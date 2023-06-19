be quiet! Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 80 PLUS Gold PSU Review

be quiet!'s impressive Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 power supply gets fully examined as we see what this $120 gem can produce in our tests.

TweakTown's Rating: 94% The Bottom Line The Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 PSU from be quiet! is an outstandingly good value that includes a 600w 12VHPWR connection at a solid $120 price point. Pros + 80 PLUS Gold efficiency (up to 92.6%)

80 PLUS Gold efficiency (up to 92.6%) + Exceptionally silent 120mm be quiet! Pure Wings 2 fan

Exceptionally silent 120mm be quiet! Pure Wings 2 fan + Two strong 12V rails & modular cables for maximum build flexibility

Two strong 12V rails & modular cables for maximum build flexibility + One PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR at 600 watts

One PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR at 600 watts + 10-year manufacturer warranty & the price point of $120 for the ATX 3.0 design Cons - Fairly basic housing Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon Buy at Newegg

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Hey, what's up, guys? Today we will look at a more budget-optioned ATX 3.0 PSU from be quiet!, the Pure Power 12 M 750w with a 600w 12VHPWR connector. This PSU, part of the "essential" line, in which the previous models featured a grey strip down the left-hand side of the packaging signifying the specific product stack, has been removed for a cleaner presentation.

As far as pricing, be quiet! has put an MSRP of $119.99 on the Pure Power 12 M 750w. Other models include a 550w for $95, 650w for $105, 850w for $135, 1000w for $165, and a 1200w model for $220. Note the 550w model's 12VHPWR cable is limited to 300w, while the 650w model's 12VHPWR cable is limited to 450w.

be quiet! Pure Power 12 M 650w ATX 3.0 PSU Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $104.94 $104.94 $124.99 - Buy $124.47 $124.47 $104.90 - Buy * Prices last scanned on 6/18/2023 at 3:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Packaging

20 20

VIEW GALLERY - 20 IMAGES

So in typical PSU packaging fashion, the Pure Power 12 M 750w was packaged just like any other budget PSU cardboard box, PSU in bubble wrap.

20 20

The rear of the product packaging shows all sorts of information; specifically, the Pure Power 12 M was developed in Germany, the 80 Plus Gold rating, a nomenclature chart, and other specs are also present.

20 20

You are greeted with the user manual first upon opening the box flap.

20 20

Once opened, the cables were loose in the box but still were in a presentable fashion.

20 20

Only a few cables are included here, but it will suffice for the basic build with a single GPU, a few SSDs, and other components.

20 20

The user manual and four screws secure the Pure Power 12 M 750w into its mounting position.

20 20

It's interesting that be quiet! has chosen to go with the entire 600w 12VHPWR connector, complete with four sense pins. The 12VHPWR cable is the only cable besides the 24-pin cable finished with black sleeving.

20 20

The Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 PSU is packaged in bubble wrap for added protection while in shipment.

Outside the be quiet! Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 PSU

20 20

Once the bubble wrap is removed, the Pure Power 12 M 750w shows its hard lines. The subtle "be quiet!" branding is stamped on the side.

20 20

The outside view of the fan that be quiet! has chosen to use - the Pure Wings 2 running at 1800 RPM. The fan grille remains unchanged from the previous Pure Power 11 FM.

20 20

Here is the side where all the terminology is for the Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 PSU. Having two 12V rails, one with 36A and the other with 32A, makes 750 watts available to the 12V rails.

20 20

The Pure Power 12 M 750w cable input side is clean and easy to understand, with the 600-watt 12VHPWR input connection in the middle. I noticed that the first 12V rail handles all the system's drives, half the 12VHPWR, one-and-a-half CPU EPS connections, and the 24-pin motherboard connection.

The second 12V rail operates while the other half of the CPU EPS connection, half of the 12VHPWR connection, and the last two CPU EPS connections. This helps disperse the load across both rails, achieving more stability.

20 20

The Pure Power 12 M 750w rear is standard with honeycomb mesh, power input, and an on/off power rocker switch.

Inside the be quiet! Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 PSU

20 20

The fan inside the Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 PSU is none other than the Pure Wings 2 120mm fan, model number BQ QF2-12025-MS, running at .2A at 1800 RPM. It's nice that be quiet! uses their fans in their PSUs since many companies outsource this to cut costs.

20 20

Here is an overall top-down view of the Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 PSU, which has a clean layout and a half-bridge traditional LLC design. The OEM, HEC, is a durable design that be quiet! and has been used for many models, including the previous model, the Pure Power 11 FM.

20 20

Two medium-sized capacitors, labeled TEAPO, with 400v 390µF each. This brand is Taiwanese and is only rated up to 85C.

20 20

A large transformer in the center of the PSU, with be quiet! branding.

20 20

Another design angle, with a good-looking daughterboard; however, the solder points could have been cleaner.

Ryan's Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Testing & Final Thoughts

20 20

Running a four-hour stress test via Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test yielded good results. The Pure Power 12 M 750w could keep up with its 80 Plus Gold rating with flying colors. The Intel Core i5 12600K at full load drew about 116 watts, while the NVIDIA RTX 3090 sucked up 366 watts while running at full tilt. The total between the two components is 483 watts, adding 40 watts for the rest of the system, and the whole is 523 watts.

Looking at what the entire system pulled from the wall via a KillaWatt P3 was around 553 watts. Simple math puts the Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 PSU at just shy of 95% efficiency. In contrast, it looks like be quiet! very well could have gone with an 80 Plus Platinum rating, but going with a very strong Gold rating builds more value and strengthens the brand.

So, is the Pure Power 12 M 750w ATX 3.0 PSU any good? Yes, without a doubt. As a company, be quiet! has always seemed to be value-oriented but with outstanding quality, and the Pure Power 12 M 750w is undoubtedly no exception. The MSRP of $120 in today's market is quite good, especially since a 600w 12VHPWR connection is available.

For those who don't want all the bling or fancy finishes on a higher-end PSU but still want features that keep your purchase futureproof, the Pure Power 12 M from be quiet! is a great way to go if you want to save a couple of bucks.