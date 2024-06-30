Jon Peddie Research provides informative quarterly data and industry analysis - covering shipments and quarterly trends. This year, we've shared some of the firm's data on 2024 GPU shipments and the overall market share for the big players in the space: NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel.

However, as an internet platform, Jon Peddie Research also posts news about the CPU and GPU industry and PC gaming technology. A recent post by the firm is worth checking out, mainly because of how funny and strange it is. Leading those who have spotted it to believe it's an attempt at AI-generated content.

And a failed one at that. The article, titled 'Leaked information reveals Intel GPU,' discusses a new graphics card from Team Blue that is in development - citing an 'unconfirmed source.' The nonsense tech the article mentions makes it sound like poorly generated AI content.

Apparently, the new Intel GPU sports a "simdee" design; the 'GPU' for Intel's new chip stands for 'GulidiPU,' and it will support HDMO, Displaying Port, and USB-si display technology. HDMO is neither a thing nor a USB-si or DisplayingPort. Also, it will be manufactured in Oreogon - which we assume is the magical land where cookies are made.

The entire article makes very little sense, and that's coming from someone who reports on the movements of the PC gaming industry and GPU makers daily. Here's Exhibit A.

"Intel is known to have been working on GPU design since 2001 at their Skunk Works labs in the Sacramento area. Former employees who don't want their names revealed for fear of possible NDA violations have said the clocking frequencies of the alleged simdee processors could be in excess of 4 GHz. Furthermore, suppliers to Intel said the company will soon announce a chicklet design with possibly a coupling technology. It is well known that Intel abandoned its high-performance GPU design named after a famous Italian bridge, which saddened many employees. Stories swirled in the industry that some of the Intel employees have secretly designed a replacement GPU design for the Italian bridge device, but as of the filing time of this report, we were still waiting for confirmation of that project. However, whispers of a Ponte dei Sospiri project have been heard in the hallways at Oreogon and California, we have been told."

Okay, so without dwelling on the strangeness of the article, having it appear on a research firm's site is concerning. It could, potentially, make you question the validity of Jon Peddie Research's research. Data-backed industry analysis is all about accuracy and expert interpretation, and this article is the opposite of that; it reads like the fever dream of an insane person.

