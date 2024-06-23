Rocket launch ends in hundreds of people running away in fear

A rocket developed by two space agencies was launched that ended in an uncontrolled landing, resulting in villagers running away in fear.

The rocket was China's Long March 2C rocket reports indicate was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's Sichuan province. The satellite the rocket was carrying was created out of a collaboration with the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and the French Space Agency (CNES), spawning what is officially called the Space Variable Objects Monitor (SVOM). The payload of the rocket was 992 pounds, making the total weight of the Long March 2C rocket 2,050 pounds.

The Long March 2C is powered by four Chinese YF-21C rocket engines that use dinitrogen tetroxide and hydrazine as rocket fuel and oxidizer, which is what we see in the video leaking out of the rocket as it plummets back down toward Earth's surface. This isn't the first time China has been seemingly liberal with the fallout from its rocket launches, with the nation even garnering criticism in the past for having out-of-control rocket debris crash landing back on Earth in random locations.

China has said in the past that it evacuates the surrounding area when a launch is taking place to minimize casualties, but judging from the above video, it appears not everyone was removed.