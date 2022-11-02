Patriot Viper Venom DDR5-6200 32GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review

TweakTown's Rating: 95% The Bottom Line Our time with the Patriot Viper Venom has been a blast! A ton of headroom to overclock, style for days, and right now its price cannot be beat. If you don't want the lighting, these are a serious contender for anyone moving to DDR5. Pros + Aggressive styling

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

When we last looked at a set of sticks from Patriot, what we found pleased us. Not just that they were affordable, not that they delivered performance, it wasn't the attention to detail, nor the styling. All of the above drove us to recommend what we had in hand highly. So what could be next in line after such a performance? We also have a set of non-RGB modules for testing. Those of you who prefer the system is not a fishbowl full of sparkles and glitter, you have a new stylish option in that segment. We also have always wondered how much RGB lighting takes away from the potential overclockability of a kit, and with what we have now, we can see if there is any science to that.

Many of you may have fallen in love with the styling Patriot put forth when we looked at the Viper Venom RGB, and if you fall into that group, the lack of RGB illumination is one of two changes made. The second change is much less "in your face," but when side by side, we also see that the white diffuser portion of the RGB kit is now black. Beyond that, we are getting the same level of attention to detail we saw before, and with the use of all the same parts otherwise, we have a good idea of what to expect from this kit of DDR5.

Knowing what we do, since testing is behind us before writing the review, we can say that it is an interesting ride to see what goes on and if there are any differences between the RGB and non-RGB kits for the tinkerers out there. All we will say this early is that no matter where you stand with Patriot as a company, it is hard to blow past the fact that what you will find in this review is from the most affordable kit in its class, and for many, the price makes or breaks the deal before they even see the results. This time, Patriot has lined up all their ducks before sending this kit out to the masses and almost ensures the complete success of a product such as this.

31 31

The PVV532G620C40K we have is broken down like this. These are Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 that come in a two-stick kit of 32GB of density. Speed is next as 6200 MHz at CAS 40, and the K goes along with the black color. Speaking of color, just as the Venom RGB was, the Venom is only partially black. A large portion of them is also silver, accented with bright red pops used for naming and logos along the plastic and aluminum bits that make up the heat spreaders.

We mentioned the 6200 MHz speed with the part number and even spoke of the CAS timing, and using what many will at this speed, the full set of timings is 40-40-40-76 2T for the first of three XMP profile options programmed to these sticks. There is also an option for 6000 MHz with the same timings, or you can choose the third setup of 5600 MHz with 36-36-36-68 2T timings. Voltages change slightly across all of the profiles, but the main one, XMP1, requires 1.35 VDIMM and the Memory Controller.

They are comparatively short compared to what can be had, but the 43.7mm height is a bit taller than naked sticks. Each stick weighed in at 51.3 grams, and we find that Patriot backs this Viper Venom with a limited lifetime warranty.

We did say early on that these were the most affordable sticks in their class, and we meant it. Looking around, using a filter to grab just DDR5, then selected 6200 MHz and ensured we were looking at 32GB kits. You will find that Patriot is at the top of the list when you shop by price, lowest on up. At Amazon, we found them at the cost of $207.99. For roughly $60 more, you could step into a Vengeance set without lighting, although the timings are tighter. You can buy the Viper Venom RGB for that money and clock them to better timings than what Corsair offers on their XMP profile. Simply put, as this sits, they are poised to do nothing but fly through this review and grab honors along the way. The bar is set low with this sort of a price point, but knowing what the Viper Venom RGB are capable of, we think the Viper Venom from Patriot will also be well worth the investment.

Packaging and Patriot Viper Venom

31 31

The packaging is top-notch in our book. The use of bright red with black smoke at the corners, the Viper logo poised at the top, and a set of slick-looking sticks right smack in the middle, is attractive yet gives it a tougher look. To the right, we see the chromed sticker with the density and speed, whereas, at the bottom, we see the Viper Venom DDR5 Performance Memory naming.

31 31

The back of the packaging is done similarly, but the top of the panel sports the name in chromed letters, and there are notations of it being DDR5 and compatible with the latest platforms. The rest of the panel is used for the code that delivers you to the product page, windows to view the spreaders and product stickers, and left room for them to offer up their social media addresses.

