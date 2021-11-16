All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Space tourists share jaw-dropping images of Earth from space

Phenomenal images have been released by astronaut-tourists aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon that were on the Inspiration4 mission.

Published Tue, Nov 16 2021 6:02 AM CST
Tourists aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon snapped some incredible images of Earth from space, and they have been uploaded in full resolution for your viewing pleasure.

The Inspiration4 crew consisted of four civilians spending three days aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft back in September 2021. While the crew was floating around the planet for three days, they snapped some fantastic images of what Earth looked like for them, showcasing incredible unique perspectives of our planet as well as the Sun.

The team was able to snap the images through the spacecraft's cupola, which is essentially a massive glass dome located on the nose-end of the spacecraft. Originally, the nose-end of the spacecraft had a docking module attached, but since the Inspiration4 mission didn't involve any docking, it was replaced with the large viewing window. If you are interested in viewing the images in full resolution, you can check out the selection here.

NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

