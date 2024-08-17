PlayStation getting new cloud streaming service with 1300 classic games

Antstream is coming to PlayStation, bringing more than 1,300 classic retro games via the cloud from platforms ranging from Atari to.

Streaming platform Antstream Arcade is headed to PlayStation, bringing over 1,300 classic games to the PS4 and PS5.

Cloud game streaming service Antstream Arcade is coming to PlayStation alongside a multitude of old-school games. The platform had originally launched on Xbox in 2023 in a timely move for Microsoft's $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King--MSFT used the move as a tactical strategy to illustrate its willingness to allow competing game streaming services onto its platform.

The streamer offers a unique selection of yesteryear titles that can't really easily be found in other corners of the internet, including hundreds of Amiga and ZX Spectrum games. It's important to note that not all of the games listed on Anstream's site may be available on PlayStation platforms, so keep that in mind.

Antstream has classic games across a wide variety of platforms including:

Amiga

SNES

DOS

LYNX

Amstrad

NES

MSX

ZX Spectrum

Game Boy

C64

Arcade

GB Color

Atari 5200

Atari 2600

Atari 8-Bit

Atari 7800

Genesis

PS1

Antstream PlayStation Edition will be available on PS4 and PS5 consoles from £39.99/ $39.99/ €39.99 for an annual pass or £99.99/ $99.99/ €99.99 for a lifetime subscription.