GTA+ gets new must-play Rockstar game

In a recent Q3 earnings call, Take-Two management said it expects to make more money from Rockstar's premium GTA+ subscription. Now we're seeing how exactly that will happen: With must-play games.

Rockstar today announced that fan favorite Western sim Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare expansion are now available on its $5.99/month GTA+ subscription. RDR joins other hits like the recent GTA trilogy collection on consoles. This service is kind of like Xbox Game Pass for Rockstar titles; pay a fee to access a handful of Rockstar games and get GTA Online benefits along the way.

So far, GTA+ offers access to four games: Red Dead Redemption (PS, Xbox), GTA trilogy (PS, Xbox), and both GTA Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars on mobile.

