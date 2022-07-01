All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review

The Linksys Atlas Max 6E tri-band wireless mesh product offers rock-solid reliability with Qualcomm's Pro 1210 platform.

@TylerBernath
Published Fri, Jul 1 2022 10:50 AM CDT
Rating: 93%Manufacturer: Linksys (MX8501-AMZ)
Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 19 IMAGES

Linksys launched the Atlas Max and Hydra Pro 6E platforms together over a year ago. Finally getting my hands-on a unit for testing, the Atlas Max appears to be taking over where Velop left off if we base things on aesthetics alone.

As for hardware, the Atlas Max 6E is packing quite a punch taking advantage of the Networking Pro 1210 platform from Qualcomm. This is a fully integrated solution that offers 160MHz channels and 4K QAM support for the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands.

This puts the Atlas Max 6E down as an AXE8400 solution with 1147Mbps available on the 2.4GHz band, 2.4Gbps on the 5GHz, and 4800Mbps for the 6GHz band. All of that is powered by a quad-core SoC that operates at 2.2GHz, paired with 1GB of DRAM and 512GB of flash storage.

The Atlas Max 6E is available in one-, two- and three-unit kits. The flagship three-pack carries a hefty $1200 MSRP, while the two-pack comes in at $899. For those wanting a single node to expand on later, the single pack carries a $449.99 MSRP. All nodes carry a three-year warranty and lifetime support. Each node can supply up to 3000 sq ft of range.

Packaging and the Hardware

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Packaging for the Atlas carries a darker colorway, complete with an image of the nodes. We have marketing for the Atlas surrounding, including its capable range and device support.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The back of the box includes features across the top and capabilities listed along the right side.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Included in the box, we have ethernet cable and power adapters for each node.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Like the Velop, the Atlas includes a small LED to indicate status.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 06 | TweakTown.com

The bottom includes the rest and on/off switch for the node.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 07 | TweakTown.com

The I/O for the Atlas includes USB on the top or left followed by four gigabit ports. The WAN port is a 5Gbit port ready for the best ISPs.

Linksys App and Setup

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 20 | TweakTown.com

The app above has been used for the last few years to set up and manage Linksys platforms.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 22 | TweakTown.com

Setup will start by you selecting the type of device you are setting up, and this is categorized by family, Atlas using Velop setup.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 23 | TweakTown.com

Once complete, the dashboard gives a glimpse of current devices and performance.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 24 | TweakTown.com

Controls include device setup alongside parental controls, Wi-Fi settings, and guest network for basics. You can go into further configuration with storage and device prioritization.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 25 | TweakTown.com

Parental controls are a big feature on the Atlas platform.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 26 | TweakTown.com

Alongside Parental control, the Atlas Max offers per-device prioritization.

Test System and Results

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 30 | TweakTown.comLinksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 31 | TweakTown.com
Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 32 | TweakTown.com

I initialized testing with the 2.4GHz band, and we managed to pull 180Mbps from the Atlas at 15ft. Resetting our test system for the 5GHz band, we pulled 1384Mbps from the Atlas. The 6GHz band did even better, pulling a nice 1517Mbps from the Atlas Max 6E.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 33 | TweakTown.comLinksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 34 | TweakTown.com
Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Review 35 | TweakTown.com

Adding the Atlas Max to the charts, it seems to live in the middle of the pack in terms of performance, slightly below average in 2.4GHz, while moving to either 5GHz or 6GHz, we see a much more capable solution pushing upwards of 1500Mbps.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping this, the Atlas Max 6E is a performer that attempts to bring enterprise networking reliability to the consumer by including the Networking Pro 1210 platform. This paired with a familiar form factor with the tower design and aesthetics that rivals the Velop lineup brings a sense of graduation to the Atlas.

Velop, in the past, has been one of the better mesh solutions available, and the Atlas, too, has taken on his task with the same app controlling, an app that handles the Atlas Max very well, from a streamlined setup process to a condensed management, the "Linksys" app seems to do it all very efficiently. Features include network speed tests, device management that includes prioritization, and parental controls, to name a few.

In our testing, the Max did very well, pulling in 180Mbps at a distance for 2.4GHz, and both the 5GHz and 6GHz bands could pull over 1300Mbps easily.

Considering the cost, the Atlas Max 6E will not be for everyone, especially at the 3-pack price. However, Linksys does offer more cost-effective options for those who want to grow into it or have smaller homes but still want the performance and reliability of the platform.

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

90%

Value

90%

Overall

93%

The Bottom Line

Atlas Max 6E is hugely expensive, but offers an expandable platform with top tier performance and reliability!

TweakTown award
93%

Linksys Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

