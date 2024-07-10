The very first 'off the production line' copy of Windows 95 is still in pristine condition

Windows 95 was a huge success and is still the basis and foundation for modern Windows, so this little slice of history is very cool to see.

For those who were around and used a PC back in the 1990s, you'll undoubtedly remember the hype surrounding the release of Microsoft's groundbreaking operating system, Windows 95. It was a strange time because the release of Windows 95 was treated like a new Star Wars movie or some sort of massive cultural event.

Microsoft spent an eye-watering $300 million on marketing for Windows 95, which in 2024 would be around $620 million - including a commercial that licensed The Rolling Stones' 1981 single "Start Me Up" because Windows 95 introduced the Start button. Microsoft also spent money producing the first "cyber sitcom," with Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry. It has not aged well.

Anyway, this is a long-winded way of saying that this week, we got a glimpse at a piece of history, with ex-Microsoft executive Brad Silverberg posting an image of the very first copy of Windows 95 that was sent to him straight from the production line.

Created on July 14, 1995, at 5:15 p.m., the box contains 13 floppy disks and is in mint condition. "I have the first copy on Windows 95 that came off the production line," Brad Silverberg writes on X/Twitter. I've kept very few mementos from my years at Microsoft, but I kept that one. Priceless."

Brad posted the image in response to another post from another ex-Microsoft developer, Dave Plummer, the creator of the Windows Task Manager. Dave posted an image of Windows 95 Special Edition, a version of the OS sent to the press and others to celebrate its launch.

Windows 95 was a huge success and is still the basis and foundation for modern Windows.

