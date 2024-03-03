Grand Theft Auto franchise revenues break $8.9 billion since GTA V's launch

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has now made over $8.93 billion in game sales and microtransaction revenue since the release of GTA V more than a decade ago.

Grand Theft Auto made nearly $200 million last holiday quarter, pushing total GTA franchise revenues to new heights.

[img]324[/img]

Take-Two Interactive's latest financials offers an update on game sales and overall performance. To no one's surprise, the Grand Theft Auto series is still going strong, having pulled in $189 million during Holiday 2023 and selling 5 million more GTA V copies during the quarter.

According to Take-Two's latest earnings report, Grand Theft Auto products made 15.2% of total 9-month net revenues. To find Q3's revenue share for GTA, we can subtract the 9-month values from the 6-month values. This equates to about $189.59 million for the Q3'FY24 period, roughly flat compared to last year's $191.2 million.

3

Now let's put this data into context. From Oct - Dec 2023, Grand Theft Auto appeared on two major services: GTA V arrived on PlayStation Plus, and the full GTA trilogy remaster was made available to Netflix subscribers.

Take-Two also reports that Rockstar Games shipped 5 million copies of Grand Theft Auto V to retailers, putting total GTA V lifetime shipments at an incredible 195 million. The GTA franchise has now shipped over 420 million units worldwide.

Based on data provided by Take-Two Interactive, the Grand Theft Auto series of games has now generated $8.93 billion since Grand Theft Auto V's launch in September 2013. This number includes a multitude of GTA V sales across three console generations and PC, in-game spending made in Grand Theft Auto Online, and the most recent Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remaster collection.