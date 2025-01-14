All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Cases, Cooling & PSU
80 PLUS Gold PSUs

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review

Lian Li is one company not scared of trying new things and that's exactly what they did with the innovative EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold power supply.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU
Hardware Editor
Published
Manufactured by Lian Li with an MSRP of $154.99
6 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 93%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

Lian Li is always trying new things, which is how the industry changes for the better. This time, it is a PSU with its connections facing up and a detachable USB/fan hub. Well done, Lian Li.

Pros

  • Easy access for dual chamber cases
  • 10-year warranty
  • 80 PLUS Gold rating
  • Magnetic fan grill for easier cleaning
  • Pricing is on par with competition

Cons

  • The input stage is a little sloppy

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Lian Li has made PC cases for as long as I can remember (I had the PC-A05 and loved that case), and now recently, Lian Li has been producing power supplies in their ever-growing product stack. Lian Li sent over their new EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold rated ATX 3.0 PSU for us to review. The new Edge PSUs are available in 750w, 850w, 1000w, and 1200w models.

Now, in its second reiteration, this time around, the USB hub that made the Edge PSU from Lian Li so popular was integrated into the chassis of the PSU and is now a detachable USB 2.0 hub with PWM fan control. MSRP is set at $154.99 for the black model, while the white model is set at an additional $25.

A quick look at the Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU

So, let's look at the EG1000G ATX 3.0 PSU.

ItemDetails
ModelLian Li Edge EG1000G
Form FactorATX
Dimensions(D)182 mm X (W)86mm X (H)150 mm
WeightNA
ColorBlack/White
ATX12V Version12V Ver. 3.1
Fan120mm FDB
ProtectionsOCP/OVP/OTP/OPP/SCP/UVP
Capacitor TypeEPCOS 820uF at 420V
AC Input100-240V / 12-6A
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold
Warranty10 Years
MSRP$154.99
Packaging

The EG1000G's packaging is bright, with a picture of the EG1000G right on top. It has a 10-year warranty, a Cybenetics Gold rating, a PPLPInfo Gold rating, and, lastly, an 80 PLUS Gold rating.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 2
28

The backside of the packaging shows a few more pictures and features of the EG1000G, specifically the new detachable USB 2.0 hub, industrial capacitors, and the dual-colored 12V 2x6 connection.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 3
28

This side of the packaging shows the full specifications of the EG1000G.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 4
28

Flipping around the package, we can now see all the included cabling. Note that the cables are a little bit longer than the previous Edge model.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 5
28

Conversely, it shows the 80 PLUS efficiency curve and the fan acoustic noise level charts.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 6
28

Opening the packaging, a good presentation with a thank you card and a user's guide.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 7
28

Digging a little more into the box, we found all the cables in this nice fabric bag, as well as a clear plastic bag.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 8
28

Moving to the EG1000G PSU, we can see that Lian Li did not want the EG1000G to be damaged during shipment. Black open-cell foam on both the top and bottom helps keep the EG1000G safe.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 9
28

Also in the packaging were some cable combs, but these combs snap together, making installation a breeze.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 10
28

Now, the star of the show is the detachable USB 2.0 and PWM fan hub. Plugging in a single USB 2.0 header to this hub allows the use of four additional USB 2.0 headers. The same goes for PWM fan headers: Plug in one from the motherboard, and six more become available. Mounting the hub can be done two ways: install it onto the EG1000G itself with its plug built into the back, or plug in an 8-pin PCIe cable and install it anywhere you like.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 11
28

Also inside the packaging was a few zip ties and mounting screws.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 12
28

Additional cables, USB 2.0 to USB 2.0, USB 2.0 to USB Type-A, PWM to PWM, and a slotted PCIe bracket are also included.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 13
28

Here is all the cabling that Lian Li has included with the EG1000G included:

  • C13 power cable
  • Braided 24-pin motherboard - 620mm
  • 8 Pin EPS - 750mm
  • 4+4 Pin EPS - 750mm
  • 8/6 Pin PCIe (3) - 650mm
  • 8/6 Pin x2 PCIe - 650mm + 100mm
  • 12v 2x6 - 650mm
  • SATA x4 - 300mm - 15mm - 15mm - 15mm
  • SATA x4 Y - 375mm - 150 x 2
  • SATA x4 - 400mm -150mm -150mm - 150mm
  • Peripheral 4 x 4 MOLEX- 500mm - 150mm - 150mm - 150mm
  • USB 9 pin to USB 9 pin - 470mm
  • USB 9 pin to USB Type-A - 550mm
  • PWM Fan 3 pin to 3 pin -550mm

Note that the 12V-2x6 cable is done in-house by Lian Li. The terminals feature:

  • .25 thickness
  • 30u nickel plating + .6u gold
  • 1.5mOhm terminal resistance
  • Soldered terminals made from alloy copper
  • Custom molded and designed connector

Outside the Lian Li EG1000G 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 14
28

Coming to the EG1000G PSU itself, we can see all the cable inputs are pointing up instead of being on one side.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 15
28

The rear of the EG1000G is pretty uneventful. It has a power rocker switch, a C13 power input, and hexagonal ventilation.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 16
28

Flipping the EG1000G on its fan side, we can see the sticker branding that Lian Li has placed. Mmm, I wonder if they were hiding the screws? I bet.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 17
28

I suspect the top fan grill is magnetic for much easier cleaning, which is always appreciated.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 18
28

Taking off the magnetic grill shows off the 120mm fan, which we will discuss later.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 19
28

The other side of the EG1000G shows the electrical specifications while covering up something. ?

