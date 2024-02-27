GPU shipments 6% over Q4 2023: 76 million GPUs shipped, biggest gain in over 25 years

Jon Peddie Research reports 76.2 million GPUs shipped in Q4 2023, a massive 24% year-over-year increase, the biggest year-to-year increase in 25 years.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Jon Peddie Research's latest report is on the PC GPU market, which has been doing surprisingly well over the last quarter. PC GPU shipments increased by 6% in Q4 2023, with a total of 76.2 million graphics cards shipped.

GPU shipments 6% over Q4 2023: 76 million GPUs shipped, biggest gain in over 25 years 4001
Open Gallery 4

The new report detailing 76.2 million GPU shipments over Q4 2023 is a huge 24% year-over-year increase, which JPR notes is the "biggest year-to-year increase in two and a half decades". Overall, JPR reports GPUs will have a compound annual growth of 3.6% during 2024-2026, where the outfit estimates that almost 5 billion GPUs will be in the wild by 2026.

Over the next 5 years, JPR estimates the penetration of discrete GPUs inside of PCs will hit 30%.

GPU shipments 6% over Q4 2023: 76 million GPUs shipped, biggest gain in over 25 years 4002
Open Gallery 4

Dr. Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research, said in the post: "The fourth quarter is a bit of a bellwether for the following year, and this quarter it was up, suggesting 2024 will be a strong year for the PC. The PC and CPU makers are introducing the so-called AI PC in the hopes of stimulating the market with a new shiny thing. We've had AI-capable PCs for over a decade and the issue has been (and still is), where is the AI they will accelerate?"

Peddie continued, adding: "It's coming, and early examples from Adobe, Microsoft, and the CAD suppliers are good examples. But it won't hit mainstream everyday utilization probably until the end of the year at the earliest. Therefore, we suggest caution in one's optimism and enthusiasm".

GPU shipments 6% over Q4 2023: 76 million GPUs shipped, biggest gain in over 25 years 4003
Open Gallery 4
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming RTX 4080 Super 16G Expert

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99-
Buy
$1397.99
$1397.99$1426.08-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2024 at 8:12 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, jonpeddie.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags