to 64. Its mixed workload performance is so good that it can hang in with 3-DWPD SSDs at queue depths of up to 16. And finally, as perfectly illustrated by our preconditioning charts, the R6101 7.68TB delivers QOS that is as good as we've ever seen.

DapuStor's Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB is the highest-performing SSD we've encountered to date. It is our new performance champion. Editor's Choice.