31 31

Even though the cardboard outer packaging was in terrific shape, Patriot ships their kits and single sticks inside plastic clamshell packaging. Not only does this add much-needed support to keep things from being crushed, but they also protect the finishes and is the anti-static protective layer. Along with the sticks, we get a sticker to go on whatever you see fit.

31 31

Finally, we see the sleek yet aggressively styled aluminum heat spreaders. Mostly black, with a portion of silver to the right, allows the red logo and the Viper name to pop against all of those angled lines.

31 31

The sticker is found on the back, laid out identically to the front. The sticker contains the part number for the kit, the type, density, speed, CAS latency, voltage, and it tells us it is made in Taiwan and not to remove the sticker.

31 31

Positioned as many will see this kit, it is hard not to appreciate the all-black look, even with the pops of silver. Even as a huge fan of A/RGB lighting, we can appreciate the sleeker, darker appearance of the Viper Venom over the Venom RGB.

31 31

If this were the RGB version, the view now would be of black spreaders and a white diffuser bar. With the lack of lighting in the Viper Venom, Patriot blacked them out, leaving only the Viper name visible on them as they smoothly go across the top of the sticks.

31 31

While this is the second time we have seen this, both times were with Patriot DDR5. Many will use tape to adhere the spreaders to the ICs and the plastic at the top, but Patriot is still the only one offering a thermal pad over the PMIC. While under normal situations, this may not mean much, but for those looking to push boundaries with air cooling, this is a helpful addition.

31 31

Like what we found when we opened the Venom RGB, with these Viper Venom, we get a full set of SK Hynix H5CG48MEB0 ICs. With so many manufacturers using these, and them all providing similar overclockability, we have a good idea that these will not disappoint.

31 31

We can tell that this is an unlocked Richtek PMIC, but just barely. The thermal pad has wiped all of the paint off the top of the chip, but under light and magnification, we can make out the 0D-9 on it, but that is as much as our eyes would allow.

31 31

Once installed, the Patriot Viper Venom blends in with our ASUS Z690 APEX and be quiet gear, and we dig the reflections in these sticks' piano black tops. Many may scoff at the lack of lighting in today's market, but to us, performance comes before all else, then cost, and only then do we consider the visual appeal.

Test System Details

31 31

XMP1, as addressed in the following charts, is the XMP profile you expect from the Viper Venom we have when you buy this kit. Without doing anything other than enabling the profile, we booted into Windows with these Patriot Viper Venom running at 6200 MHz with 40-40-40-80 2T timings, using 1.35V for VDIMM, VDDQ, Tx, and memory controller, while the SA sits at 1.233V.

31 31

What we are calling XMP2 is the second profile programmed to our Viper Venom. The speed is reduced to 6000 MHz, but we still use the same timings as the first option. Voltage has changed to 1.25V for the VDD, VDDq, Tx, and memory controller, and the system agent stays at 1.233V.

31 31

We knew we would not get much speed from the kit with the timings set to 32-36-36-76, but we were pleasantly gifted another 600 MHz free by trying a few things. At 6200MHz now, using the same voltages as what we described when the timings were reduced, we got more than expected.

31 31

The last XMP option we show in these CPU-Z windows will be called XMP3. We are now running at 5600 MHz of speed, but the timings are reduced to 36-36-36-68 2T. Voltages are still at 1.25 for the VDD, VDDQ Tx, and memory controller, but the system agent drops to 1.137V.

31 31

Swapping back to the first XMP profile, then changing voltages to 1.45V for VDD, VDDQ, Tx, and memory controller, and putting the system agent at 1.30V, we attempted to get the timings as low as possible while maintaining stability. We matched the results of the Venom RGB, where these Viper Venom sticks bottom out at 30-35-35-76 2T. We did run many tests at CAS28, but it needs a bit more voltage to be stable.

31 31

Starting the same way as we did for the timing reduction, we raised the memory speed until instability was reached and then back it down until we got it stable. Passing up the Viper Venom RGBs 6800 MHz cap, the Viper Venom we have now top out at 6933 MHz. They are also one of two kits to run in Windows at 7000 MHz. Although unstable, we did mess around and get to 7200 MHz, but that was with more voltage than we cap for the reviews.

Chad's AMD DDR5 Dual-Channel Test System Specifications

Intel Performance

31 31

CPU-Z did not care much for the XMP1 profile, nor does it seem to care for our CAS 30 run. However, the XMP2 results are not that bad, neither is the 6933 MHz run or the XMP3 results, but to be honest, we did expect things to be a bit better.

