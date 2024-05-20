Acer introduces new Swift 14 AI laptop: powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X, Copilot+ ready

Acer announces its new Swift 14 AI laptop: Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus processors, ready for the Copilot+ AI PC era.

Acer has launched its first Copilot+ PC with the introduction of the new Swift 14 AI laptop, working with both Microsoft and Qualcomm on the new laptop.

The new Acer Swift 14 AI laptop features Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus processors, both featuring a built-in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI workloads. Microsoft has some strict requirements on Copilot+ AI PCs, with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and an NPU to get the stamp of Copilot+ AI approval.

Inside the new Swift 14 AI laptop we've got a Snapdragon X Elite with 12 high-performance CPU cores based on TSMC's 4nm process node, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD goodness. We've got a 14.5-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1440p QHD IR webcam that supports Acer's suite of AI-boosted conferencing tools in Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0.

Acer's new Swift 14 AI laptop has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity, 2 x USB Type-C ports, and 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports. Acer's new Swift 14 AI laptop will be available in the US in July starting at $1099, while the EMEA region will get it in June.

Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc, said: "Engineered for AI from the inside out, the Swift 14 AI is the first among many Acer Copilot+ PCs to come. These next-generation AI PCs see significant leaps in AI processing power, unlocking brand new experiences that we know users will love".

Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales, Microsoft, said: "It's exciting to collaborate with Acer to bring AI technology to its Windows PC range of devices from sleek ultrabooks to powerful gaming rigs. Our collaboration has been crucial in delivering productive and secure PCs that cater to a broad spectrum of customers while also balancing style and performance with affordability, making technology accessible to a wider audience while also focusing on sustainability. With Acer's launch of its Copilot+ PC, the Swift 14 AI laptop, we will bring new AI experiences to life for customers, taking advantage of on-device and cloud AI to empower individuals and organizations to achieve more".

Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Compute & Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said: "The Swift 14 AI is a remarkable device that demonstrates the power, performance and intelligence capabilities of the Snapdragon X Elite platform. Powered by the world's fastest NPU for laptops and high-performance CPU cores, the Swift 14 AI delivers groundbreaking AI, enhanced productivity and creativity, making Acer's new device a game-changer in the world of AI-enabled laptops".