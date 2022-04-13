ASUS intros ROG Thor 1600W Titanium PSU, ready for next-gen GPUs

ASUS has just announced a new member of its ROG Thor II Platinum PSU range, with the introduction of the new ROG Thor 1600W Platinum PSU.

The new ASUS ROG Thor 1600W Platinum PSU is the highest-end PSU in the ROG Thor II PSU family from ASUS, where you'll have 80 Plus Platinum certification, meaning you'll get 90% efficiency at 100% load. There's a beautiful black and silver design, with ASUS using an OLED screen on the side... because why not.

I don't know why you'd want to spend a huge chunk of coin on this PSU, considering it doesn't have any native 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector. You'll need to use the adapters (1 x 16-pin to 3-4 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors) which is going to be annoying. But things are confusing: ASUS confirms on its product page that the "each ROG Thor 1600W Platinum PSU is bundled with a 16-pin PCIe cable that can pipe up to 600W of power to PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards. Get ready for the future of power delivery".