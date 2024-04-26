ASUS ROG Ally now supports AMD's driver-based Fluid Motion Frames frame gen

We've extensively discussed AMD's Fluid Motion Frames technology at TweakTown. It presents a driver-based version of frame generation, meaning it can be enabled in countless games without needing game developers to integrate it per game.
It's a different approach to NVIDIA's DLSS 3 Frame Generation, requiring bespoke AI hardware only found in the GeForce RTX 40 Series and game integration. It's also a different approach to AMD's FSR 3 Frame Generation, which improved considerably in 2024, as AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) doesn't have access to a game's temporal data.
Like other forms of frame generation AFMF, its technology generates frames between those rendered natively by hardware. Thanks to latency reduction measures, it delivers a 2X boost to perceived performance while maintaining fluid movement. The good news? AFMF is now supported by ASUS's powerful ROG Ally PC gaming handheld.
Although AFMF has been a part of official Radeon Adrenaline Software drivers for a while, due to the ROG Ally featuring custom hardware, UI, and other elements, graphics driver updates are released by ASUS through its Armoury Crate software. The latest update, which dropped on April 25, includes AMD Fluid Motion Frames support.
ROG Ally users must fire up AMD's Radeon software to enable the Frame Generation, as ASUS is still "working on integrating it" in the Command Center interface. In our testing, AFMF can be a great way to boost 1080p gaming performance if you start with a 50-60 FPS baseline.
Image quality, stability, and even latency are not up to par with NVIDIA's AI-powered DLSS 3, but the big thing with AFMF is that it's driver-based and can be enabled on hundreds, if not thousands, of PC games. AMD is continuously improving AFMF, so here's hoping ASUS can keep pace and release timely updates for this exciting ROG Ally addition in the months ahead.
