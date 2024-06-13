Qualcomm Adreno X1 GPU detailed: specs, performance, Adreno Control Panel shown off

Qualcomm gears up for the launch of its Snapdragon X Series processors, revealing more details about its new Adreno X1 series GPU.

Qualcomm is gearing up to the launch of its exciting new Snapdragon X Series, and now we're finally getting some more details on the Adreno X1 GPU that's inside of the new SoC.

The new Adreno X1 series is the first generation of integrated graphics fro the X-series SoCs for Windows on ARM, with the "1" denoting the generation, with successors to be named Adreno X2, Adreno X3, and so on. The highest-end configuration -- X1-85 -- includes the "8" for the GPU level, and "5" for the SKU.

Qualcomm's new Adreno X1 GPU features up to 6 shader processors, combining 1536 FP32 ALUs and capable of processing 96 texels per cycle. We have performance of up to 4.6 TFLOPs at its peak, processing up to 72 gigapixels per second. The new Adreno X1 GPU supports major graphics APIs, including DirectX 12.1 (Shader Model 6.7), DirectX 11, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0.

Qualcomm even compared its new Adreno X1 GPU in X1-85 configuration against Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" CPU with 8 Xe-Cores on the integrated GPU side of things. Qualcomm says its new Adreno X1-85 can match, or beat Intel graphics in multiple games at the 1080p resolution (but we don't know about in-game visual settings, etc).

We're also looking forward to seeing the Adreno Control Panel, which is a new dedicated app for game optimizations and driver updates, with Qualcomm promising monthly updates. This is similar to what larger CPU vendors like NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel do, with drivers being one of the many keys to the GPU kingdom.