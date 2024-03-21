New Intel Arc brings new game support and more massive 'up to 174%' performance boosts

The latest Intel Arc graphics driver brings performance improvements to a range of games, including God of War, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fortnite.

With Intel's Arc graphics now covering discrete GPUs like the Arc A750 and recent Arc A580 and integrated graphics in the new Intel Core Ultra series of mobile processors, the diligent team over at Team Blue continues to improve driver support for new games and older titles.

Over the past year, we've seen significant overhauls to DirectX 12 and DirectX 11 performance, with per-game optimizations bringing some game-changing improvements. The latest Intel Game On Graphics Driver release for Arc Graphics is no different, with new game support for Dragon's Dogma 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Diablo IV's upcoming ray-tracing update; a bunch of older titles are also getting "up to 174% average FPS uplift."

Those massive performance increases are limited to a handful of titles, like Detroit: Become Human (Vulkan) and Granblue Fantasy: Relink (DX11). Still, a 36% performance bump to God of War running on a desktop Arc GPU and a 17% performance bump running on an Intel Core Ultra with built-in Arc are great to see.

Other notable titles that are getting performance increases with the latest Intel Arc driver release include Assassin's Creed Origins, Fortnite, and Sons of the Forest. The driver also fixes crashing issues with Counter-Strike 2 and DOTA 2. However, several issues for Intel Core Ultra with built-in Arc remain - like Diablo 4 artifacts, Avatar crashing, and Helldivers freezing during gameplay.

Here are the performance improvements per the full Release Notes.