Bethesda CEO responds to Starfield backlash about new $7 mission

Bethesda recently unveiled "The Shattered Space" DLC for Starfield, along with the long-awaited Creation Kit, which will undoubtedly be a welcomed addition to the game as players will be able to add new content to the game.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In what would seem to be a really positive moment for Starfield, players were quick to call out the content within the DLC. Players will gain access to a new mission that allows them to play a bounty hunter for the Trackers Alliance faction. Additionally, Bethesda plans on adding more Tracker Alliance missions with future updates. The Trackers Alliance mission "The Vulture" is what players are up in arms about, as Bethesda slapped a $7 price tag on a single mission.

Moreover, the mission costs 700 Starfield Creation Credits, which translates to $7. However, the smallest number of credits that can be purchased is $10 worth, meaning the DLC will be $10 for players who are solely purchasing credits to access the DLC. Now, Bethesda CEO Todd Howard has responded to the backlash, saying Bethesda "hears that feedback" and the company will "evaluate both pricing, what we put out for free, how we communicate what's in something, and really hear from the community there."

"We're always trying to be kind of looking at what else is out there, really make sure we're giving value to everybody," Howard said in a recent interview. "And where we're not, hey, you know, we definitely will adjust."

According to Howard, Bethesda intended to provide more value by adding the Trackers Alliance outfit and weapon to a mission, which would be more than the typical addition of new cosmetics. However, this kind of backfired as Howard said players assumed Bethesda was "chopping up" a faction and selling it for "700 credits at a time."