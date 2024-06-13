Qualcomm Adreno X1 GPU detailed: specs, performance, Adreno Control Panel shown off

Qualcomm gears up for the launch of its Snapdragon X Series processors, revealing more details about its new Adreno X1 series GPU.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

Qualcomm is gearing up to the launch of its exciting new Snapdragon X Series, and now we're finally getting some more details on the Adreno X1 GPU that's inside of the new SoC.

Qualcomm Adreno X1 GPU detailed: specs, performance, Adreno Control Panel shown off 70
Open Gallery 8

The new Adreno X1 series is the first generation of integrated graphics fro the X-series SoCs for Windows on ARM, with the "1" denoting the generation, with successors to be named Adreno X2, Adreno X3, and so on. The highest-end configuration -- X1-85 -- includes the "8" for the GPU level, and "5" for the SKU.

Qualcomm Adreno X1 GPU detailed: specs, performance, Adreno Control Panel shown off 71
Open Gallery 8

Qualcomm's new Adreno X1 GPU features up to 6 shader processors, combining 1536 FP32 ALUs and capable of processing 96 texels per cycle. We have performance of up to 4.6 TFLOPs at its peak, processing up to 72 gigapixels per second. The new Adreno X1 GPU supports major graphics APIs, including DirectX 12.1 (Shader Model 6.7), DirectX 11, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0.

Qualcomm Adreno X1 GPU detailed: specs, performance, Adreno Control Panel shown off 77
Open Gallery 8

Qualcomm even compared its new Adreno X1 GPU in X1-85 configuration against Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" CPU with 8 Xe-Cores on the integrated GPU side of things. Qualcomm says its new Adreno X1-85 can match, or beat Intel graphics in multiple games at the 1080p resolution (but we don't know about in-game visual settings, etc).

We're also looking forward to seeing the Adreno Control Panel, which is a new dedicated app for game optimizations and driver updates, with Qualcomm promising monthly updates. This is similar to what larger CPU vendors like NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel do, with drivers being one of the many keys to the GPU kingdom.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$345.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2024 at 9:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags