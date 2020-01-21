NZXT Announces the RGB & Fan Controller

Jan 21, 2020, Los Angeles, CA - NZXT, a leading developer of software-powered hardware solutions for PC gaming, today announces the NZXT RGB & Fan Controller. Powered by NZXT CAM, the RBG & Fan Controller gives users the tools to customize lighting and fan profiles to perfection.

The NZXT RGB & Fan Controller was created for builders to easily and affordably add digital RGB and fan control to their system controlled via NZXT CAM. Any chassis can now have the same enhanced capabilities found in the i versions of NZXT award-winning H Series cases. Bringing beauty to any battlestation is simpler than ever with two RGB lighting and fan channels that are compatible with all NZXT lighting accessories such as LED strips, underglow, cable combs, and AER RGB 2 fans. Additionally, three dedicated 10W fan channels are included, giving users direct control of their airflow performance digitally.

Main Features of the NZXT RGB & Fan Controller

Lighting Channels

Two NZXT RGB lighting channels, up to 40 individually addressable LEDs per channel, 80 LEDs total. Lighting channels now support up to six addressable RGB LED Strips or five Aer RGB fans.

Fan Channels

Three fan channels* with max 10W per channel output with a built-in noise detection module.

More RGB Lighting Accessories

Mix and match any NZXT RGB LED accessories** within each channel, including NZXT Underglow, Cable Comb, LED strips in various lengths, and Aer RGB fans while syncing all lighting accessories across different channels.

*If a fan splitter is used, all fan control in the channel is regulated based on the fan connected to the 4-pin channel.

**Gen 2 and Gen 1 lighting products cannot be combined on a single channel

Price

MSRP: $24.99 USD

Availability

USA: Now at nzxt.com

ROW: Early February