New Intel Arc graphics driver for desktop GPUs and Core Ultra improves Fortnite performance

Intel's latest Arc driver improves performance by as big as up to 48% across a range of DirectX 11 games, including Fortnite, Astroneer, and Mass Effect.

Intel has released a new driver (31.0.101.5444 WHQL) for its Intel Arc graphics line-up, including discrete desktop GPUs like the Intel Arc A770 and the latest Intel Core Ultra range for mobile with in-built Arc graphics.

2

Intel Arc graphics include desktop GPUs and Core Ultra mobile devices.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel Arc graphics driver 5444 is significant in that it brings notable performance improvements to a range of DirectX 11 titles, including Fortnite, and fixes some outstanding issues. Diablo IV will no longer "exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay" on Intel Core Ultra devices. At the same time, the recently released Early Access action RPG No Rest for the Wicked will no longer crash during the prologue (though it might still crash during gameplay).

As far as performance improvements go, a few of the most notable include Astroneer (DX11) getting up to a 30% boost to average FPS at 1080p with Ultra settings on discrete Intel Arc GPUs, with Mass Effect Legendary Edition (DX11) getting up to a 48% increase to average FPS at 1080p with Medium settings on Intel Core Ultra devices.

Here's a look at game performance improvements for desktop Intel Arc graphics cards.

Astroneer (DX11) - Up to 30% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Days Gone (DX11) - Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Dyson Sphere Program (DX11) - Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings

Fortnite Performance Mode (DX11) - Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings

Lethal Company (DX11) - Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (DX11) - Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (DX11) - Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Need for Speed: Heat (DX11) - Up to 36% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Unturned (DX11) - Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

VRChat (DX11) - Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings

World of Warships (DX11) - Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Maximum settings

Here's a look at game performance improvements for Intel Core Ultra devices with built-in Intel Arc GPUs.

American Truck Simulator (DX11) - Up to 10% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Dyson Sphere Program (DX11) - Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings

Fortnite Performance Mode (DX11) - Up to 12% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Grim Dawn (DX11) - Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Lethal Company (DX11) - Up to 24% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (DX11) - Up to 48% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Need for Speed: Heat (DX11) - Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Fixed Issues for desktop Intel Arc graphics cards.

No Rest for the Wicked (DX11) may experience application crash while launching prologue gameplay.

Assetto Corsa (DX11) may exhibit full screen corruption while switching windows using Alt+Tab during gameplay.

Halo Infinite (DX12) may exhibit corruption with ray-traced shadows enabled during gameplay.

Fixed Issues for Intel Core Ultra devices with built-in Intel Arc GPUs.