NVIDIA releases GeForce Game Ready Driver 552.44 for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

NVIDIA's latest GeForce Game Ready Driver 552.44 - WHQL adds day-one support for two highly anticipated games, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut and Homeworld 3, both of which will launch next week.

Ghost of Tsushima is the long-awaited PC port of the PS4 open-world feudal Japan cinematic action game from PlayStation Studios and developers Sucker Punch and Nixxes. Homeworld 3 is the return of an iconic sci-fi strategy game. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut features DLSS 3, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex support, while Homeworld 3 supports DLSS Super Resolution upscaling or DLSS 2.

As a highly anticipated game, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut also supports AMD's FSR 3 and Intel's XeSS upscaling for those without RTX-powered rigs. The PC version sports new features and improved visuals, with uncapped frame rate and ultrawide display support (up to a massive 49:9).

Recently, we got word of the PC hardware requirements, which list a GeForce RTX 4080 to hit 4K 60 FPS - though that's without DLSS enabled. The game should run great on a range of hardware, as it only requires a GeForce RTX 2060 to run at 1080p 60 FPS using the PS4-like 'Medium' quality preset. GeForce Game Ready Driver 552.44 should provide a stable experience for those planning to pick up the game.

Outside of support for these new games, the latest GeForce driver is light on updates and changes. The Release Notes outline one Fixed Issue relating to Ghost of Tsushima's Resizable BAR profile with the following Open Issues:

Tekken 8 may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: Lower GPU utilization when Reflex is set to "On + Boost"

Microsoft New Teams/Microsoft New Outlook displays visual artifacts when MFAA is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel

GeForce Game Ready Driver 552.44 can be downloaded and installed via the new NVIDIA App, GeForce Experience, or directly from NVIDIA here.