Inside the Lian Li EG1000G 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 20
28

The fan, which is made by Ong-Hua, again disappointed Lian Li that they didn't opt to use one of their own Uni Fans, specifically the P28. Anyway, the Ong-Hua is not a bad fan. It is an FDB fan with an RPM range of 0 - 1558 to 2000 RPM, but according to Lian Li, it only hits almost 29 dBA at 100% load.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 21
28

This is an overhead shot showing all the components that make up the EG1000G. Again, all the cable inputs point straight up, leaving room for other components in the main compartment.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 22
28

Focusing more on the capacitor used, which Lian Li boasts as being better than traditional Japanese capacitors, is from EPCOS. This capacitor is smaller while delivering the same performance, and it can withstand higher tolerances to temperature spikes, vibrations, harsh environments, and wider temperature ranges. This particular capacitor is rated for 820µF at 420V.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 23
28

A unique EMI shield protects the main transformer that the EG1000G uses.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 24
28

Looking at a few of the blacked-out heatsinks on the ICs, they are adequately cooled.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 25
28

Now, the EMI choke has some black gunk and a heatsink to help keep temperatures in check.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 26
28

Lastly, we could have used some black gunk in the input stage, which seems a little sloppy.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

PSU Test System

ItemDetails
MotherboardGIGABYTE B650 AORUS Elite AX (Buy at Amazon)
CPUAMD Ryzen 9 7950X (Buy at Amazon)
RAMPatriot Viper 32GB DDR5-5600 (Buy at Amazon)
GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 FE (Buy at Amazon)
DisplaySamsung Odyssey G9 Dual QHD 240Hz (Buy at Amazon)
SSDCorsair MP600 Pro XT 2TB (Buy at Amazon)
CaseLian Li T70
CoolerCustom water cooling
OSMicrosoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit (Buy at Amazon)

Final Thoughts

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 27
28

Now, using the PSU test bench for this review, the CPU, which is the Ryzen 9 7950X, was set to 1.2v vcore to allow the CPU cores to stay at a 5GHz clock speed. The 16-core, 32-threaded CPU maintained a 5GHz clock during the test period, while the wattage ran up to 202 watts but averaged out to about 184.5 watts. The AM5 motherboard used here is the B650 AORUS Elite AX, while the test RAM was from Patriot. Specifically, the Viper Venom runs at DDR5-5600M/t.

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE test GPU was power limited at 70% via the NVIDIA App to control the GPU wattage. On average, the NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE drew on about 203.5 watts; however, it peaked at as high as 205 watts. The power drawn from the wall was measured using a Killawatt P3 digital electrical usage monitor, reading the total system wattage, which read between 495 and 515 watts during the testing, with the average usage being 505 watts. For efficiency, the EG1000G was 93.56% efficient. Remember, 80 PLUS Gold only requires a PSU to be 92% efficient at a 50% load. Well done, Lian Li.

Lian Li EG1000G Edge 80 PLUS Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Review 28
28

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.35.7000 for over 12 hours; the ambient temperature was 23C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.04-5470, BenchLab v1.0.0, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.60.0, and CPU-Z 2.12.0.x64.

So, closing out, my thoughts on the EG1000G from Lian Li were good. I like the detachable USB/fan hub, which could prove useful when connecting various components requiring a USB 2.0 connection, like the Hydroshift LCD AIO and the new wireless LCD UNI FANs (which require cables to be plugged in). The pricing for the EG1000G at $154.99 means the cost of entry is not too high for a quality ATX 3.0 PSU. Overall, if someone is in the market for an ATX 3.0 PSU and has a dual chamber style case like the O11 Dynamic, the EG1000G should be on their shortlist.

Performance

95%

Quality

92%

Features

95%

Value

90%

Overall

93%

The Bottom Line

Lian Li is always trying new things, which is how the industry changes for the better. This time, it is a PSU with its connections facing up and a detachable USB/fan hub. Well done, Lian Li.

Hardware Editor

Ryan joined TweakTown in 2022, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been around the block a time or two. He has always been a gamer through and through, and building PCs started when he took apart his family’s 486 DX2-based PC. He is into everything PC but enjoys building, gaming, and water cooling.

