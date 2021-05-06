China's out-of-control rocket will crash down to Earth on this day

US Space Command is tracking China's out-of-control rocket and confirmed that the rocket will crash back to Earth on the weekend.

The US Space Command is currently tracking the out-of-control rocket that China recently launched.

The rocket is roughly 100 feet in length and weighs 21 tonnes. When the rocket falls back to Earth, it will be one of the biggest space debris ever to crash back down to Earth. The rocket is currently traveling at a ridiculous speed of 16,000 mph and is rotating around the Earth once every 90 minutes. Due to the multitude of variables, officials have had a hard time determining where the rocket will land.

According to the Aerospace Corp, the trajectory of the rocket indicates that it will land somewhere in the Pacific near the Equator after passing over eastern US cities. However, this isn't officially confirmed. Originally, the orbit of the rocket indicated it could land anywhere between New Zealand and New York. Additionally, the US defense department says that the rocket will likely land on Saturday this week, but the exact location "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its re-entry".

China has yet to say if the rocket is out of control or is being operated. For more information on this story, check out this link here.