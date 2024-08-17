PlayStation getting new cloud streaming service with 1300 classic games

Streaming platform Antstream Arcade is headed to PlayStation, bringing over 1,300 classic games to the PS4 and PS5.
Cloud game streaming service Antstream Arcade is coming to PlayStation alongside a multitude of old-school games. The platform had originally launched on Xbox in 2023 in a timely move for Microsoft's $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King--MSFT used the move as a tactical strategy to illustrate its willingness to allow competing game streaming services onto its platform.
The streamer offers a unique selection of yesteryear titles that can't really easily be found in other corners of the internet, including hundreds of Amiga and ZX Spectrum games. It's important to note that not all of the games listed on Anstream's site may be available on PlayStation platforms, so keep that in mind.
Antstream has classic games across a wide variety of platforms including:
- Amiga
- SNES
- DOS
- LYNX
- Amstrad
- NES
- MSX
- ZX Spectrum
- Game Boy
- C64
- AMIGA
- Arcade
- GB Color
- Atari 5200
- Atari 2600
- Atari 8-Bit
- Atari 7800
- Genesis
- PS1
To see if Antstream is right for you, check out this informative review.
Antstream PlayStation Edition will be available on PS4 and PS5 consoles from £39.99/ $39.99/ €39.99 for an annual pass or £99.99/ $99.99/ €99.99 for a lifetime subscription.
Antstream Arcade is the world's largest officially licensed retro game platform, featuring more than 1300 games available to stream. The extensive and impressive catalogue includes titles from the early systems like the Atari 2600 and Commodore 64, to Arcade classics and games from SNES, Megadrive, and PlayStation One, and even features newly developed arcade games. Tournaments and challenges mean that these classic games can be played in new ways, allowing players to compete with the active community. With the gaming service accessible on a multitude of devices, including PC, mobile, Xbox, PlayStation and more, Antstream ensures you can enjoy gaming anytime, anywhere!