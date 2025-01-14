Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review

Lian Li is one company not scared of trying new things and that's exactly what they did with the innovative EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold power supply.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Lian Li has made PC cases for as long as I can remember (I had the PC-A05 and loved that case), and now recently, Lian Li has been producing power supplies in their ever-growing product stack. Lian Li sent over their new EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold rated ATX 3.0 PSU for us to review. The new Edge PSUs are available in 750w, 850w, 1000w, and 1200w models.

Now, in its second reiteration, this time around, the USB hub that made the Edge PSU from Lian Li so popular was integrated into the chassis of the PSU and is now a detachable USB 2.0 hub with PWM fan control. MSRP is set at $154.99 for the black model, while the white model is set at an additional $25.

A quick look at the Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU

So, let's look at the EG1000G ATX 3.0 PSU.

Item Details Model Lian Li Edge EG1000G Form Factor ATX Dimensions (D)182 mm X (W)86mm X (H)150 mm Weight NA Color Black/White ATX12V Version 12V Ver. 3.1 Fan 120mm FDB Protections OCP/OVP/OTP/OPP/SCP/UVP Capacitor Type EPCOS 820uF at 420V AC Input 100-240V / 12-6A Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold Warranty 10 Years MSRP $154.99

Packaging

The EG1000G's packaging is bright, with a picture of the EG1000G right on top. It has a 10-year warranty, a Cybenetics Gold rating, a PPLPInfo Gold rating, and, lastly, an 80 PLUS Gold rating.

The backside of the packaging shows a few more pictures and features of the EG1000G, specifically the new detachable USB 2.0 hub, industrial capacitors, and the dual-colored 12V 2x6 connection.

This side of the packaging shows the full specifications of the EG1000G.

Flipping around the package, we can now see all the included cabling. Note that the cables are a little bit longer than the previous Edge model.

Conversely, it shows the 80 PLUS efficiency curve and the fan acoustic noise level charts.

Opening the packaging, a good presentation with a thank you card and a user's guide.

Digging a little more into the box, we found all the cables in this nice fabric bag, as well as a clear plastic bag.

Moving to the EG1000G PSU, we can see that Lian Li did not want the EG1000G to be damaged during shipment. Black open-cell foam on both the top and bottom helps keep the EG1000G safe.

Also in the packaging were some cable combs, but these combs snap together, making installation a breeze.

Now, the star of the show is the detachable USB 2.0 and PWM fan hub. Plugging in a single USB 2.0 header to this hub allows the use of four additional USB 2.0 headers. The same goes for PWM fan headers: Plug in one from the motherboard, and six more become available. Mounting the hub can be done two ways: install it onto the EG1000G itself with its plug built into the back, or plug in an 8-pin PCIe cable and install it anywhere you like.

Also inside the packaging was a few zip ties and mounting screws.

Additional cables, USB 2.0 to USB 2.0, USB 2.0 to USB Type-A, PWM to PWM, and a slotted PCIe bracket are also included.

Here is all the cabling that Lian Li has included with the EG1000G included:

C13 power cable

Braided 24-pin motherboard - 620mm

8 Pin EPS - 750mm

4+4 Pin EPS - 750mm

8/6 Pin PCIe (3) - 650mm

8/6 Pin x2 PCIe - 650mm + 100mm

12v 2x6 - 650mm

SATA x4 - 300mm - 15mm - 15mm - 15mm

SATA x4 Y - 375mm - 150 x 2

SATA x4 - 400mm -150mm -150mm - 150mm

Peripheral 4 x 4 MOLEX- 500mm - 150mm - 150mm - 150mm

USB 9 pin to USB 9 pin - 470mm

USB 9 pin to USB Type-A - 550mm

PWM Fan 3 pin to 3 pin -550mm

Note that the 12V-2x6 cable is done in-house by Lian Li. The terminals feature:

.25 thickness

30u nickel plating + .6u gold

1.5mOhm terminal resistance

Soldered terminals made from alloy copper

Custom molded and designed connector

Outside the Lian Li EG1000G 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU

Coming to the EG1000G PSU itself, we can see all the cable inputs are pointing up instead of being on one side.

The rear of the EG1000G is pretty uneventful. It has a power rocker switch, a C13 power input, and hexagonal ventilation.

Flipping the EG1000G on its fan side, we can see the sticker branding that Lian Li has placed. Mmm, I wonder if they were hiding the screws? I bet.

I suspect the top fan grill is magnetic for much easier cleaning, which is always appreciated.

Taking off the magnetic grill shows off the 120mm fan, which we will discuss later.

The other side of the EG1000G shows the electrical specifications while covering up something. ?

Inside the Lian Li EG1000G 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU

The fan, which is made by Ong-Hua, again disappointed Lian Li that they didn't opt to use one of their own Uni Fans, specifically the P28. Anyway, the Ong-Hua is not a bad fan. It is an FDB fan with an RPM range of 0 - 1558 to 2000 RPM, but according to Lian Li, it only hits almost 29 dBA at 100% load.

This is an overhead shot showing all the components that make up the EG1000G. Again, all the cable inputs point straight up, leaving room for other components in the main compartment.

Focusing more on the capacitor used, which Lian Li boasts as being better than traditional Japanese capacitors, is from EPCOS. This capacitor is smaller while delivering the same performance, and it can withstand higher tolerances to temperature spikes, vibrations, harsh environments, and wider temperature ranges. This particular capacitor is rated for 820µF at 420V.

A unique EMI shield protects the main transformer that the EG1000G uses.

Looking at a few of the blacked-out heatsinks on the ICs, they are adequately cooled.

Now, the EMI choke has some black gunk and a heatsink to help keep temperatures in check.

Lastly, we could have used some black gunk in the input stage, which seems a little sloppy.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

PSU Test System

Final Thoughts

Now, using the PSU test bench for this review, the CPU, which is the Ryzen 9 7950X, was set to 1.2v vcore to allow the CPU cores to stay at a 5GHz clock speed. The 16-core, 32-threaded CPU maintained a 5GHz clock during the test period, while the wattage ran up to 202 watts but averaged out to about 184.5 watts. The AM5 motherboard used here is the B650 AORUS Elite AX, while the test RAM was from Patriot. Specifically, the Viper Venom runs at DDR5-5600M/t.

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE test GPU was power limited at 70% via the NVIDIA App to control the GPU wattage. On average, the NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE drew on about 203.5 watts; however, it peaked at as high as 205 watts. The power drawn from the wall was measured using a Killawatt P3 digital electrical usage monitor, reading the total system wattage, which read between 495 and 515 watts during the testing, with the average usage being 505 watts. For efficiency, the EG1000G was 93.56% efficient. Remember, 80 PLUS Gold only requires a PSU to be 92% efficient at a 50% load. Well done, Lian Li.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.35.7000 for over 12 hours; the ambient temperature was 23C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.04-5470, BenchLab v1.0.0, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.60.0, and CPU-Z 2.12.0.x64.

So, closing out, my thoughts on the EG1000G from Lian Li were good. I like the detachable USB/fan hub, which could prove useful when connecting various components requiring a USB 2.0 connection, like the Hydroshift LCD AIO and the new wireless LCD UNI FANs (which require cables to be plugged in). The pricing for the EG1000G at $154.99 means the cost of entry is not too high for a quality ATX 3.0 PSU. Overall, if someone is in the market for an ATX 3.0 PSU and has a dual chamber style case like the O11 Dynamic, the EG1000G should be on their shortlist.