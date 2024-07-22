Intel launches AI Playground, an AI PC starter app and AI image generator for Arc GPUs

Described as an 'AI PC starter app' created to make working with AI easy and flexible, Intel's AI Playground is here and runs locally for Arc GPU owners.

Intel has just launched AI Playground into beta, an open-source project for Windows desktop PCs that runs on systems with an Intel Core Ultra-H processor with integrated Arc Intel Graphics or a dedicated Intel arc GPU with at least 8GB of VRAM. Intel Core Ultra-H support is 'coming soon,' but if you've got an Arc GPU, you can download and fire up AI Playground right now.

So, you're probably wondering what AI Playground is all about. It's described as an 'AI PC starter app' designed to make working with AI easy and flexible. Upon startup, you'll be provided with a list of various models to download and use, or you can provide one of your own. Advanced users will be able to tweak settings to customize the experience.

AI Playground runs locally, allowing users to generate images from text prompts at various resolutions, use AI to enhance or upscale images, or even change their style. AI chatbot functionality can also be called on to answer questions or summarize documents. If this sounds like Microsoft's Copilot+ features, you're on the right track. Apart from the whole "take screenshots of everything you do on your PC" part.

AI Playground is an especially impressive tool because it is open-source, allowing users to customize and try different models to suit their needs. Image Generation supports SD1.5 and SDXL Checkpoint, Models, and LoRAs. It rewards experimentation, and Intel is looking to expand on its features and support based on community feedback.

Head here for more info (including links to download the AI Playground beta).