GPU shipments 6% over Q4 2023: 76 million GPUs shipped, biggest gain in over 25 years

Jon Peddie Research's latest report is on the PC GPU market, which has been doing surprisingly well over the last quarter. PC GPU shipments increased by 6% in Q4 2023, with a total of 76.2 million graphics cards shipped.

The new report detailing 76.2 million GPU shipments over Q4 2023 is a huge 24% year-over-year increase, which JPR notes is the "biggest year-to-year increase in two and a half decades". Overall, JPR reports GPUs will have a compound annual growth of 3.6% during 2024-2026, where the outfit estimates that almost 5 billion GPUs will be in the wild by 2026.

Over the next 5 years, JPR estimates the penetration of discrete GPUs inside of PCs will hit 30%.

Dr. Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research, said in the post: "The fourth quarter is a bit of a bellwether for the following year, and this quarter it was up, suggesting 2024 will be a strong year for the PC. The PC and CPU makers are introducing the so-called AI PC in the hopes of stimulating the market with a new shiny thing. We've had AI-capable PCs for over a decade and the issue has been (and still is), where is the AI they will accelerate?"

Peddie continued, adding: "It's coming, and early examples from Adobe, Microsoft, and the CAD suppliers are good examples. But it won't hit mainstream everyday utilization probably until the end of the year at the earliest. Therefore, we suggest caution in one's optimism and enthusiasm".