31 31

AIDA read seems to like what Patriot did. XMP1 results land in third place overall, which is great, but you can see that huge gap to where the potential stops in that 6933 MHz bandwidth. Without much penalty, compared to XMP1, we find the CAS 30 run and the XMP2 and XMP3 profiles perform above others in their classes.

31 31

Write performance is admirable as well. Both overclocking methods netted us a boost in performance over XMP1, which is the best of the 6200 MHz kits. We also see that XMP2 and XMP3 are still leaders in their groups.

31 31

Copy performance can sometimes throw a wrench into the gears, and we have had some odd results in the past. However, there is no denying what kit takes top honors currently. XMP1 offers great performance, but you can also see what is still in the tank. XPG pulls ahead of XMP2, but XMP3 is still the best in class.

31 31

While latency overall is decent, it is not as low as one might expect, considering how well the Patriot Viper Venom did in the previous tests. XMP1 at 63ns is not horrible, but seeing what we obtained from a bit of tinkering skews the perspective.

31 31

The V-Color Manta sits first, but the Viper Venom is right on its heels. It is tough to be mad at a kit when all its results land in second place, and there are only 2.8 seconds from the best to the slowest time.

31 31

3Dmark, specifically Fire Strike Physics, while in the middle of the pack, this test leaves us with the XMP options being the best choice. V-Color and the RGB version of this kit scored better, and overclocking did nothing but hurt our scores.

31 31

To flip the script, we get fantastic performance from the Viper Venom regarding PCMark 10 testing. XMP1 was beaten by XMP3, which is odd, but we see XMP2 is the best way to run this kit for this test. On their own, they delivered a second-place finish, but with some tinkering, we could easily reach the top of the chart.

31 31

Compressing files is what 7-Zip does, and when doing so, we find that the Viper Venom ranks fourth overall. V-Color is slightly ahead in this metric, but the rest of the scores are ranked near or above their competition.

31 31

Since many compare CB R23 scores, we like to run it and see where things land. In doing so this time, we find that Team is still on top, but close behind are the XMP2, XMP3, and our 6933 MHz runs. Sadly, XMP1 falls into place near the bottom, but our CAS30 attempt was still worse.

31 31

While results waver depending on the test, we can end on a high note with these Handbrake results. XMP1 still flounders, but with the optional profiles, we bounced much closer to the top of the chart, just behind the V-Color kit.

Final Thoughts

We felt that the XMP1 performance was a bit down compared to everything else and thought maybe there was a service in the back using up resources, so we investigated. While we did find that there was an update waiting for us, it was downloaded days earlier, but we continued to look into it. After completing all of the various ways we ran this kit for testing, we again ran the battery of tests at it, and all results were within one percent of another, so we had to confirm then we found sound results.

If one didn't want to tinker with things, for example, we could enable XMP that is ASUS tuned, and effects could increase without much effort. However, with minimal effort, you can find the best mix of speed and timings for your particular setup because you have three XMP profiles at your disposal. We found that many times XMP1 would do well and be close to the competition, yet in other tests, lower-speed XMP profiles do much better due to the secondary and tertiary timing changes you can see as you select and exit the UEFI.

Visually, while not as stunning while running as the Venom Viper RGB, with all of the rest of the panache that it comes with, and this time a shiny black bar to go with the rest of the overall design, the Viper Venom are attractive and bold from some angles and blend into the theme in others. The mix of silver, red, and all of that black makes an attractive solution for many users, and the fact that you cannot find a more affordable solution with these specifications right now is almost selling itself at this point.

Even though we had our oddities, we still have to give Patriot their dues with the Viper Venom DDR5 we have in this review. All of the looks with none of the lighting, and the performance is not too shabby either. To come around and deliver the trifecta, Patriot is selling the 6200 MHz 40-40-40-76 2T kit we just showed you for just $207.99. If anything, this has been a ton of fun to tinker with and see what is possible.

As one of only two kits to allow us into Windows at 7000 MHz or above with 1.50V going to them, they are certainly a candidate for the overclockers out there willing to press their luck. For the average user, you will be hard-pressed to find this mix of styling, affordability, and performance all-in-one set of DDR5.