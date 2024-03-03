Fallout TV show showrunner and producer says the show is basically Fallout 5

Jonathan Nolan opens up about the new Fallout TV show, says that he and his team are essentially creating Fallout 5. Albeit, a non-interactive version.

Fallout 5 is a long way off, with Bethesda planning to begin work on the game after it launches The Elder Scrolls VI - which could mean we won't get to play the next mainline Fallout game until 2030... if we're lucky. On the bright side, some fantastic large-scale fan projects are on the horizon, including the impressive Fallout: London and Fallour: Miami.

And this year, we're getting a proper 4K remaster or special edition of Fallout 4 from Bethesda, with its release set to coincide with the upcoming Fallout TV show adaptation on Amazon Prime. Based on the recent trailer, the Fallout TV show looks to capture the look and feel of the iconic gaming franchise - sporting a mix of drama, sci-fi, comedy, and over-the-top violence.

Jonathan Nolan, who co-wrote the excellent The Prestige and The Dark Knight films with his brother Christopher Nolan, is one of the lead producers and showrunners of the series. In a recent interview with Total Film, after collaborating with Todd Howard and Bethesda and creating an original story for the series, the Fallout TV show is like the next game in the long-running series. "It's almost like we're Fallout 5," Jonathan Nolan says.

Here's the full quote.

"Each of the [Fallout] games is a discrete story - different city, distinct protagonist - within the same mythology. Our series sits in relation to the games as the games sit in relation to each other. It's almost like we're Fallout 5. I don't want to sound presumptuous, but it's just a non-interactive version of it, right?"

Jonathan Nolan likens working on Fallout to developing Batman with his brother, noting, "Fallout, in my career, is closest to the work we did in adapting Batman, where there's so much storytelling in the Batman universe that there is no canonical version of it, so you're free to invent your own."

As a massive fan of the series, I'm excited about the show, especially after the great adaptation of PlayStation's The Last of Us on HBO. Having said that, I'd much prefer a proper Fallout 5 videogame sometime this decade.

Still, with the upcoming Fallout: London fan mod release, Fallout 4 remaster, and the Fallout TV show premiering on Prime Video on April 12 - the first half of 2024 is packed with Fallout goodies.