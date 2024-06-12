Scientists discover SpaceX made astronauts genetically younger

The world's first all-civilian space mission conducted by SpaceX took four crew members to orbit, and scientists found they've become genetically younger.

The astronauts who were part of the first all-civilian space mission to orbit have been studied by scientists, and across three studies, it was found that they've become younger.

SpaceX was behind the Inspiration4 mission that was conducted in 2021, where four civilian astronauts were transported to orbit via a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The team of four only spent a few days in space and, upon return, committed their bodies to science, intending to understand how the environment in space affects human physiology. Now, three studies have been conducted, and it was found that astronauts got genetically younger during their stay in space, but the effects were only shortlived.

Scientists looked at the astronauts' DNA and found aging markers called telomeres, which are caps that protect chromosomes known to shorten with age after being exposed to certain environmental factors and stress. However, during the time spent in space, the astronauts' telomeres elongated, indicating the aging of DNA decreased. Researchers believe the telomeres getting longer is a response to the higher radiation environment in space.

Notably, these effects were permanent because after the astronauts returned to Earth, it only took a couple of months before the telomeres returned to being shortened. Shortened telomeres can lead to DNA damage that makes the individual more susceptible to a variety of diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and more.

Lastly, the researchers found the female astronauts' health markers returned to pre-flight levels quicker than the male astronauts. The studies analyzing the astronauts' health have been published in the scientific journal Nature.