Nintendo Switch 2 specifications may have leaked revealing 3x upgrade

Only days after Nintendo officially announced when it was going to unveil the successor to the Nintendo Switch, we may have another leak about what the next-generation console has under the hood.

According to recently leaked shipments and customs data between NVIDIA and Nintendo, the successor to the Nintendo Switch, presumably called the Nintendo Switch 2, will feature 12GB of RAM, which is three times more than the 4GB of RAM in the standard Switch. WCCF reports, Famiboards tracked a website that publicly logged shipment data that they linked to NVIDIA and the Nintendo Switch 2.

The report also states that Famiboards has been tracking the data for weeks and was able to identify 12GB of RAM within the Nintendo Switch 2, which will arrive in two 6GB of 7500 MT/s LPDDR5 modules. Additionally, the next-generation console purportedly will have 256GB of Universal Flash Storage (UFS 3.1). It should be noted that none of the above information is verified and that all Nintendo has officially said about a next-generation console is that it will be unveiled in fiscal year 2024.