New Intel Arc brings new game support and more massive 'up to 174%' performance boosts

With Intel's Arc graphics now covering discrete GPUs like the Arc A750 and recent Arc A580 and integrated graphics in the new Intel Core Ultra series of mobile processors, the diligent team over at Team Blue continues to improve driver support for new games and older titles.
Over the past year, we've seen significant overhauls to DirectX 12 and DirectX 11 performance, with per-game optimizations bringing some game-changing improvements. The latest Intel Game On Graphics Driver release for Arc Graphics is no different, with new game support for Dragon's Dogma 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Diablo IV's upcoming ray-tracing update; a bunch of older titles are also getting "up to 174% average FPS uplift."
Those massive performance increases are limited to a handful of titles, like Detroit: Become Human (Vulkan) and Granblue Fantasy: Relink (DX11). Still, a 36% performance bump to God of War running on a desktop Arc GPU and a 17% performance bump running on an Intel Core Ultra with built-in Arc are great to see.
Other notable titles that are getting performance increases with the latest Intel Arc driver release include Assassin's Creed Origins, Fortnite, and Sons of the Forest. The driver also fixes crashing issues with Counter-Strike 2 and DOTA 2. However, several issues for Intel Core Ultra with built-in Arc remain - like Diablo 4 artifacts, Avatar crashing, and Helldivers freezing during gameplay.
Here are the performance improvements per the full Release Notes.
Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.5333 software driver:
Assassin's Creed Origins (DX11)
- Up to 35% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings
Conqueror's Blade (DX11)
- Up to 54% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Highest settings
Detroit: Become Human (VK)
- Up to 137% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Up to 172% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ultra settings
Dragon's Dogma 2 (DX12)
- Up to 36% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings and Progressive Rendering Mode
- Up to 31% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings and Progressive Rendering Mode
Fortnite (DX12)
- Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings
- Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Epic settings
God of War (DX11)
- Up to 36% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
Granblue Fantasy: Relink (DX11)
- Up to 174% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
Horizon Forbidden West (DX12)
- Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings
Sons of the Forest (DX11)
- Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings
Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.5333 software driver for:
Assassin's Creed Origins (DX11)
- Up to 117% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
Conqueror's Blade (DX11)
- Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
Dragon's Dogma 2 (DX12)
- Up to 18% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Low settings and Progressive Rendering Mode
Fortnite (DX12)
- Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
God of War (DX11)
- Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Original settings
Granblue Fantasy: Relink (DX11)
- Up to 29% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Standard settings
Sons of the Forest (DX11)
- Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Low settings