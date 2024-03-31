Intel Battlemage GPUs have shown up in shipping manifests, the Arc follow up is coming soon

Intel looks to be in the final stages of prepping the Battlemage GPU launch in 2024, so we're expected a full announcement of next-gen Arc graphics soon.

According to rumors, Intel's second generation of discrete graphics cards for desktops, codenamed Battlemage, is on track for release sometime in the second half of 2024. The first generation of Alchemist Arc graphics has come a long way since its 2022 debut, partly thanks to Intel's continued driver updates and software support. Arc GPUs have gone from products you wouldn't recommend to impressive and affordable mainstream gaming options.

Samples of two Intel Arc 'Battlemage' GPUs are out there for 'R&D Purposes,' shipping image credit: @momomo_us.

With shipping manifest leaks (via @momomo_us on X) confirming the existence of two Battlemage GPUs - Battlemage G10 and Battlemage G21 - it's widely accepted that G10 will be targeting the mainstream and mid-range PC gaming market, with G21 being the mainstream or entry-level replacement for current Arc models like the A750 and A770.

With this latest update and last week's SiSoft Sandra database surprise appearance from Battlemage "Xe2-HPG," it looks like the silicon is now in the hands of Intel partners - pointing to a launch sooner rather than later. Intel has yet to formally announce Battlemage or provide details on what to expect hardware and performance-wise, but we know quite a bit based on the information out there.

On the high-end, the second generation of Arc graphics, Xe2, will feature a 225W SKU with improved ray-tracing, AI capabilities, and 12GB of VRAM. Intel is also expected to introduce the next generation of its XeSS technology with Battlemage, including Frame Generation, to keep up with AMD and NVIDIA. The performance target for the high-end Battlemade GPU is the GeForce RTX 4070, and the target for the lower-end SKU is the GeForce RTX 4060.

If the price is right, and Intel continues to release stable drivers with broad game support, Battlemage could be a viable option in the highly competitive mid-range GPU market. With the Radeon RX 7800 XT, GeForce RTX 4070, and other options in the $400 - $600 price range, pricing will play a significant role in how the flagship Battlemage GPU is ultimately perceived.