ASUS Wi-Fi 7 routers push the boundary of wireless speed with AI-powered optimization

Wi-Fi 7 is here, and ASUS is leading the charge in offering cutting-edge routers and mesh systems for all users. Join us as we see what ASUS has on offer.

ASUS has been creating high-quality Wi-Fi routers and Mesh systems for several years. Its products suit all needs, and some go above and beyond to deliver additional features, security, and optimized tools for gamers and enthusiasts. Even though Wi-Fi 7 technology is still relatively new, ASUS has a diverse line-up of Wi-Fi 7 routers and systems that fully utilize the new standard.

As the name suggests, Wi-Fi 7, or IEEE 802.11be, is the seventh generation of the Wi-Fi standard, which dates back to 1997. It's the next evolution after Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E. For those who have been connecting to a network wirelessly for a decade or longer, you'll have noticed that Wi-Fi speeds and reliability have increased significantly over time.

Wi-Fi 7 isn't merely about offering faster speeds to users; it's tailor-made for the modern household or workspace where multiple devices connect, stream, download, and upload simultaneously. And with that, the massive boost to overall speed is met with increased bandwidth and lower latency. This makes Wi-Fi 7 an essential and notable leap forward for wireless network technology.

One Giant Leap - The Wi-Fi 7 Difference

One of the new features of Wi-Fi 7 is the introduction of 320 MHz channels, which is effectively double the data transmission capacity of Wi-Fi 6's 160 MHz channels. Network traffic is in many ways, like traffic on a freeway, where limited capacity can lead to bottlenecks, cars moving slowly, or 'getting stuck.' The increased capacity of Wi-Fi 7 delivers more traffic lanes, so much so that the new standard is effectively like a freeway with infinite lanes.

The most impressive aspect of Wi-Fi 7 is that it isn't simply backward compatible with previous versions. With the new Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technology, Wi-Fi 7 allows devices to connect to multiple bands simultaneously. No more selecting 2.4 or 5 GHz, as MLO will choose the right band with seamless switching and aggregation. This innovation reduces latency, like how connecting to dual ethernet ports on a router improves performance over a single connection.

Another aspect of Wi-Fi 7 is the new 4K-QAM data transmission technology, which packs more bits into every data transmission. 4K-QAM improves upload and download speeds over Wi-Fi 7 because each device is gaining access to more densely packed data.

Wi-Fi 7 is such a giant leap forward over Wi-Fi 6 that even signal interference is no longer an issue. Multi-RU and Puncturing means that when there is interference, parts of a channel that are not being used or interrupted are consequently used.

Introducing ASUS's Wi-Fi 7 Routers

The modern smart home is such that devices like a fridge or microwave are online and connected. Living rooms offer immediate access to a world of streaming entertainment, while personal spaces offer direct access to online gaming, content creation, learning, relaxation, and more. ASUS's Wi-Fi 7 line-up is as diverse as the devices, households, and spaces they inhabit - delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and improved network efficiency and security.

The ASUS RT-BE86U is what you'd consider the company's entry-level Wi-Fi 7 router - however, its design, features, and capabilities are anything but entry-level. The dual-band 6800 Mbps speeds are perfect for households and families where streaming, gaming, and other data-intensive tasks are just another Monday or Tuesday evening.

With 4K-QAM and Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technology to improve bandwidth and latency, it's also capable of maintaining a solid and crystal-clear connection for conferencing or those who might work from home and need to jump into a meeting. The RT-BE86U includes a high-speed 10G WAN/LAN port and four 2.5G LAN ports, one of which is a dedicated gaming port.

Another cool feature of the RT-BE86U and all ASUS Wi-Fi 7 routers is the ability to tether 4G LTE and 5G mobile data via USB, which is handy during an outage.

Moving up, the stylish ASUS RT-BE88U is a high-performance Wi-Fi 7 router with AiMesh Extendable tech. This tech lets you connect multiple compatible ASUS routers to form a more extensive network. The dual-band 7200Mbps speed is faster than the RT-BE86U's, and when you add the wired capabilities, there are 34 Gigabits of combined capacity.

