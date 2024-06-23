Rocket launch ends in hundreds of people running away in fear

A rocket developed by two space agencies was launched that ended in an uncontrolled landing, resulting in villagers running away in fear.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

A rocket made an uncontrolled landing on land instilling fear into onlookers in the area that were caught on video running away from the booster.

The rocket was China's Long March 2C rocket reports indicate was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's Sichuan province. The satellite the rocket was carrying was created out of a collaboration with the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and the French Space Agency (CNES), spawning what is officially called the Space Variable Objects Monitor (SVOM). The payload of the rocket was 992 pounds, making the total weight of the Long March 2C rocket 2,050 pounds.

The Long March 2C is powered by four Chinese YF-21C rocket engines that use dinitrogen tetroxide and hydrazine as rocket fuel and oxidizer, which is what we see in the video leaking out of the rocket as it plummets back down toward Earth's surface. This isn't the first time China has been seemingly liberal with the fallout from its rocket launches, with the nation even garnering criticism in the past for having out-of-control rocket debris crash landing back on Earth in random locations.

China has said in the past that it evacuates the surrounding area when a launch is taking place to minimize casualties, but judging from the above video, it appears not everyone was removed.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2024 at 4:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags