Mozilla Firefox now supports RTX Video Super Resolution and RTX Video HDR

Mozilla Firefox is the first non-Chromium-based browser to support RTX Video Super Resolution and RTX Video HDR for all video streaming.

Mozilla Firefox is a popular open-source browser that is one of the few non-Chromium-based options out there. It's the latest to incorporate support for NVIDIA RTX Video technology, which uses GeForce RTX hardware to improve video streaming quality and performance.

RTX Video covers two key technologies: RTX Video Super Resolution and RTX Video HDR. The former is like DLSS for YouTube; it taps into NVIDIA's powerful AI-based Tensor hardware to make low-resolution video look cleaner, crisper, and more detailed while also minimizing and even eliminating compression artifacts. It's tailor-made for video streaming applications and services like YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+ - while also being beneficial for those with spotty connections.

RTX Video HDR adds another layer by converting SDR video content to HDR with excellent results that improve color vibrancy and detail. NVIDIA notes that 90% of all videos online are 1080p or lower and in SDR, which makes the RTX Video technology suite a way for GeForce RTX owners to remaster and upscale the video content they watch.

Support is available in the latest Mozilla Firefox version (v126).

Here's how to enable RTX Video in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox. It's not the most user-friendly system in the world, so here's hoping NVIDIA makes it easier with an upcoming update to its new NVIDIA App.

  1. Update to the latest GeForce RTX Game Ready Driver, NVIDIA Studio, or NVIDIA RTX Enterprise Driver.
  2. Ensure Windows HDR features are enabled by navigating to System > Display > HDR.
  3. Open the NVIDIA Control Panel and navigate to Adjust Video Image Settings > RTX Video Enhancement.
  4. Turn on "Super Resolution" and "High Dynamic Range."

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nvidia.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

