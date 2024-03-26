GTA+ gets new must-play Rockstar game

Rockstar Games adds another must-play title to their premium $5.99/month GTA+ subscription, bringing more value to the console-based service.

Rockstar's new Game Pass-like subscription service GTA+ gets a huge value boost.

In a recent Q3 earnings call, Take-Two management said it expects to make more money from Rockstar's premium GTA+ subscription. Now we're seeing how exactly that will happen: With must-play games.

Rockstar today announced that fan favorite Western sim Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare expansion are now available on its $5.99/month GTA+ subscription. RDR joins other hits like the recent GTA trilogy collection on consoles. This service is kind of like Xbox Game Pass for Rockstar titles; pay a fee to access a handful of Rockstar games and get GTA Online benefits along the way.

So far, GTA+ offers access to four games: Red Dead Redemption (PS, Xbox), GTA trilogy (PS, Xbox), and both GTA Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars on mobile.

GTA+ is also like Game Pass in that titles will rotate in and out of the service. As per Rockstar Games' terms of service page:

As part of your Subscription, you will receive access to select Rockstar video games (the "Games Included with GTA+ Benefits").

Rockstar may, in its sole discretion, determine which video games are available as part of the Games Included with GTA+ Benefits, including the amount of time a particular video game will be a part of the Games Included with GTA+ Benefits and the territories in which a particular video game in the Games Included with GTA+ Benefits will be made available.

Rockstar will provide at least thirty (30) days' notice, via www.rockstargames.com/gta-plus and www.rockstargames.com/newswire, of when a particular video game is to be removed from the Games Included with GTA+ Benefits.

