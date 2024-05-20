Microsoft's new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are Arm-based AI-ready Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft has lifted the lid on the first generation of Arm-based Snapdragon X Copilot+ AI PCs, and it includes the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

Published
Updated
3 minutes & 4 seconds read time

Microsoft has announced a new lineup of Windows laptops and portable devices called Copilot+ AI PCs. These new bits of hardware feature built-in NPUs that will power a suite of AI features in Windows 11, running natively on local hardware. With a long list of partners, including Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, HP, Acer, and ASUS, Microsoft has also lifted the lid on its own Copilot+ AI PCs, the 11th edition Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

Microsoft's 11th Edition Surface Pro for 2024 is one of the first Copilot+ AI PCs, image credit: Microsoft.
Open Gallery 9

Microsoft's 11th Edition Surface Pro for 2024 is one of the first Copilot+ AI PCs, image credit: Microsoft.

These new devices are set to compete with Apple's new M4-powered iPad devices and current M3 Macbook offerings. The new Surface Copilot+ AI PCs sport the latest Qualcomm Arm-based Snapdragon X chips. The flagship Surface Pro ships with an OLED display, the Snapdragon X Elite processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, and, in a very welcome move, a removable PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

With AI at the heart of Microsoft's vision for Windows, the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices include the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 45 TOPS of AI performance. Microsoft classifies an AI PC as featuring at least 40 TOPS of AI performance. This makes the new Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ AI PCs and Surface devices some of the first single-chip Windows 11 devices to run Copilot locally.

Microsoft's 11th Edition Surface Laptop for 2024 is one of the first Copilot+ AI PCs, image credit: Microsoft.
Open Gallery 9

Microsoft's 11th Edition Surface Laptop for 2024 is one of the first Copilot+ AI PCs, image credit: Microsoft.

This includes:

  • Recall - Find things you've seen on your device by using semantic search with a few descriptive clues you remember. Scroll timeline to find previous snapshots and use screenray helps you discover and do your next step.
  • Live Captions - Instantly translate any live or pre-recorded video in any app or video platform from 44 languages into English.
  • Windows Studio Effects - Creative filters, Portrait light, Eye contact: teleprompter, Portrait blur, Voice focus
  • Cocreator - Create images in Paint through drawing and text prompt to cocreate with your device.

Microsoft's new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are Arm-based AI-ready Copilot+ PCs 09
Open Gallery 9

Although the 13-inch 2880 x 1920 (267 PPI) 120 Hz OLED panel on the Surface Pro isn't at the level of Apple's groundbreaking display on the iPad Pro, it does feature an impressive SDR peak brightness of 600 nits and HDR peak brightness of 900 nits. The big difference between the OLED and non-OLED models is the display, with the non-OLED model also shipping with the Snapdragon X Plus processor as opposed to the Elite. The new Surface Pro 2-in-1 laptop's battery life is 14 hours for video playback and 10 hours for active web usage.

Microsoft's new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are Arm-based AI-ready Copilot+ PCs 08
Open Gallery 9

The new Surface Laptop features similar specs; you've got the Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite, with room for up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Available in 13.8-inch and 15-inch models, battery life is a big thing here, with up to 22 hours on the larger model and 20 hours on the smaller 13.8-inch variant.

The new Surface devices are expected to ship by June 18th, and Surface Pro pricing starts at $999.99 USD, while OLED model pricing starts at $1499.99 USD.

Buy at Amazon

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB GDDR6X GAMING X SLIM

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1161.89
---
Buy
$1150.21
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/21/2024 at 1:57 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.microsoft.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags