Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Fractal Design's North computer case offers a unique mix of wood and traditional materials to create a product which works well in form and function.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis
Manufacturer: Fractal Design (FD-C-NOR1C-01)
TweakTown's Rating: 94%
The Bottom Line

Fractal Design's North is a bold move in PC case design with wood accents that work very well in form and function.

Pros

  • + Great cooling with lots of water cooling options
  • + The walnut wood accent is tasteful but not overdone
  • + Mesh side, front, and side panels allow components to breathe
  • + Two Aspect 140mm PWM fans included

Cons

  • - Fitment of 360mm AIO/radiators might be difficult

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Fractal Design, the manufacturer of the Define series and the Meshify series, has put out a new case design called the North. This time with wood accents on the front intake. Now wooden accents are not new for PC modders but are rarely given the light of day in mainstream PC cases. This, however, is an untapped market that Fractal has jumped into, and to be honest, the North has made a good splash.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 1
Specification-wise, Fractal sent us the charcoal black model with walnut and gold accents. This model also features a mesh side panel. A total of four SKUs are present, charcoal black or white, each with either a mesh or tempered glass side panel. The white model trades the walnut and gold for oak and silver accents. Pricing puts the North at $129. In today's market, it's a wee bit north of that.

Packaging

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 2
The box that Fractal uses is pretty typical - brown cardboard with black lettering.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 3
Fractal uses some of the best packing foam I have seen when packing PC cases. Nope, it's not this crappy, cheap, high-density foam. This stuff is soft when pushed in and maintains its form. Very nice, Fractal.

Outside the Fractal Design North

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 4
Now that all the packaging materials are out of the way, the Fractal Design North stands true. Very visible are the front walnut wood accents.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 5
The walnut accent slats are spaced about 10mm apart, which shouldn't impede airflow.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 6
Removing the walnut front panel reveals the two included PWM 140mm Aspect fans configured as front intake. Alternatively, a 240mm, 280mm, or 360mm radiator or AIO can be installed.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 7
The left side is pretty much completely mesh except for the structural support on the inside to keep its rigidity.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 8
The backside, where all the cabling happens, shows a very airflow-orientated design.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 9
A removable PSU bracket is one of Fractal's staples, making the build process much easier.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 10
The top shows a removable section that is also mesh. Shown here is the top section removed.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 11
The bottom is relatively standard, with rubber dampeners on the gold-accented case feet.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 12
The front I/O, located on the top front edge, has more gold accenting on the round power button, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port.

Inside the Fractal Design North

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 13
Taking the side panels off, on the inside of the North, is the structural support built into the side panel.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 14
The interior is better exposed now that the side panel is completely removed. The North makes me think of the previous cases that Fractal has put out, such as the Define series and the Meshify series, all mashed into this creation.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 15
Tucked under the PSU is a PSU dust filter; Fractal doesn't disappoint.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 16
The front side panel, which still has to be removed, hides some cabling and directing airflow.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 17
Fractal's PSU shroud is still pretty much the same design as previous Fractal cases, but it's really functional.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 18
The backside cable section of the North is thought out well, with a healthy-sized cable raceway along the left-hand side featuring three velcro cable tiedown points. Also, two 2.5" HDDs or SSDs are supported on the back of the motherboard tray.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 19
The basement area has two additional storage options for 3.5" HDDs or SSDs. Cleverly thought out, the drive brackets can be mounted to the ceiling of the shroud, right above the bottom mount, allowing for longer PSUs to be installed.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 20
Also included is a simple four-fan PWM fan controller with no aRGB functions, which is a relief from all the RGB madness, all powered by a single four-pin PWM fan connection.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 21
The black cabling from the front I/O is considered the golden standard nowadays.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 22
Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 23
Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 24
Tucked away in the North is the usual box of accessories, which consists of various screws, zip ties, and a user guide.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 25
Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 26
As an added bonus, Fractal has included this bracket on the mesh models, which allows the use of two additional 120mm or 140mm fans. Interestingly enough, one could mount the corresponding radiators to the mount and further expand the North's cooling capabilities.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 27
The mount hooks onto the inside of the right side panel in three different positions depending on the desired cooling situation. The highest position allows more airflow to be directed to the CPU in the case of CPU cooling. The middle position gives the CPU and GPU more airflow. The lowest position has the airflow focused primarily on the GPU. The middle and lowest positions depend on GPU height.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

  • Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS PRO (INTEL Z690) - Buy from Amazon
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 12600K - Buy from Amazon
  • Cooler: Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Dynamic - Buy from Amazon
  • Memory: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-7200 32GB Buy from Corsair
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3090 Founders Edition - Buy from Amazon
  • Storage: Corsair MP600 PRO XT Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD - Buy from Amazon
  • Case: Fractal Design North - Buy from Amazon
  • Software: AIDA64 Engineer 6.32.5600, and CPU-z 1.94.0 x64
  • Power Supply: Montech Titan Gold 1200w ATX 3.0 PSU - Buy from Amazon
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit Build 22621 - Buy from Amazon
  • Software: AIDA64 Engineer 6.8.6300, and CPU-z 2.03.0 x64

Final Thoughts

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 28
So in a few final words about the Fractal North case, it's fantastic. The build process went smoothly until I ran into the issue of the front-mounted 360mm AIO. I used a Fractal Celcius+ S36 Dynamic, not knowing the top tank/barbs were a bit too tall for complete fitment, which has a 30mm end tank max, which means I had to forgo the last two screws on the bottom fan mount to fit the full 360 AIO fully.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 29
I also choose to relocate the front two Aspect 140mm PWM fans to the roof of the North as exhaust. This should provide a good balance pressure since 280mm and 360mm tend to have very close amounts of airflow.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 30
The front 360 radiator limitation I mentioned earlier, the Luman S36 that Fractal also sells, works without issue, as shown in the user guide.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 31
Thermal performance in the Fractal North was good. In an 18C ambient environment, the Intel Core i5 12600K CPU's maximum temperature reached was 75C while idling at just about 30C. The RTX 3090 FE from NVIDIA sat around 73C at full tilt and 44C while idling. The noise was manageable when gaming, but with all that mesh, it's more noticeable due to the lack of sound deadening.

Fractal Design North Mid-Tower Chassis Review 32
In closing, the Fractal North is an absolutely fantastic case to work in. Fractal Design never ceases to amaze me with their designs, and to be honest, it's tough not to be a fan.

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

95%

Value

90%

Overall

94%

The Bottom Line

Fractal Design's North is a bold move in PC case design with wood accents that work very well in form and function.

Ryan joined TweakTown in 2022, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been around the block a time or two. He has always been a gamer through and through, and building PCs started when he took apart his family’s 486 DX2-based PC. He is into everything PC but enjoys building, gaming, and water cooling.

