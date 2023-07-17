Netac NV7000-t 1TB SSD Review - Gen4 Value Leader

A DRAMless gaming juggernaut? That's exactly what Netac's newest SSD has proven itself to be and is doing so for as little as 4 cents per GB.

Introduction & Drive Details

Back in January of this year, we got our first taste of an all-Chinese-made SSD via the Biwin built Acer Predator GM7. The Predator GM7 became the first 4-channel DRAMless SSD capable of fully saturating the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, delivering an unheard-of at the time 7,450MB/s throughput. Additionally, it was the very first DRAMless SSD able to meet Sony's 5,500 MB/s recommendation for its PlayStation 5 M.2 storage expansion slot.

In fact, for the past 6 months, the GM7 stood alone in this regard, showing just how far ahead of the curve Acer was in bringing forth an SSD of this kind. Well, as of today, we have another DRAMless contender that can deliver the goods just as well or even better than Acer's Predator GM7. It is, for all intents and purposes, the very same SSD as the GM7, being 100% Chinese-made, sporting the very same Maxio Tech MAP1602-C 4-channel DRAMless controller in front of a YMTC 2,400 MT, 232-Layer TLC flash array.

Netac's newly minted NV7000-t, not to be confused with its older cousin the NV7000, delivers everything we loved about the Predator GM7 and then some. The NV7000-t is running on more refined firmware than the GM7, and more importantly, it is selling for the lowest price points we've seen to date for an SSD with the capabilities this one has on offer. As we see it at this moment in time, if purchased from AliExpress, the NV7000-t is indeed the best bang for the buck for any SSD we've come across to date.

For a bit of perspective, the DRAMless 4-channel controlled NV7000-t outperforms most contemporary 8-channel SSDs across the board and does so at 2TB for a mere 4 cents per gigabyte of super-fast TLC storage. $80 for 2TB of performance that is superior to that of every E18 or IG5236 (except 1) controlled SSD ever made? Yes, please. As it was for Acer with its Predator GM7, the NV7000-t is for Netac, with both brands' best-performing SSD being an unassuming 100% Chinese-made 4-channel DRAMless value offering. Impressive.

Drive Details

Street pricing is exceptional for a TLC SSD. The endurance rating and warranty period are very good as well. Note: Netac doesn't specify a TBW for its NV7000-t series, so we are giving an estimation based on the Predator GM7 as it is basically a clone of the Acer version.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Intel Test System

AMD Test System

Because we at TweakTown like to be first at everything whenever we can, we will present our storage performance results for the test subject on both 13th Gen Intel and 7000 Series AMD platforms going forward for the foreseeable future. Because Intel still delivers the best real-world storage performance, (Look Here), our running chart will continue to be Intel-based until AMD can deliver better real-world storage performance than its rival.

Sony PlayStation 5 - M.2 Storage Expansion

PS5 Read Performance

With Sony's wildly popular PlayStation 5 console now enabled for M.2 NVMe SSDs to be used as fast storage expansion, we include results for PS5 compatible SSDs we test as a part of our reviews going forward.

For 5,500 MB/s plus capable SSDs that don't have an adequately sized PS5 compatible heatsink or other SSDs where the heatsink provided doesn't fit right and can be removed, we both use and recommend Sabrent's unparalleled PS5 heatsink available HERE.

We only chart SSDs that can deliver a minimum of 5,500 MB/s read, which is Sony's original recommendation.

At almost 6,300 MB/s, the NV7000-t makes for excellent PS5 M.2 storage expansion.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Anvil, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

We employ CDM as our standard measurement for both sequential throughput and Q1T1 random read. In terms of sequential throughput, we find our test subject fully capable of meeting and exceeding quoted up to specifications (which are given for AMD). Additionally, looking at the number that typically matters most in terms of real-world performance, 4K QD1 random read, our test subject is delivering exceptionally well at 100 MB/s on Intel and 95 MB/s on AMD. The newer FW gives the NV7000-t a potentially significant real-world advantage over the similarly configured Predator GM7.

Anvil's Storage Utilities

A total read score exceeding that of the 10,000 MB/s class E26 SSDs is impressive, no matter how you slice it. Wow.

We employ Anvil's random read test as our standard for measuring max random read IOPS. This test is very accurate as it at its core is Iometer skinned over. We test at QD128. 1,000,000 IOPS is the overly optimistic factory spec here, and we are only able to extract 868K max on our AMD system. However, this is in no way a disappointment as most SSDs fail to reach factory spec here as our user state is far more demanding than that used to establish factory up to specs. Incredible really for a 4-channel SSD.

ATTO

ATTO gives us a clear picture of what transfer sizes a particular SSD favors in terms of sequential throughput. We chart 128K transfers. Our test subject favors sequential transfers of 512K or larger when serving data to the host (reading) and 64K or larger when programming (writing) data.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, 3DMark SSD Gaming Test, PCM10 Storage

Transfer Rates

Our 100GB data transfer test is not your ordinary 100GB of data. Ours is a crushing mix composed of more than 62K files. Write performance random or sequential, is an infrequent operation, and as such, we do not consider it to be an important performance metric in the consumer space. An example being how many times is a game installed vs. how many times it's played. Although it's not an important metric in the real-world, we are nonetheless impressed with this new lab record for a flash-based DRAMless SSD.

Unlike programming (writing) data, serving data to the host (reading) data is always an important performance metric as it relates to the consumer space. 4,000 MB/s for a DRAMless flash-based SSD? Hey, we'll take that any day.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is in fact the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to the majority of DIY consumers, especially to the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. Now we've reached the point where results start to matter as they are a direct reflection of user experience. Absolutely stunning performance here, considering what this drive is. A 4-channel DRAMless SSD being one of the best gaming SSDs ever made? Incredible. This is performance that matters, where it matters most.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them. The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

This particular test writes 204GB data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games including Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

In terms of heavy consumer workloads, our test subject is definitely punching above its weight. It is capable of outperforming every E18, IG5236 (except M10P), and SM2264-controlled SSD we've ever tested.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test.

Not quite as stellar as the two previous tests. However, looking at all the 8-channel SSDs that our DRAMless contender is out in front of, it's definitely a very good showing.

Final Thoughts

Netac's NV7000-t has shown itself to be one hell of an SSD. While it's not overall the best-performing flash-based DRAMless SSD we've tested to date, it is by far the best gaming DRAMless SSD we've ever tested. That's something that matters greatly to the majority of DIY consumers that this site caters to. Additionally, and as it relates to gaming, our DRAMless contender showed itself capable of outperforming most of the 8-channel SSDs with onboard DRAM ever made.

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. We consider a user experience score of 14K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. We don't keep a running chart of AMD performances, but we are seeing something with the NV7000-t that we can't remember seeing previously. AMD typically takes a substantial backseat to Intel in terms of overall user experience, but not so on this occasion, as the NV7000-t delivers virtually the same breathtaking performance on both platforms.

In our considered opinion, Netac has hit a homerun with its NV7000-t. As we see it, it might be the best value to performance SSD on the market today, especially at 2TB for $79.99 and especially as it relates to gaming prowess, PC, or console. Impressive and worthy of our best value award.