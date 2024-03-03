Grand Theft Auto franchise revenues break $8.9 billion since GTA V's launch

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has now made over $8.93 billion in game sales and microtransaction revenue since the release of GTA V more than a decade ago.

Published
1 minute & 1 second read time

Grand Theft Auto made nearly $200 million last holiday quarter, pushing total GTA franchise revenues to new heights.

[img]324[/img]

Take-Two Interactive's latest financials offers an update on game sales and overall performance. To no one's surprise, the Grand Theft Auto series is still going strong, having pulled in $189 million during Holiday 2023 and selling 5 million more GTA V copies during the quarter.

According to Take-Two's latest earnings report, Grand Theft Auto products made 15.2% of total 9-month net revenues. To find Q3's revenue share for GTA, we can subtract the 9-month values from the 6-month values. This equates to about $189.59 million for the Q3'FY24 period, roughly flat compared to last year's $191.2 million.

Grand Theft Auto franchise revenues break $8.9 billion since GTA V's launch 32
Open Gallery 3

Now let's put this data into context. From Oct - Dec 2023, Grand Theft Auto appeared on two major services: GTA V arrived on PlayStation Plus, and the full GTA trilogy remaster was made available to Netflix subscribers.

Take-Two also reports that Rockstar Games shipped 5 million copies of Grand Theft Auto V to retailers, putting total GTA V lifetime shipments at an incredible 195 million. The GTA franchise has now shipped over 420 million units worldwide.

Based on data provided by Take-Two Interactive, the Grand Theft Auto series of games has now generated $8.93 billion since Grand Theft Auto V's launch in September 2013. This number includes a multitude of GTA V sales across three console generations and PC, in-game spending made in Grand Theft Auto Online, and the most recent Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remaster collection.

Grand Theft Auto franchise revenues break $8.9 billion since GTA V's launch 4
Open Gallery 3
NEWS SOURCE:take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

