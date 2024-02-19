Microsoft confirms four Xbox first-party games are coming to PlayStation

Microsoft confirmed four Xbox first-party titles are coming to PlayStation, and two titles under consideration are reportedly Doom and Flight Simulator.

Microsoft has officially confirmed four Xbox first-party titles are coming to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

The decision to bring over exclusive Xbox titles to competing consoles is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to increase gaming growth beyond its own consoles. The news was confirmed by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during the latest episode of the official Xbox podcast.

Unfortunately, the Xbox officials didn't specifically mention the names of those four titles and only gave teasers as to what they could be. The Xbox officials said two are community-driven games, and the other two are smaller Xbox exclusives.

According to publications citing sources familiar with Xbox's internal strategy, Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment are being considered along with Sea of Thieves and Grounded. Spencer said during the podcast episode that Xbox will still keep doing exclusive titles, but in the future, he believes the gaming industry will shift into fewer and fewer titles being exclusive to one console.

Previous rumors suggested Starfield and Indiana Jones were being considered for multiplatform, but during the podcast, Spencer put those rumors to bed by saying the two aforementioned titles weren't part of the first four games coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.