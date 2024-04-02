ASUS unveils ROG Mjolnir: a new outdoor power station for PC gamers, looks like Thor's hammer

ASUS reveals ROG Mjolnir: a new outdoor gamer-focused power station with 4 power outlets, USB Type-C and USB Type-A connectors, and more.

ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG Mjolnir power station, with a new post on X that the company declared was "not an April Fool's joke," check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Mjolnir looks to be a portable power station that will provide flawless, uninterrupted gaming and working -- even outdoors. It sports four power outlets, which can power devices like gaming laptops, monitors, peripherals, lighting, and more.

The front of the ASUS ROG Mjolnir also has two USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports, but we haven't seen any other sides of it, so we could expect (and hope) for some more connectivity. ASUS uses a design style borrowed from Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, on its new ROG Mjolnir (the name was a spoiler).

A nice touch is that ASUS uses the handle of the ROG Mjolnir power station as a torch or light source, which would be an excellent addition to an outdoor gamer (there are some) or even a gamer on the go in a van.

We don't know the power capacity of the ASUS ROG Mjolnir power station, but we can expect a full unveiling with all the details at Computex 2024 in Taiwan in less than two months' time. ASUS will kick off its Computex 2024 keynote on June 4, where the ROG Mjolnir and all other things ASUS and ROG will be unveiled.

ASUS is really leaning into its naming with a ROG Thor, ROG Loki power supply, and now the ROG Mjolnir power station... what else is next?

NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