This is perfect for environments with multiple devices; the cutting-edge 10 Gigabit SFP+ next-gen connection is joined by an additional 10 Gigabit WAN/LAN connection, four 2.5G LAN ports, and four 1G LAN ports. The ASUS RT-BE88U is a beast. It's powered by a quad-core 2.6 GHz CPU that is 30% faster than its predecessor, delivering optimized gaming performance with accelerated data transfers.

Eliminate Wi-Fi Dead Zones with this ASUS Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System

Wi-Fi Mesh systems are becoming increasingly popular, and it's not hard to see why. Essentially, two routers connect and act as a single network, improving coverage without the hassle of setting up and connecting to an extender or secondary system. The ASUS ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro is a quad-band Wi-Fi 7 Mech Router with coverage of up to 8000 square feet and connectivity of up to an impressive 30000 Mbps.

The ASUS ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro features dual 6 GHz bands, 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, 320 MHz channels, Multi-Link Operation (MLO), and 4K-QAM data transmission technology. It offers all of the cutting-edge benefits of Wi-Fi 7 and the addition of ASUS's AiMesh technology, which ensures uninterrupted connectivity for multiple devices.

Each unit looks minimal and stylized and includes 12 internal antennas and sixteen high-power front-end modules to eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones. Like ASUS's other Wi-Fi 7 routers, it offers a wide range of wired connectivity, with each unit sporting a high-speed 10G WAN/LAN port.

The Ultimate Wi-Fi 7 Routers for Creators and Gamers

Now, we're entering the realm of Wi-Fi 7 routers that look like space stations or cool ships from Star Wars movies. The ASUS RT-BE96U is a sizable but stylish unit with eight large antennas. It's a monster Wi-Fi 7 router that can handle any environment or situation with powerful hardware and a robust suite of features.

The tri-band RT-BE96U offers speeds of up to 19GBps over 6G, 5G, and 2.4G. You also have Wi-Fi 7's 320 MHz channels, Multi-Link Operation (MLO), and 4K-QAM data transmission technology for low latency and impressive data transmission capacity.

Powerful enough to handle large spaces on its own, it also sports cutting-edge wired connectivity, including dual 10G, multiple WAN ports, and the ability to aggregate LAN. Like all ASUS routers, it's backed by powerful software and features, including commercial-grade security via AiProtection, powered by Trend Micro.

Speaking of Wi-Fi 7 beasts, the final ASUS offering to spotlight is the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro. This router is all about uncompromised performance that exceeds expectations. From the 30Gbps Wi-Fi 7-speed that fully maxes out what's possible with the new standard, it also sports a quad-core next-gen CPU, advanced cooling, and more connectivity options than you'd think was possible.

In addition to the external antennas, the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro sports sixteen internal antennas to ensure there are no Wi-Fi dead zones wherever it's installed. In addition to dual 10G wired ports, one is designated as a dedicated gaming port to prioritize any device connected here. It also has powerful software and tools that use the ROG aesthetic and RGB lighting that can sync with other devices.

Robust Security, Software, and AI-Driven Optimization

When choosing a router or setting up a personal or home network, we look for reliability, security, privacy, and performance. ASUS's Wi-Fi 7 routers stand out by including a suite of AI-optimized software and support covering all these key areas.

All ASUS Wi-Fi 7 routers arrive with robust software support, including mobile apps for customization, monitoring, and easy installation. Commercial-grade security is also included as standard; AiProtection can detect threats as they happen with one-tap security assessments available. This extends to robust parental controls, privacy protection, and VPN capabilities, where users can create and monitor separate networks for kids while ensuring that their privacy isn't at risk.

Finally, in the age of the AI PC, AI workloads and tasks built to use networks benefit from the speed, throughput, and low latency of Wi-Fi 7. ASUS's Wi-Fi 7 technology utilizes AI to optimize networks and manage traffic, whether with one of the company's latest motherboards, laptops, PCs, or one of the high-performance and impressive ASUS Wi-Fi 7 Routers covered here.